Canada to match individual donations for Pakistan floods, provide $25M in aid

OTTAWA -

The federal government will match donations from Canadians to help the people of Pakistan, where a humanitarian emergency has been caused by massive flooding.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says donations made to one of the 12 aid agencies that make up the Humanitarian Coalition will be matched until Sept. 28, to a maximum of $3 million.

Emergency food, water, sanitation and health services are badly needed after monsoon rains over the last three months have left more than one-third of the country underwater.

More than 33 million people are affected by the floods and with much of the country's agricultural land underwater, the Pakistani government is warning of an impending food shortage.

Canada will send another $25 million to Pakistan to respond to the flooding and support development projects.

International Development Minister Harjit Sajjan is in Pakistan now witnessing the devastation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 13, 2022.