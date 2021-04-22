OTTAWA -- The federal government will impose a 30-day ban on passenger flights from India and Pakistan starting tonight, as COVID-19 infections continue to surge in those countries, CTV News has confirmed.

Ministers of health, immigration, transport, public safety, and intergovernmental affairs will deliver the update in a joint press conference Thursday evening, as they face pressure to curb variant spread domestically.

Federal MPs showed unanimous support on Thursday for a Bloc Quebecois motion to have the government immediately suspend non-essential passenger flights from countries with high rates of COVID-19 variants.

The motion is non-binding on the government but will no doubt place added pressure on Ottawa to consider more severe border control measures, namely on flights from India and Brazil. The two countries have seen upticks in variant cases.

In an interview with CTV News Channel’s Power Play on Wednesday, Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said Ottawa is looking at what tools they have at their disposal, with more expected to be shared Thursday.

“We are very actively considering all and any additional measures that… will be necessary to protect Canadians,” he said.

Blair said they could ground certain flights coming into Canada and they could “deal more effectively” when travellers present falsified test results. However, the minister stopped short of saying the federal government is actively considering banning certain flights from India.

“What I can tell you is we have previously banned flights from areas where there was a high incidence of infection, particularly with the new variants, and we are actively considering the use of very similar tools, those tools, again, which we've demonstrated our willingness and ability to use those tools to protect Canadians and we're still quite prepared to do that,” he said.

The premiers of Ontario and Quebec are also calling on the federal government to reduce the number of international flights arriving in Canada and impose greater restrictions at the Canada-U.S. land border.

In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday, Premier Doug Ford and Premier Francois Legault say that while they support the current testing and quarantine measures in place, more needs to be done.

“We are concerned about the growing number of cases attributed to variants, which arrived in Canada through international travel. We are writing to you to request that the federal government take further measures to limit the spread of the virus,” the letter reads.

Of the variants of concern, Canada is reporting 73,150 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant, first discovered in the U.K., 2,487 cases of the P.1 variant, first linked to Brazil, and 435 cases of the B.1.351 variant, associated with South Africa.

On Wednesday, Quebec reported the first case of the B.1.617 variant, which was first identified in India and is considered at the moment a variant of interest.

The two provincial leaders say there is an urgent need to address the cracks in the current system, including “falsified COVID-19 testing documentation, travellers opting fines over complying quarantine requirements, or travelling via private vehicle/plane to avoid quarantine.”

Under the current rules, travellers flying into Canada are required to present a negative PCR test within 72 hours of their departure flight. Upon landing in Canada, they must take another test and quarantine in a designated government hotel until they receive the results of their second test.

On Thursday morning, Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole called on the federal government to immediately, but temporarily suspend flights from hot-spot countries.

“Throughout April, dozens of COVID-positive flights have been landing in Canada. With them, they brought the risk of new variants, including the double mutated variant that is currently overwhelming India's health-care system,” O’Toole said. “We have a small window of opportunity to act, and we must move now.”

There were 35 flights from India with at least one COVID-19 case on board that arrived in Canada in the last two weeks, according to the government.

Canada’s chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam said that country-specific travel restrictions “can only go so far” when it comes to preventing the spread of highly contagious variants, such as those that originated in India and Brazil.

“The virus globally is undergoing evolution and there are many different mutations and changes in the virus, particularly in countries that have a lot of cases,” she said during a press conference Wednesday. “Given that situation, a strategy for Canada was to add more layers of protections for every country.”

Last week, the Public Health Agency of Canada dropped their recommendation for additional screening measures for travellers arriving in Canada from Brazil because there wasn’t clear evidence that additional questioning protocols were adding “operational value” and the P.1 variant associated with Brazil was already on the rise in Western Canada.

Earlier in the week, Trudeau defended his government’s enhanced screening measures for international travellers in response to the emergence of variants of concern around the world.

“We are continuing to look at more [measures] and I have asked our officials to look carefully at, for example, what the U.K. has done very recently on suspending flights from India,” he told reporters in Ottawa. “What more can and should be done to ensure that we are not getting cases in from overseas.”

On Monday, the U.K. imposed a travel ban on most visitors from India in light of the current coronavirus situation in that country.

India recorded the highest one-day tally of new COVID-19 cases in the world with more than 314,000 new infections reported on Thursday. The country, which is the second-most populous in the world, also reported 2,104 new deaths related to the virus, which is their highest in a 24-hour period.

In total, India has had more than 15.9 million COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began – the second-highest amount after the United States.

The mounting cases have resulted in acute shortages of beds and medicine and low oxygen supply in a large number of hospitals, India’s health ministry said. In response, the government has been rushing oxygen tankers to replenish hospital supplies.There are also reports of overwhelmed crematoriums and morgues with bodies piling up outside on sidewalks.

On Thursday, Canada’s deputy chief public health officer Dr. Howard Njoo repeated the government’s sentiment that discussions are “active" with regards to additional travel measures, but said it’s next to impossible to stop the spread of the virus through border restrictions alone.

“Borders are artificial, you would need to think of natural barriers like oceans or mountains, but here in Canada we have flights coming in, we also have the land border so it’s not easy, but with the measures we’ve taken at the border like testing, we are able to monitor and detect the emergency of variants,” he said.

He also said Canadians abroad “have the right to come home” but reinforced public health’s recommendation to avoid non-essential international travel.

MORE EXPERTS WEIGH IN

Kelley Lee, the Canada Research Chair in global health governance at Simon Fraser University and member of Pandemics & Borders, an international research group providing data on border control measures, says country-specific travel bans or restrictions shouldn’t be the only mechanisms being considered to mitigate variant spread.

“Everyone is panicking over India and saying ‘oh, we got to stop the flights from India,’ and a month ago it was Brazil, and before that in Canada we closed to Mexico and a few Caribbean countries. That is a poor way of looking at it for a number of reasons, because the variants are out there, people are travelling continuously, passing through different airports,” she said in an interview with CTVNews.ca.

“That variant is not just in India now, it could be anywhere.”

She said instead, Canada should look at a package of measures, including “gold standard” testing and quarantining, and applying that package to everyone that comes in, not just to those by air.

“Variants don’t care if you’re travelling for essential or non-essential reasons, they are just moving. So I would say you first have to be very, very stringent about who is not subject to these kind of measures and vaccinate them - flight crews, crews on ships, truck drivers, people that couldn’t do their jobs if they had to quarantine every time they crossed the border.”

The Manitoba government and the State of North Dakota are working together on a joint initiative to help essential workers get vaccinated as they cross back and forth from the two regions on a regular basis.

With files from The Canadian Press and The Associated Press.