Canada to resume funding to UNRWA

Canada is resuming funding to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA). The announcement is being made by the minister of International Development Ahmed Hussen Friday afternoon.

Canada and other allies had paused funding amid allegations that some UNRWA staff were involved in the Hamas attack against Israel on October 7, 2023.

According to a statement from Hussen's office, while the final report of the UN Office of Internal Oversight Services (OIOS) isn't final, UNRWA has taken measures to strengthen oversight, accountability and transparency.

"Canada will work with fellow donors, the UN and UNRWA to ensure that the recommendations stemming from both the OIOS investigation and the independent review are fully implemented," said the statement from Minister Hussen's office.

“Canada will work with fellow donors, the UN and UNRWA to ensure that the recommendations stemming from both the OIOS investigation and the independent review are fully implemented,” said the statement from Minister Hussen’s office.

Canada is also supporting the government of Jordan and the World Food Programme which are conducting airdrops into Gaza to deliver desperately needed supplies to Gaza.

The government is providing $100,000 in funding to purchase supplies of food, blankets and winter clothing.

This is a breaking news story, more coming...