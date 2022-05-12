Canada to deploy CAF officers to join NATO headquarters in Latvia

Prime Minster Justin Trudeau announced on Thursday that Canada will send a Canadian Armed Forces general officer and six staff officers to NATO’s Multinational Division North Headquarters, based in Ādaži, Latvia.

The announcement comes after a closed-door meeting with Latvian Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš.

According to a press release from Trudeau’s office, the two discussed ways to further co-ordinate additional military support to assist Ukraine amid Russia’s ongoing invasion there.

Canada has already deployed nearly 700 soldiers to Latvia as part of Operation Reassurance’s Forward Presence Battle Group.

More to come…