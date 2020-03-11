OTTAWA -- The federal government is putting more than $1 billion into its plan to combat and mitigate the impacts of the outbreak of COVID-19 in Canada.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and a handful of key cabinet ministers are announcing the "comprehensive" coronavirus response package on Parliament Hill.

"The reality is that the number of people affected by the virus keeps climbing. Canada has been fortunate so far… but I know that people across the country are worried," Trudeau said Wednesday morning.

"We have a responsibility to make sure that Canada is ready for all scenarios and we take that responsibility extremely seriously."

The announcement includes three new major spending commitments—a more than ten-fold increase in funding for research, more support for provinces shoring up their regional health authorities and stockpiles in anticipation of a worsened spread of the virus, and waiving the waiting period for employment insurance assistance for workers who self-isolate.

The government's announcement encompasses the new economic and health supports, as well as those already underway, totalling $1.9 billion.

According to the details obtained by CTV News, here's how the government is allocating those funds:

Support for provinces and territories: $500 million

Investing in research: $275 million

Immediate and additional public health response, including funding for Indigenous Services Canada: $150 million

Sustained communications and public education: $50 million

Personal protective equipment: $50 million

International assistance: $50 million

Repatriation of Canadians: $7 million

Employment Insurance sickness benefits: $5 million

Initial support to the World Health Organization: $2 million

The prime minister is accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, Finance Minister Bill Morneau, Health Minister Patty Hajdu and Treasury Board President Jean-Yves Duclos at the press conference. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam is also present.

The federal government says its response plan is based on expert guidance around pandemic preparedness, but is also leaning on lessons learned from the SARS outbreak in 2003.

The Liberals say their approach to tackling the virus is focused on: cross-government and cross-institution collaboration, evidence-based decision-making, a proportional response to the level of threat, and flexibility as the situation evolves.

More to come…