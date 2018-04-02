

CTVNews.ca Staff





OTTAWA – Canada is set to take in a number of African migrants from Israel, according to the UN refugee agency.

The agreement between the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and Israel, is to have around 16,000 Sudanese and Eritrean migrants relocated to "receiving countries" using resettlement, private sponsorships, and scholarships.

UNHCR Representative in Canada, Jean-Nicolas Beuze, told CTV News that western countries "like Canada," will be among those bringing in these asylum-seekers.

Beuze said the number of these migrants coming to Canada has yet to be determined, but the UNHCR is working with Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Minister Ahmed Hussen’s department.

In addition to the resettlement, other African migrants in the southern part of Tel-Aviv will be relocated to other parts of Israel, given legal status and offered job training.

UNHCR is projecting the agreement will be implemented over five years.

"It's a good agreement, very glad that we achieved it," Israel’s President Benjamin Netanyahu said during a televised press conference Monday.

The agreement comes after Israel looked to expel the asylum-seekers back to Africa.

With files from the Associated Press