

CTVNews.ca Staff





OTTAWA – Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland will be in Hamilton, Ont. Friday to announce the Canadian government's final retaliatory tariff list as well as a financial aid package for the steel and aluminum industries, CTV News has learned.

Freeland is expected to reveal which U.S. goods will be slapped with a 10 per cent surtax come July 1. These tariffs are part of the overall $16.6 billion Canadian countermeasures on imports of steel, aluminum, and other products from the Unites States. They are in response to the U.S. imposing a 25 per cent steel tariff and 10 per cent tariff on aluminum from Canada.

The federal government had been consulting on the proposed list of goods, which included specific types of gherkins, prepared meals, pizza, chocolate, condiments, toiletries, beer kegs, whiskies, various household items, and motorboats.

Freeland had previously stated that the aim of the consultations was to mitigate any unintended consequences for Canadians and potentially expand or contract the final list accordingly.

It is expected International Trade Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne will be making a similar announcement in Quebec on Friday.

Earlier this week, Finance Minister Bill Morneau said more information regarding financial support coming for Canadian steel and aluminum businesses who are impacted by the U.S. tariffs was coming soon.