Canada to introduce open work permit for Iranians, simplify process to stay

A woman waves a flag during an Iranian women's freedom rally, in Vancouver, on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck A woman waves a flag during an Iranian women's freedom rally, in Vancouver, on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

MORE POLITICS NEWS

IN DEPTH

Opinion

opinion

opinion | Don Martin: Alarms going off over health-care privatization? Such an out-of-touch waste of hot political air

The chances Trudeau's health-care summit with the premiers will end with the blueprint to realistic long-term improvements are only marginally better than believing China’s balloon was simply collecting atmospheric temperatures, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, 'But it’s clearly time the 50-year-old dream of medicare as a Canadian birthright stopped being such a nightmare for so many patients.'

opinion

opinion | Don Martin: Trudeau meets the moment – and ducks for cover

Based on Justin Trudeau's first-day fail in the House of Commons, 'meeting the moment' is destined to become the most laughable slogan since the elder Pierre Trudeau’s disastrous campaign rallying cry in 1972, which insisted 'the land is strong' just as the economy tanked.

opinion

opinion | Don Martin: Trudeau has a new retirement roadmap, now that Ardern's called it quits

Like Jacinda Ardern, Justin Trudeau’s early handling of the pandemic was a reassuring communications exercise where harsh isolation measures went down easier with a hefty helping of government support, Don Martin writes in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca. 'But like the New Zealand Prime Minister, the Canadian PM's best days are arguably behind him. '

opinion

opinion | Don Martin: How bad was the committee hearing over holiday travel woes? Let me count the ways

The Standing Committee on Transport gathered Thursday with MPs demanding an explanation for how that highly unusual Canadian winter combination of heavy snow and cold temperatures which delayed or cancelled thousands of post-pandemic reunions. What they got was a gold-medal finger-pointing performance, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.

ANALYSIS & INSIGHTS

A Politics Newsletter

Sign up for a twice-weekly update from our Ottawa bureau on news from Parliament Hill.

Power Play

Evan Solomon talks to people and players who dominate the political scene

A Podcast About Polling

CTVNews.ca's Michael Stittle and Nanos Research's Nik Nanos delve into the opinions of Canadians

Question Period

Evan Solomon hosts Canada's top weekly Sunday morning political program

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

'Ukraine must win,' says Latvian PM on eve of Russian invasion anniversary

As the world marks the one-year anniversary of Russia's war in Ukraine, NATO allies are looking at what more can be done to support Ukrainians. In a Canadian exclusive interview, Krišjānis Kariņš says that while those discussions are ongoing, the end goal of the war is clear: 'Ukraine must win… and Putin must lose.'

Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins speaks during a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (not pictured) on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, May 12, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Here is how Canada spent $1B in military aid for Ukraine since the war began

In the year since Russia's latest invasion of Ukraine, Canada has committed more than $1 billion in military aid to help Ukrainians defend themselves from Russia. CTVNews.ca breaks down how Canada's money has been spent as of mid-February 2023, as well as the status of shipments of supplies and military deployments.

TikTok under investigation by Canadian privacy authorities

Social media short-form video giant TikTok is under investigation in Canada over its use and collection of users' personal information. The China-owned platform says it welcomes the opportunity to work with federal and provincial authorities 'to set the record straight.'

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

  • R. Kelly timeline: Shining star to convicted sex offender

    R&B superstar R. Kelly's musical accomplishments have long been shadowed by allegations that he sexually abused women and children. The singer is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday in his hometown of Chicago after he was found guilty in September of child pornography and child enticement.

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social