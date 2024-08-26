Canada to restrict low-wage foreign workers, consider lower immigration targets
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is urging businesses to hire Canadians as his government announces new restrictions to limit low-wage temporary foreign workers.
Ottawa is also considering whether to reduce its immigration targets for permanent residents.
The Liberal government, which has been criticized for the recent influx of temporary foreign workers, is bringing back pre-pandemic rules that made it more difficult for businesses to hire low-wage workers from abroad.
Speaking to reporters at the Liberal cabinet retreat in Halifax, Trudeau said his government loosened the rules to help businesses that were facing labour shortages recover from the pandemic.
But the economic situation is different now, he said, and Canada "no longer needs as many temporary foreign workers."
"We need Canadian businesses to invest in training and technology and not increasing their reliance on low-cost foreign labour," Trudeau said.
"It's not fair to Canadians struggling to find a good job, and it's not fair to those temporary foreign workers, some of whom are being mistreated and exploited."
When asked whether the federal government is considering restricting the number of permanent residents as well, the prime minister said those were "ongoing conversations."
Effective Sept. 26, the government will refuse applications for low-wage temporary foreign workers in regions with an unemployment rate of six per cent or higher.
Employers will be allowed to hire a maximum of 10 per cent of their workforce from the temporary foreign worker program, down from 20 per cent.
Workers hired through the low-wage stream will be able to work a maximum of one year, down from two years.
There will be some exceptions to the rules for specific sectors such as health care and construction.
"To those who would complain about worker shortages, here's my message: there is no better time to hire and invest in Canadian workers," Trudeau said.
Monday's announcement is the latest effort by the federal government to limit the number of people coming into the country.
Strong population growth over the last couple of years has increased demand for housing, and economists say that has worsened affordability.
The temporary foreign worker program has also been criticized for allowing cheap labour into the country at a time when the economy is slowing down.
When the federal government eased restrictions for the program in 2022, Canada had about one million job vacancies across the country and the unemployment rate dipped to a record-low of 4.9 per cent.
Job vacancies have decreased significantly since then and the unemployment rate is climbing as high interest rates restrict economic growth.
In July, the unemployment rate was 6.4 per cent.
Economists have criticized the federal government for maintaining the relaxed rules, arguing that they discourage businesses from investing in innovation and suppress workers' wages.
While the Liberal government has defended its decision to loosen the rules, it is now acknowledging that it's time to tighten them again.
According to public data from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, 183,820 temporary foreign worker permits became effective in 2023. That was up from 98,025 in 2019 -- an 88 per cent increase.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 26, 2024.
'Not the result we wanted': Trudeau responds after surprise Conservative byelection win in Liberal stronghold
Conservative candidate Don Stewart winning the closely-watched Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection, and delivering a stunning upset to Justin Trudeau's candidate Leslie Church in the long-time Liberal riding, has sent political shockwaves through both parties.
'We will go with the majority': Liberals slammed by opposition over proposal to delay next election
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
B.C. caps rent increase at 3% for 2025, matching inflation rate
The British Columbia government is capping the maximum allowable rent increase at three per cent next year, down from the 3.5 per cent hike allowed in 2024.
Sentencing begins for men convicted in Coutts border protest
A sentencing hearing is scheduled to begin today for two men convicted of mischief at the 2022 border blockade near Coutts, Alta.
-
Trudeau insists he still has what Canadians want, despite polling numbers
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is rejecting the suggestion that the Liberals could benefit from a change at the top, similar to what's happened with the Democratic party since U.S. President Joe Biden left the presidential race last month.
Calgary water main update expected as Stage 4 restrictions return
The City of Calgary will provide an update on the rehabilitation and impacts of the Bearspaw feeder main shutdown on Monday morning as Calgarians are once again under strict water use rules.
-
Crews face tree danger from high winds as B.C. wildfires abate due to precipitation
Heavy rain in parts of British Columbia over the weekend has lowered wildfire activity in the southern part of the province, but firefighters say strong winds are creating some tree hazards for crews.
Gunmen kill 31 people in 2 separate attacks in southwestern Pakistan; 12 insurgents also killed
Gunmen in southwestern Pakistan killed at least 38 people in three separate attacks on Monday, officials said, while the military said security forces killed 21 insurgents, marking one of the deadliest days of violence in the restive Baluchistan province, with reports of other shootings and destruction in the area as well.
-
Trump tries to connect Harris to the chaotic Afghanistan War withdrawal on anniversary of attack
Former U.S. president Donald Trump on Monday is expected to tie Vice President Kamala Harris to the chaotic Afghanistan War withdrawal on the third anniversary of the suicide bombing that killed 13 service members.
-
After losing her job, she convinced her husband to move to Mexico and open up a B&B. Here's what happened next
After years of traveling together, Brooke and Rick Gazer, both from Canada, were used to staying in interesting places.
German leader vows tougher knife laws and more deportations after fatal attack in Solingen
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz vowed to toughen knife laws and step up deportations of rejected asylum-seekers Monday as he visited the scene of the knife attack in which a suspected Islamic extremist from Syria is accused of killing three people.
-
Prosecutors probe captain of superyacht that sank off Sicily, Italian media say
Prosecutors in Italy have placed under investigation the captain of a superyacht that sank during a storm off Sicily last week, killing seven people, Italian media reported Monday.
World's oldest man, born same year the Titanic sank, celebrates 112th birthday
John Alfred Tinniswood was born the same year the Titanic sank and when New Mexico and Arizona became U.S. states.
WHO launches plan to stanch mpox transmission and says the virus can be stopped
The UN health agency on Monday launched a six-month plan to help stanch outbreaks of mpox transmission, including ramping up staffing in affected countries and boosting surveillance, prevention and response strategies.
-
Tiny shards of plastic are increasingly infiltrating our brains, study says
Human brain samples collected at autopsy in early 2024 contained more tiny shards of plastic than samples collected eight years prior, according to a preprint posted online in May.
-
Does the Mediterranean diet reduce COVID-19 risk? Experts weigh in
A healthy diet has long been hailed by some experts as one potentially important factor influencing the risk of COVID-19, or how bad someone’s case gets.
Things a cybersecurity expert says they would never do
How can you protect your personal information and privacy? CTVNews.ca spoke to a cybersecurity expert on how to better safeguard against the evolving landscape of cyber threats.
-
Police warn of new banking scam
Provincial police and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre are raising awareness about new variations of banking scams.
-
Security robots are starting to join the ranks of human guards. Here's what we know
From New York to Hawaii, people can spot security robots equipped with a suite of sensors patrolling the perimeters of some residential communities and apartment buildings.
Foo Fighters did not give Trump campaign permission to use their song at rally, spokesperson says
Rock band Foo Fighters did not give Donald Trump’s campaign permission to play one of their songs at a recent campaign rally, a representative for the band said, and they plan to donate any royalties from the unauthorized use to Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign.
-
Arkells asks for drone footage captured at Winnipeg concert
The Arkells are knocking at the door of the Winnipeg Police Service, asking for drone footage captured during a performance Friday night.
-
A look at 10 buzzy films at this year's Toronto International Film Festival
A famed director's self-funded epic, a quirky Stephen King adaptation and Pamela Anderson's return to the big screen are among the offerings at this year's edition of the Toronto International Film Festival.
As work stoppage ends, what's next for CN, CPKC?
Traffic at Canada's two largest railways is slated to resume today as a rail work stoppage comes to an end following a Saturday decision from the federal labour board.
-
Grocery code of conduct could encourage investment, innovation: advocates
Two of the grocery code of conduct's biggest advocates say they believe it could spark more investment and innovation by food manufacturers in Canada, hedging against shortages and price volatility in the future.
-
Postmedia completes $1-million purchase of Atlantic Canada's largest newspaper chain
Toronto-based Postmedia Network Inc. says it has successfully closed its acquisition of Atlantic Canada's largest newspaper chain.
Dinner at a jail? U.S. prison holds first-ever five-course meal open to public
A state prison in northeast Ohio says that for the first time in the state's history, a five-course meal has been served to members of the public with food prepared by incarcerated men from fruits and vegetables grown in the prison garden.
-
After losing her job, she convinced her husband to move to Mexico and open up a B&B. Here's what happened next
After years of traveling together, Brooke and Rick Gazer, both from Canada, were used to staying in interesting places.
-
World's oldest man, born same year the Titanic sank, celebrates 112th birthday
John Alfred Tinniswood was born the same year the Titanic sank and when New Mexico and Arizona became U.S. states.
A former Toronto Blue Jay is set to make baseball history today. Here's how
Boston Red Sox catcher Danny Jansen is enjoying his odd slice of baseball history as he prepares to become the first major league player to appear in the same game for both teams.
-
Canadian swimmer Aurelie Rivard preps for her toughest competitor, herself, in Paris
Canada's most decorated para swimmer the last decade heads into her fourth Paralympic Games owning world records in three events.
-
Sven-Goran Eriksson, Swedish soccer coach who was first foreigner to lead England team, dies at 76
Sven-Goran Eriksson, the Swedish soccer manager who spent five years as England's first ever foreign-born coach after making his name winning trophies at club level in Italy, Portugal and Sweden, has died.
Canada to hit China with tariffs on electric vehicles, aluminum, steel
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada will impose a 100-per-cent tariff on Chinese-made electric vehicles, along with 25 per cent tariffs on aluminum and steel from China, in an effort to protect domestic manufacturing.
-
Is extra protection worth the additional cost of car rental insurance? Here's how to decide
There could be some limitations to solely relying on credit card and personal auto insurance policies to cover rental car insurance.
-
Why Ford's three-row electric 'personal bullet train' SUV went off the rails
At a packed investor day in Dearborn, Michigan, last year, Ford Motor F.N executives lauded their forthcoming three-row electric SUV, which they said would be rolling off assembly lines in 2025.
B.C. caps rent increase at 3% for 2025, matching inflation rate
The British Columbia government is capping the maximum allowable rent increase at three per cent next year, down from the 3.5 per cent hike allowed in 2024.
-
'We wanted to get the Fair kick-started again': PNE offers 2-for-1 tickets ahead of final weekend
Going to the 2024 PNE Fair will be more affordable this week, as organizers look to wrap up the annual event on a more positive note, following an exceptionally wet first week.
-
Crews face tree danger from high winds as B.C. wildfires abate due to precipitation
Heavy rain in parts of British Columbia over the weekend has lowered wildfire activity in the southern part of the province, but firefighters say strong winds are creating some tree hazards for crews.
Charges withdrawn against Toronto cops accused of failing to properly investigate murdered woman's disappearance
Nearly seven years after the family of Tess Richey found her remains in a stairwell in Toronto, professional misconduct charges against two of the police officers initially tasked with investigating her disappearance have been withdrawn.
-
Suspect charged with attempted murder after hammer assault in Toronto's west end: police
A 44-year-old Toronto man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder after allegedly assaulting another individual with a hammer in Toronto’s west end earlier this month.
-
A former Toronto Blue Jay is set to make baseball history today. Here's how
Boston Red Sox catcher Danny Jansen is enjoying his odd slice of baseball history as he prepares to become the first major league player to appear in the same game for both teams.
Calgary water main update expected as Stage 4 restrictions return
The City of Calgary will provide an update on the rehabilitation and impacts of the Bearspaw feeder main shutdown on Monday morning as Calgarians are once again under strict water use rules.
-
As work stoppage ends, what's next for CN, CPKC?
Traffic at Canada's two largest railways is slated to resume today as a rail work stoppage comes to an end following a Saturday decision from the federal labour board.
-
WEATHER Mild Monday with possible mixed precipitation in the mountains Tuesday night
The final week of August will begin with sunshine and above seasonal temperatures in southern Alberta, but this warmth will be short-lived.
Ottawa police investigating west end homicide
The Ottawa Police Service is investigating the death of a 47-year-old woman inside a home on Sunday evening.
-
1 dead after single-vehicle crash near Kemptville
One person has died after a single-vehicle collision west of Kemptville on Monday morning.
-
Federal government looking to turn these 22 Ottawa properties into housing
The Canada Public Land Bank, launched on Sunday, features 56 federal properties across Canada, including 22 in the city of Ottawa, that have been identified as being able to support housing.
Waterspout: Rare weather phenomenon spotted near Montreal
A weather phenomenon that is rarely seen in southern Quebec called a waterspout was seen touching down near Montreal.
-
Fired daycare worker's case dismissed after leaving child unattended outside: labour tribunal
An early childhood educator who challenged her dismissal after leaving a child unattended outside the establishment has lost her case.
-
Pablo Rodriguez says he's 'comfortable' to keep us in suspense regarding Quebec Liberal leadership
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's political lieutenant for Quebec and federal Transport Minister, Pablo Rodriguez, says he still hasn't decided whether he will run for the leadership of the Quebec Liberal Party and says he's not uncomfortable leaving the suspense hanging as he rubs shoulders with his colleagues during a three-day federal cabinet retreat.
Arkells asks for drone footage captured at Winnipeg concert
The Arkells are knocking at the door of the Winnipeg Police Service, asking for drone footage captured during a performance Friday night.
-
Parts of southwestern Manitoba ravaged by severe thunderstorm
People living in southwestern parts of the province are assessing damage this morning after an intense storm system passed through overnight.
-
Winnipeg police issue Silver Alert for missing 76-year-old man
The Winnipeg Police Service has activated a Silver Alert for a missing 76-year-old man.
Canada's High Commissioner to UK plans to work together with Sask. trade officials in London
Ralph Goodale, Canada’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, believes his office has developed a strong working relationship with Saskatchewan trade officials in London.
-
Murder charge laid in Regina's 4th homicide of 2024
A Regina man is facing a second degree murder charge after a woman was found dead Friday night.
-
First 'End of Summer' fundraiser held in support of Carmichael Outreach
Carmichael Outreach and the District Brewing Company came together to host an end of summer party and fundraiser.
Three people injured in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 7
Highway 7 was closed in both directions due to a serious crash in Breslau on Monday morning.
-
Police investigating sexual assault and attempted abduction in Waterloo
Police said at around 2 a.m. Sunday, a woman was walking in the area of King Street South and Union Street East when she was approached by an unknown man.
-
High-risk offender arrested again
A man considered to be at high-risk to reoffend was arrested again after he failed to report in to Guelph Police.
Flames engulf duplex in Saskatoon Westview
Smoke filled Saskatoon’s Westview neighbourhood on Sunday evening as flames engulfed a duplex next to the Circle K convenience store.
-
'It's always a risk': Saskatoon RC planes take to the skies
The Hub City Radio Control Club invited the general public out to watch their RC plane demonstrations, Dozens of pilots and onlookers gathered on the tarmac to watch the planes in action.
-
Canada's High Commissioner to UK plans to work together with Sask. trade officials in London
Ralph Goodale, Canada’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, believes his office has developed a strong working relationship with Saskatchewan trade officials in London.
Community urged to turn out for hospital meetings
Residents in Chesley and Durham fighting for the future of their respective hospitals are being urged to attend community meetings this week.
-
Provincial funds to build more homes in London
Speaking in London on Monday, Premier Doug Ford announced the funds that are expected to enable the construction of 17,576 new homes in the city.
-
Fatal hit and run reported from Walpole Island
Just before 3 a.m. on Sunday, Lambton OPP and Walpole Island police and emergency services were called to a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian.
Water main break in Midland slows traffic
A water main break in the east end of Midland was under repair Monday morning.
-
Innisfil fire deemed suspicious
Fire investigators are examining a garage after a suspicious fire Friday.
-
Pedestrian struck in fail-to-remain overnight crash
Police are investigating an overnight fail-to-remain collision after a pedestrian was struck in Midland.
Suspect sought after knifepoint robbery at Tecumseh Road store
Windsor police are asking the public for help locating a suspect after a knifepoint robbery at a convenience store on Tecumseh Road.
-
Stripped of their childhood: Five children call on city to take action
A Windsor mother and her five children are calling on the City of Windsor to dismantle a growing encampment behind their Crawford Avenue home.
-
Motorcyclist injured after crash in Tilbury
A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after a crash in Tilbury.
B.C. caps rent increase at 3% for 2025, matching inflation rate
The British Columbia government is capping the maximum allowable rent increase at three per cent next year, down from the 3.5 per cent hike allowed in 2024.
-
Crews face tree danger from high winds as B.C. wildfires abate due to precipitation
Heavy rain in parts of British Columbia over the weekend has lowered wildfire activity in the southern part of the province, but firefighters say strong winds are creating some tree hazards for crews.
-
How a B.C. high school student is ensuring every child has sports gear
Vancouver high school student Cameron Lee and his father Matthew are loading up the car with hockey gear – everything from skates, helmets, shoulder pads and pants – preparing to head to the Yukon to deliver it to a minor hockey league.
Commercial truck plunges off bridge in B.C. Interior, driver unaccounted for, RCMP say
The driver of a semi truck and trailer that plunged off of a bridge in the B.C. Interior Saturday morning has not been located, according to police.
-
Merritt, B.C., emergency room closing for 25 hours this weekend
The emergency department at Nicola Valley Hospital and Health Centre in Merritt is once again closed due to limited physician availability.
-
Man charged with mischief for allegedly starting several fires Vernon, B.C.
A 33-year-old man is facing multiple charges for allegedly setting several fires in Vernon on Monday.
Pro Power Wrestling returns to Whoop-Up Days for a bare-knuckle brawl
Live wrestling is returning to Whoop-Up days Saturday night
-
Flapjacks flying this weekend in Lethbridge as Whoop-Up Days winds up
There’s only a few more chances to get your fill of pancakes at this year’s Whoop-Up Days.
-
'Bigger every year': 2024 Lethbridge and District Pro Rodeo underway
The 2024 Lethbridge and District Pro Rodeo got underway Thursday evening, featuring the top competitors from across Canada.
Bif Naked talks new album ‘Champion,’ performing in northern Ont.
Canadian alt-punk rock icon Bif Naked has released her first studio album in 15 years and preformed in West Nipissing over the weekend.
-
Woman arrested after northwestern Ont. police seize cash, cocaine
A 44-year-old woman has been charged after the Nishnawbe Aski Police Service executed a search warrant on a home and vehicle in Kasabonika Lake First Nation.
-
Two arrested, vehicles seized, one suspect at large in northwestern Ont.
Members of the Ontario Provincial Police Sioux Lookout Detachment along with other northwestern Ontario police units have arrested two individuals and seized two vehicles on Friday in relation to a weapons incident in the Sioux Lookout community earlier this month – one suspect remains outstanding and unidentified.
As Newfoundlanders say goodbye to a daily print paper, some worry culture will suffer
The final edition of The Telegram newspaper’s daily print hit the stands in St. John's, N.L., on Saturday, marking the end of a 145-year run and a move to weekly print version with daily stories online.
-
Judge dismisses charge for N.L. officer accused of assaulting volatile air passenger
A Newfoundland and Labrador judge has dismissed an assault charge against an RCMP officer accused of using excessive force against a man whose volatile behaviour grounded an international flight last year.
-
Newfoundland newspaper The Telegram reducing print run after Postmedia purchase
A 145-year-old newspaper in St. John's, N.L., is cutting its print run to once a week after a court approved Postmedia's purchase of the insolvent SaltWire Network earlier this month.