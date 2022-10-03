Canada to sanction 25 Iran officials and morality police after Mahsa Amini death

OTTAWA -

Canada is sanctioning 25 senior Iranian officials and nine government entities following a violent crackdown on anti-government protests in Iran.

Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says in a statement posted to Twitter that the sanctions are a result of Iran's "grave and ongoing breaches of international law" and its "blatant disregard for human life.

Thousands of Iranians took to the streets in Iran following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in mid-September.

Amini died two days after she was arrested by Iran's morality police for allegedly wearing her hijab too loosely.

Today's sanctions include the morality police force, it's chief as well as Iran's highest ranking soldier.

The sanctions freeze Canadian-held assets and ban the individuals from entering Canada.

Iran’s continued grave & ongoing breaches of international law are well known and documented, including its blatant disregard for human life.



In response to its gross human rights violations, we have imposed new sanctions. pic.twitter.com/LPFExmXXaw — Mélanie Joly (@melaniejoly) October 3, 2022

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 3, 2022.