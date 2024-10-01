Canada to impose 25 per cent surtax on select Chinese-made steel and aluminum products
Canada will be imposing a 25 per cent surtax on select imports of steel and aluminum from China, after unveiling its final list of impacted products on Tuesday.
The surtax on those products will come into effect as of Oct. 22.
“These are very important measures,” Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland told reporters on Tuesday. “These are about being sure that Canadian workers and Canadian industry are competing on a level playing field, that they are not facing unfair competition from Chinese overcapacity.”
The intent of the move was first announced in August and follows a month of consultations with stakeholders. It also follows the United States, which is imposing its own 25 per cent surtax on selected Chinese steel and aluminum products as of Oct. 15.
Starting on Tuesday, Canada’s 100 per cent tariff on all Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs), including some hybrids, trucks and buses, also came into effect. Those measures were first announced in late August.
Following Canada’s EV tariffs announcement in August, China announced an anti-dumping investigation into Canadian canola imports, escalating a trade dispute between the two countries.
CTV News has reached out to the Chinese Embassy in Canada for a response to Tuesday’s announcement on the new 25 per cent surtax on steel and aluminum imports from China.
The federal government says it will review the new measures one year after they come into effect.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Jagmeet Singh pulls NDP out of deal with Trudeau Liberals, takes aim at Poilievre Conservatives
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has pulled his party out of the supply-and-confidence agreement that had been helping keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's minority Liberals in power.
'Not the result we wanted': Trudeau responds after surprise Conservative byelection win in Liberal stronghold
Conservative candidate Don Stewart winning the closely-watched Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection, and delivering a stunning upset to Justin Trudeau's candidate Leslie Church in the long-time Liberal riding, has sent political shockwaves through both parties.
'We will go with the majority': Liberals slammed by opposition over proposal to delay next election
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Iran fires dozens of missiles into Israel as retaliation for killing of Hezbollah and Hamas leaders
Iran said it fired dozens of missiles into Israel on Tuesday, a sharp escalation of the monthslong conflict between Israel and the Iran-backed militias Hezbollah and Hamas.
Canada to impose 25 per cent surtax on select Chinese-made steel and aluminum products
Canada will be imposing a 25 per cent surtax on select imports of steel and aluminum from China, after unveiling its final list of impacted products on Tuesday.
At least 6 dead in suspected terror attack in Tel Aviv
At least six people were killed and nine wounded in a suspected shooting and stabbing terror attack in Tel Aviv on Tuesday, Israeli police said.
Protection against RSV coming soon for all infants in Ontario, Quebec, Nunavut
This fall and winter, Ontario, Quebec and Nunavut will offer the newer monoclonal antibody nirsevimab — approved by Health Canada in the spring of 2023 — to all babies going through their first RSV season.
Hoggard takes stand in sex assault trial, denies that he raped complainant
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard denies that he raped the woman who is accusing him of sexual assault, or that he touched her sexually in any way without her consent.
Boris Johnson claims in memoir Queen Elizabeth II had bone cancer
Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has controversially broken royal protocol and claimed in his upcoming memoir that Queen Elizabeth II was suffering from bone cancer before her death.
W5 Investigates Riding Mexico's notorious 'Train of Death': A migrant lifeline and a death trap
In the second part of a five-part series, W5's Avery Haines follows the journeys of migrants who risk life and limb to ride atop Mexican freight trains, desperate to avoid narco territory as they make their way towards the U.S. border.
A cruise ship bound on a round-the-world voyage leaves Belfast after a 4-month delay
A cruise ship taking passengers on a 3-and-a-half-year around-the-world voyage finally sailed from Belfast's dockside, after spending four months stuck in the Northern Ireland capital.
Minimum wage in Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, P.E.I. increases
The minimum wage in four provinces is going up today.
Canada
-
NCC wraps up decommissioning work on 24 Sussex Drive
The abatement and decommissioning work at 24 Sussex Drive is complete, as the National Capital Commission awaits a decision by the federal government on the future of the official residence of the prime minister.
-
Hoggard takes stand in sex assault trial, denies that he raped complainant
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard denies that he raped the woman who is accusing him of sexual assault, or that he touched her sexually in any way without her consent.
-
Dispute over cost of eradicating cockroaches in B.C. condo building settled by tribunal
A B.C. condo owner who was blamed for a cockroach infestation in her building and charged thousands of dollars for the cost of eradicating the bugs must be refunded, the civil resolution tribunal ruled.
-
Speeding driver caught with child not wearing seatbelt on Highway 416 in Ottawa
Ontario Provincial Police laid charges against an Ottawa driver after a child was found to not be wearing a seatbelt inside a vehicle early Sunday morning.
-
Ontario farmers raise concerns of dwindling farmland at rural expo
Several Ontario farmers are raising concerns about dwindling farmland across the province as politicians of all stripes gather at an annual rural and agricultural expo.
-
Election season officially underway in Saskatchewan
Saskatchewan residents will vote for their next provincial government on Oct. 28.
World
-
At least 6 dead in suspected terror attack in Tel Aviv
At least six people were killed and nine wounded in a suspected shooting and stabbing terror attack in Tel Aviv on Tuesday, Israeli police said.
-
More than 20 are feared dead after a school bus catches fire in suburban Bangkok
A bus carrying young students and their teachers on a school trip caught fire in suburban Bangkok on Tuesday, leaving more than 20 feared dead, officials and rescuers said.
-
A man in South Lebanon cares for pets left behind as residents flee Israeli bombs
As Israel pummels southern Lebanon with airstrikes, tens of thousands of residents are fleeing their homes in fear. But Hamza is staying. His mission is to care for the dogs and other animals left behind.
-
Walz and Vance will meet in their first and possibly only U.S. vice-presidential debate
Tim Walz and JD Vance will meet for their first and possibly only vice-presidential debate Tuesday, in what could be the last debate for both campaigns to argue their case before the U.S. election.
-
Walz's claim that he was in China during Tiananmen Square protests undercut by unearthed newspaper reports
Newly unearthed reports contradict previous claims made by Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz about his travel to China, including a claim that he traveled to China during the Tiananmen Square pro-democracy protests.
-
Claudia Sheinbaum sworn in as 1st female president of Mexico
Claudia Sheinbaum took the oath of office Tuesday as Mexico's first female president in more than 200 years of independence, promising to protect an expanded social safety net and other popular policies put in place by her predecessor, but facing pressing problems.
Politics
-
Canada to impose 25 per cent surtax on select Chinese-made steel and aluminum products
Canada will be imposing a 25 per cent surtax on select imports of steel and aluminum from China, after unveiling its final list of impacted products on Tuesday.
-
Bloc Quebecois to push Liberals on pension pact with opposition day motion
The Bloc Quebecois put the squeeze on the Liberals Tuesday by calling for a debate in the House of Commons about increasing old age security payments for all seniors.
-
MPs to debate Lebanon crisis, evacuation options this evening after Israeli incursion
The House of Commons will hold an emergency debate this evening on the crisis in Lebanon after Israel's ground incursion intensified fears of a full-scale invasion.
Health
-
Protection against RSV coming soon for all infants in Ontario, Quebec, Nunavut
This fall and winter, Ontario, Quebec and Nunavut will offer the newer monoclonal antibody nirsevimab — approved by Health Canada in the spring of 2023 — to all babies going through their first RSV season.
-
Rwanda is dealing with its first outbreak of deadly Marburg virus disease
For the first time in Rwanda’s history, its health ministry is dealing with an outbreak of Marburg virus disease, a rare but deadly hemorrhagic disease similar to Ebola – but unlike Ebola, there is no treatment or vaccines for Marburg, and it has a fatality rate of 88 per cent.
-
Health Canada recalls nearly 60 more unauthorized sexual enhancement products
Health Canada issued a recall last week for various sexual enhancement products for containing prescribed drugs like tadalafil and sildenafil.
Sci-Tech
-
Stuck NASA astronauts welcome SpaceX capsule that'll bring them home next year
The two astronauts stuck at the International Space Station since June welcomed their new ride home with Sunday's arrival of a SpaceX capsule.
-
Earth will have a temporary 'mini moon' for 2 months
The space rock — 2024 PT5 — was first spotted in August by astronomers at Complutense University of Madrid using a powerful telescope located in Sutherland, South Africa.
-
Canadian innovators, tech leaders gather in Ottawa: GCXpo 2024
Canadian innovators and technical leaders gathered in Ottawa Thursday to demonstrate the latest cutting-edge technology.
Entertainment
-
John Amos, patriarch on 'Good Times' and an Emmy nominee for the blockbuster 'Roots,' dies at 84
John Amos, who starred as the family patriarch on the hit 1970s sitcom 'Good Times' and earned an Emmy nomination for his role in the seminal 1977 miniseries 'Roots,' has died. He was 84.
-
Gavin Creel, Broadway star known for 'Hello, Dolly!' and 'Waitress,' dead at 48
Gavin Creel, a Tony-winning Broadway veteran known for his work in productions of “Hello, Dolly!” “Waitress” and “The Book of Mormon,” has died, according to his representative. He was 48.
-
Hoggard takes stand in sex assault trial, denies that he raped complainant
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard denies that he raped the woman who is accusing him of sexual assault, or that he touched her sexually in any way without her consent.
Business
-
Restaurant company SIR Corp. investigating cybersecurity incident
Restaurant company SIR Corp. is investigating a cybersecurity incident that has impacted part of its information technology infrastructure.
-
U.S. dockworkers' strike could push up prices and cause shortages if it lasts for weeks
From Maine to Texas, dockworkers at 36 ports across the eastern United States are on strike for the first time in decades, a work stoppage that could snarl supply chains and cause shortages and higher prices if it stretches on for more than a few weeks.
-
Canada to impose 25 per cent surtax on select Chinese-made steel and aluminum products
Canada will be imposing a 25 per cent surtax on select imports of steel and aluminum from China, after unveiling its final list of impacted products on Tuesday.
Lifestyle
-
A cruise ship bound on a round-the-world voyage leaves Belfast after a 4-month delay
A cruise ship taking passengers on a 3-and-a-half-year around-the-world voyage finally sailed from Belfast's dockside, after spending four months stuck in the Northern Ireland capital.
-
Have you avoided travel insurance and regretted it? We want to hear from you
Have you been caught in a bind, far from home, that could have been avoided with the timely purchase of an insurance package? We want to hear from you.
-
How a northern Alberta woman turned tragedy into life-saving advocacy, earning an Order of Excellence
Kim Ruether lifted her son's eyelid and saw his still, dilated pupil staring at the ceiling as he lay on a stretcher in a northwestern Alberta hospital hallway a decade ago. She says she didn't need a doctor to tell her the boy was dead.
Sports
-
Canadian Ryan Hunter shows very well in move from left guard to tackle
Ryan Hunter's athleticism has been on full display since his arrival in the CFL, but the Canadian's versatility is now shining through.
-
Raptors president Masai Ujiri says there are no issues with Edward Rogers
Toronto Raptors team president Masai Ujiri tried to lay to rest rumours that he has friction with Edward Rogers, the executive chair of Rogers Communications, Inc.
-
Dikembe Mutombo, a Hall of Fame basketball player and tireless advocate, dies at 58
Dikembe Mutombo, a Basketball Hall of Famer who was one of the best defensive players in NBA history and a longtime global ambassador for the game, died Monday after a battle with brain cancer, the league announced. He was 58.
Autos
-
GM's Cruise to pay US$1.5M penalty after failing to fully report crash involving pedestrian
General Motors’ Cruise autonomous vehicle division will pay a US$1.5 million penalty after the unit failed to fully report a crash involving a pedestrian, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Monday.
-
After decades-long search, northern Ontario man finds vintage vehicle in Larder Lake
A tale about a taxicab hauling gold and sinking through the ice on Larder Lake, Ont., in December 1937 has captivated a man from that town for decades.
-
American woman gets SUV stuck in elevator bay at B.C. casino
A U.S. driver somehow squeezed her vehicle through a parkade hallway at a Metro Vancouver casino Thursday, before getting stuck at an elevator bank.
Local Spotlight
'Loving life and looking forward'; Olympic medalist Alysha Newman ready to jump to new heights
On Saturday night at her parents’ home in Delaware, Ont. the Olympic bronze medallist in pole vault welcomed everyone who played a role in getting her to the podium in Paris.
After decades-long search, northern Ontario man finds vintage vehicle in Larder Lake
A tale about a taxicab hauling gold and sinking through the ice on Larder Lake, Ont., in December 1937 has captivated a man from that town for decades.
Breathtaking encounter with humpback whales captured by B.C. filmmakers
When a group of B.C. filmmakers set out on a small fishing boat near Powell River last week, they hoped to capture some video for a documentary on humpback whales. What happened next blew their minds.
'It's a big pizza': Edmonton pizzeria selling pie that can feed up to 60 people
A pizza chain in Edmonton claims to have the world's largest deliverable pizza.
'I loved growing up in Nova Scotia': Sarah McLachlan excited to return to Halifax roots for tour
Sarah McLachlan is returning to her hometown of Halifax in November.
'Hats off to him': 87-year-old player still hitting the court in Sackville, N.B.
Wayne MacKay is still playing basketball twice at Mount Allison University at 87 years old.
'You're headed on a Tim's run': Alberta man puts Canadian spin on hit songs
A man from a small rural Alberta town is making music that makes people laugh.
'It's my most stolen image': Concerns raised about stolen Indigenous art for Orange Shirt Day
An Indigenous artist has a buyer-beware warning ahead of Sept. 30, the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
Ice cream criminals: Lethbridge break-in sees suspects steal plenty of pints
Police are looking to the public for help after thieves broke into a Lethbridge ice creamery, stealing from the store.
Vancouver
-
Youth arrested after 'conflict between protesters' at Vancouver Art Gallery
Vancouver police say they have arrested a youth after "a conflict between protesters" outside the Vancouver Art Gallery Sunday night.
-
Trial for accused in Nijjar murder adjourned for fifth time
The trial for the four Indian nationals accused of murdering Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar was adjourned yet again Tuesday.
-
Victoria police seek witnesses after motorcyclist seriously injured in crash
Police in Victoria are searching for witnesses and video evidence after a motorcyclist was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash Monday night.
Toronto
-
Break-in at Mississauga home leaves 1 dead, 2 in hospital
One person is dead and two others are in hospital after a break-in at a Mississauga home early Tuesday morning ended in gunfire, Peel police say.
-
Second teen sentenced in death of Kenneth Lee gets 21 months probation
The second teen to be sentenced in the death of a Toronto homeless man will not serve any more time in custody but will spend close to two years under probation.
-
'Let's fix the runway now': Changes could be coming to Billy Bishop Airport
The island airport will be back on the agenda at Toronto City Hall today as a new report about extending the runway at Billy Bishop Airport comes to Mayor Olivia Chow's Executive Committee.
Calgary
-
Calgary-area gas well explosion injures 5 workers, 3 critically
The Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) says safeguards have been put in place at a gas well fire north of the town of Cochrane.
-
Calgary's 5 most expensive homes for sale right now (October 2024)
Calgary five most expensive homes for sale as of Oct. 1, 2024.
-
Police investigate suspicious death in Cityscape
Police are investigating a suspicious death in Cityscape, Calgary's third such death over the long weekend.
Ottawa
-
3 design concepts unveiled for new Alexandra Bridge connecting Ottawa-Gatineau
Three design concepts have been unveiled to replace the aging Alexandra Bridge connecting Ottawa and Gatineau over the Ottawa River.
-
Youth suffers life-threatening injuries in Carling Avenue e-scooter crash
The Ottawa Police Service is investigating a crash between a vehicle and an e-scooter that left a youth with serious injuries on Monday morning.
-
NCC wraps up decommissioning work on 24 Sussex Drive
The abatement and decommissioning work at 24 Sussex Drive is complete, as the National Capital Commission awaits a decision by the federal government on the future of the official residence of the prime minister.
Montreal
-
Quebec premier floats idea of 'waiting zones' in Canada for asylum seekers
Quebec Premier Francois Legault says his government has asked Ottawa to set up "waiting zones" for asylum seekers, as is the practice in France.
-
Northvolt: Charette 'not the man for the job'
The official opposition maintains that Environment Minister Benoit Charette is not the right man for the job, while its officials are denouncing political interference in the Northvolt project.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Iran fires dozens of missiles into Israel as retaliation for killing of Hezbollah and Hamas leaders
Iran said it fired dozens of missiles into Israel on Tuesday, a sharp escalation of the monthslong conflict between Israel and the Iran-backed militias Hezbollah and Hamas.
Edmonton
-
Stranded hunter rescued by police near Wandering River
Officers from the Boyle RCMP detachment helped a stranded hunter get to safety on the weekend.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Iran fires dozens of missiles into Israel as retaliation for killing of Hezbollah and Hamas leaders
Iran said it fired dozens of missiles into Israel on Tuesday, a sharp escalation of the monthslong conflict between Israel and the Iran-backed militias Hezbollah and Hamas.
-
RCMP need help to identify group responsible for severe beating in Goodfish Lake
St. Paul RCMP are looking for a group of five people they believe are responsible for an attack on a man earlier this year.
Atlantic
-
N.B. PC candidate under fire for comparing Policy 713 to Canadian residential schools
A Progressive Conservative candidate in New Brunswick’s upcoming election is under fire Tuesday morning for a Facebook post she made on Truth and Reconciliation Day.
-
P.E.I. ferry crossings suspended until at least mid-October: NFL
Northumberland Ferries Limited says ferry service between Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island won’t resume for at least another two weeks as both vessels continue to undergo repairs.
-
Frost advisories in effect across New Brunswick
Environment Canada has issued frost advisories for much of New Brunswick.
Winnipeg
-
Crash on Manitoba highway sends one person to hospital
A crash on Manitoba highway has sent one person to hospital in serious condition on Tuesday.
-
Minimum wage to increase in Manitoba
Minimum wage is set to increase on Tuesday in Manitoba.
-
Multiple women groped in similar sexual assaults: Winnipeg police
The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating several similar sexual assault reports where an unknown man groped women before running away.
Regina
-
Election season officially underway in Saskatchewan
Saskatchewan residents will vote for their next provincial government on Oct. 28.
-
Here's how many tickets were issued from Regina police's recent traffic blitz
Hundreds of tickets were handed out in and around Regina last week as a result of a two-day traffic blitz.
-
Sask. voter intention, leader familiarity, key issues: Here's a recap of CTV's pre-election season polling
Exclusive polling data collected by CTV News in partnership with Insightrix outlines what preferences voters have, if they’re familiar with the party leaders and what issues matter most as Saskatchewan enters into the 2024 provincial election campaign.
Kitchener
-
Ontario farmers raise concerns of dwindling farmland at rural expo
Farmers from Wilmot, Ont. have taken their land assembly protest to Premier Doug Ford.
-
Charges upgraded after fatal hit-and-run in Guelph
Police said a woman, identified by friends and family as Susan Bard, was riding southbound when she was hit by the driver of a Ford sedan.
-
Ontario's minimum wage increases to $17.20 today
Those earning minimum wage in Ontario will now make more money per hour. The annual wage increase is tied to inflation and jumps to $17.20 per hour on Tuesday, marking a 3.9 per cent increase from the previous rate of $16.55 per hour.
Saskatoon
-
Election season officially underway in Saskatchewan
Saskatchewan residents will vote for their next provincial government on Oct. 28.
-
Sask. voter intention, leader familiarity, key issues: Here's a recap of CTV's pre-election season polling
Exclusive polling data collected by CTV News in partnership with Insightrix outlines what preferences voters have, if they’re familiar with the party leaders and what issues matter most as Saskatchewan enters into the 2024 provincial election campaign.
-
Economy, crime, schools and health top the list of Saskatchewan election campaign promises
The Saskatchewan election campaign is underway, with voting day on Oct. 28. Here's a look at key issues and party promises:
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Iran fires dozens of missiles into Israel as retaliation for killing of Hezbollah and Hamas leaders
Iran said it fired dozens of missiles into Israel on Tuesday, a sharp escalation of the monthslong conflict between Israel and the Iran-backed militias Hezbollah and Hamas.
-
Four adults perished in fatal New Liskeard fire, police say
As the investigation continues into the fatal northern Ontario house fire that killed four people on the evening of Sept. 19, police have released some details about the victims.
-
Family that lost newborn son launches fundraiser to purchase a cuddle cot for North Bay hospital
A West Nipissing family whose son died minutes after he was born is raising money to buy comfort care equipment for families grieving the loss of a newborn child.
London
-
‘We could functionally end homelessness’: High hopes for St. Thomas Hart Hub application
A group of healthcare providers and social agencies in St. Thomas has come together to apply for a provincial HART Hub location.
-
Leaves of absence announced at TVDSB
Some officials with the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) have been placed on leave while an operational review is being conducted. Staff were notified of the leaves in an e-mail from Interim Director of Education Bill Tucker.
-
Fatal ATV crash in Thames Centre
Emergency crews were called to a private property on Evelyn Drive in Thames Centre just after midnight on Tuesday.
Barrie
-
Community mourns Midland, Ont. man killed in collision with unmarked OPP vehicle
Tributes have started pouring in for a Midland, Ont. man who died after reportedly being struck by an unmarked provincial police vehicle over the weekend.
-
Criminal charges laid against man accused of seriously injuring police officer
A 39-year-old man of no fixed address accused of seriously injuring a Barrie police officer is facing several criminal charges.
-
Fatal crash involving pedestrian under investigation
Police are appealing to the public for information as they investigate a fatal pedestrian collision in Bradford.
Windsor
-
Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation to benefit from Caesars Windsor concerts
Caesars Windsor Cares has selected the Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation as the beneficiary of this year’s Concerts for a Cure campaign.
-
Woman allegedly burns bystander with lighter during fight
Chatham-Kent police say a woman has been charged with assault after burning a bystander with a lighter during a dispute.
-
$11,000 seized at Ambassador Bridge
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized $11,000 US from an inbound American citizen at the Ambassador Bridge.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria police seek witnesses after motorcyclist seriously injured in crash
Police in Victoria are searching for witnesses and video evidence after a motorcyclist was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash Monday night.
-
B.C. parties express support for new patient tower at Nanaimo hospital
All three major B.C. political parties have expressed support for building a new patient tower at Nanaimo Regional General Hospital, which has long been requested by health-care advocates and doctors.
-
B.C. NDP announce health initiatives, Greens to unveil election platform
The same day British Columbia's Green Party is expected to roll out its complete election platform, NDP Leader David Eby has pledged pair of health-care initiatives.
Kelowna
-
Vernon home receives 'significant damage' in early morning fire
Fire crews in Vernon, B.C., responded to a large house fire early Saturday morning.
-
'Don't know where the animals came from': Runaway pigs rounded up in West Kelowna, B.C.
A pair of runaway pigs are in the custody of an animal sanctuary in the Okanagan after evading police and volunteers for hours earlier this week.
-
Video shows historic bridge in Kamloops, B.C., collapsing after fire
The Red Bridge, a historic landmark in Kamloops, B.C., was completely destroyed by fire early Thursday morning.
Lethbridge
-
Delay in sentencing for three ringleaders convicted of mischief at Coutts blockade
The sentencing for three men convicted of helping lead and coordinate the COVID-19 protest blockade at Coutts, Alta., in 2022 has been delayed.
-
Lethbridge boy reunited with first responders, bystanders who saved him from near-drowning
A 10-year-old boy from Lethbridge is being praised as a hero after a routine summer outing at the pool nearly turned tragic for his friend.
-
Sticky-fingered bandits in Lethbridge ice cream heist charged
A man and woman have been charged after a Lethbridge ice creamery was broken into earlier this week. Staff arrived at Cookie Crimes, in the 300 block of Sixth Street South, just before 5:30 a.m. on Monday to discover the front window broken.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Sault suspect charged with headbutting victim while wearing a helmet
A 40-year-old in Sault Ste. Marie who was on probation has been charged with assault with a weapon following an incident in August.
-
Hoggard takes stand in sex assault trial, denies that he raped complainant
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard denies that he raped the woman who is accusing him of sexual assault, or that he touched her sexually in any way without her consent.
-
OPP seek public assistance in Elliot Lake arena break-and-enter, mischief investigation
Overnight on Thursday as the community of Elliot Lake was resting to prepare for the upcoming Kraft Hockeyville celebrations, when vandals struck a building that has been top of mind for the northern Ontario city for more than a year.
N.L.
-
Marathon goat: Animal runner wins hearts and a medal after crashing Newfoundland race
He may not have logged the fastest time or even gone the full distance, but residents of a Newfoundland town agree the goat who unexpectedly joined the local weekend half marathon was the event's undisputed champion.
-
Labrador residents say 'inhumane' food prices force families to go hungry
A mother in a community where the cost of living is one of the highest in the country says grocery prices are 'inhumane' and retailers are putting profits ahead of people’s basic human right to food.
-
Small English soccer team has huge year, thanks in part to Newfoundland and Labrador
A soccer game in England on Tuesday night drove a spike in online traffic across the Atlantic to a website launched by the Newfoundland and Labrador government.