Politics

    • Canada to support United Nations resolution on Israel-Hamas ceasefire: source

    OTTAWA -

    Canada is set to vote in favour a non-binding resolution at the United Nations that calls for "an immediate humanitarian ceasefire" between Israel and Hamas.

    The news came from a federal government source, who was granted anonymity to discuss matters not yet made public ahead of Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly speaking to reporters on Parliament Hill.

    Canada's expected position on the non-binding resolution at the UN General Assembly today represents a major shift in its long-standing position of voting with Israel on major resolutions at the international body.

    Earlier today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Israel and Hamas must work toward "a sustainable ceasefire," starting with another pause in hostilities.

    Trudeau also spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu today.

    He also issued joint statement with his Australian and New Zealand counterparts, outlining a series of stances on the war Israel launched against Hamas after its militants undertook a brazen Oct. 7 attack.

    This is a breaking news update, previous version follows... 

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Israel and Hamas must work toward "a sustainable ceasefire," starting with another pause in hostilities.

    He also spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday,hours ahead of a United Nations vote on whether to call for a ceasefire in the Middle East.

    "Canada is committed to ensuring that Israelis and Palestinians get to live in peace and security within internationally recognized borders, in peaceful and successful states," Trudeau told reporters Tuesday on Parliament Hill.

    Moments earlier, Trudeau issued a joint statement with his Australian and New Zealand counterparts, outlining a series of stances on the war Israel launched against Hamas after its militants undertook a brazen Oct. 7 attack.

    The statement calls for Hamas to release the hostages from its "heinous" attack, and notes the group is responsible for sexual violence and "using Palestinian civilians as human shields."

    The leaders are also calling for "safe and unimpeded humanitarian access" to the Gaza Strip and for Israel to stop its siege of the territory.

    The statement says Hamas cannot be allowed to govern Gaza, while adding that Israel cannot reoccupy the territory nor displace Palestinians.

    The leaders also want another multi-day truce like one last month that allowed the flow of humanitarian aid and the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners.

    Liberal MP Rob Oliphant, the parliamentary secretary to Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly, said the statement is a way of putting pressure on both parties, while adding that Hamas needs to surrender.

    "It takes two parties to make these things work. Ceasefires are always negotiated. So Canada has to push, has to prod," he told reporters.

    "I think the three countries hit the right tone, to move it one step further," he said of the statement.

    Shortly after Trudeau's office released the statement, the prime minister told reporters he had been on the phone with Netanyahu.

    "I just got off the phone with a long and detailed conversation with Prime Minister Netanyahu of Israel, in which I outlined Canada's position," Trudeau said.

    "We are committed to working with partners in the region and around the world towards an enduring two-state solution."

    Meanwhile, advocates for those hostages were on Parliament Hill on Tuesday to press the government to impose sanctions on individual members of Hamas.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 12, 2023.

    IN DEPTH

    ANALYSIS

    ANALYSIS What do the policies Poilievre's party passed say about the Conservatives' future?

    Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre spent the summer speaking about housing affordability, a core focus that attendees at the party's Quebec City convention were quick to praise him for. But by the end of the weekend, delegates opted to instead pass policies on contentious social issues. What does that say about the Conservatives' future?

    Opinion

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears

    With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.

    OPINION

    OPINION Don Martin: Life in Trudeau's brain defies imagination

    Getting inside Justin Trudeau's head these days requires a vivid imagination. The prime minister's bizarre statement on the Middle East war this week reflects a distorted view that human-shielded resistance by Hamas terrorists can be overcome with "maximum restraint" by Israel's military.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Canada to support United Nations resolution on Israel-Hamas ceasefire: source

    Canada is set to vote in favour a non-binding resolution at the United Nations that calls for 'an immediate humanitarian ceasefire' between Israel and Hamas. The news came from a federal government source, who was granted anonymity to discuss matters not yet made public ahead of Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly speaking to reporters on Parliament Hill.

    CTV National News appoints Heather Butts as new weekend anchor

    Heather Butts has been named the new weekend anchor for CTV National News. Currently one of the television news program's Toronto correspondents, Butts will take on the role previously held by Sandie Rinaldo, who has been CTV National News' weekend anchor for over 35 years.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    • Video game expo E3 gets permanently cancelled, organizers say

      One of the highest-profile video game conventions is being shut down permanently, its organizers said Tuesday. The Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, had been held annually in Los Angeles since 1995 and was a popular spot for game companies to tease their latest creations before they hit store shelves.

    • CTV National News appoints Heather Butts as new weekend anchor

      Heather Butts has been named the new weekend anchor for CTV National News. Currently one of the television news program's Toronto correspondents, Butts will take on the role previously held by Sandie Rinaldo, who has been CTV National News' weekend anchor for over 35 years.

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News