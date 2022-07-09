Canada targets oil and gas manufacturing in new Russian sanctions
Canada is targeting Russia's oil and gas sector as part of a new round of sanctions announced Saturday.
The federal government announced that in an effort "to help deplete [Russian] President Vladimir Putin's war chest" and limit Russia's ability to wage war in Ukraine, Canada will expand existing sanctions on the country's oil, gas and chemical industries by including industrial manufacturing.
A statement released by Global Affairs Canada says the new measures will prohibit Canadian services from contributing to the production of goods made by these sectors.
"Canada is unwavering in its support of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. Putin's unjustifiable war has affected millions in Ukraine and across the world. That is why we will continue to target the Russian regime's coffers," Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said.
"Canada will not relent in pressuring the Russian regime."
Altogether, oil, gas, chemical and manufacturing make up more than 50 per cent of Russia's federal revenues, the statement says.
Along with land and pipeline transport, the latest sanctions will include the manufacturing of metals, as well as transport, computer, electronic and electrical equipment manufacturing and machinery.
Canadian businesses will have 60 days to comply with the sanctions.
The announcement comes a day after the federal government announced additional sanctions against Russian media, as well as the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Vladimir Mikhailovich Gundyayev, who has spoken favourably of Putin's war in Ukraine.
As of July 7, Canada has sanctioned more than 1,600 people and organizations in Russia, Ukraine and Belarus since 2014 following Russia's annexation of Crimea, including more than 1,150 since the invasion of Ukraine in February, Global Affairs Canada says.
With files from The Canadian Press
ANALYSIS & INSIGHTS
Canada will return repaired gas turbine for Nord Stream 1 pipeline
Canada will return a repaired Russian turbine to Germany needed for maintenance on the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline, Canada's minister of natural resources said in a statement on Saturday. The federal government is issuing a 'time-limited and revocable permit' to exempt the return of the turbine.
Dumpster discovery continues to transform formerly homeless man's life
Four years after a discovery in a Edmonton dumpster changed his life, Adam Gillan is sober, healthy and running a growing drywall business.
Rogers CEO says service back online for most customers, blames outage on 'network system failure'
Rogers CEO Tony Staffieri said 'pretty close to 100 per cent' of the company's network is back online following widespread outages on Friday, which he attributed to a network failure after a maintenance update.
Wild pigs: Tackling one of Canada's worst invasive species
With no signs of slowing down, wild pigs are considered by some to be one of the most destructive invasive species in Canada, and one expert says 'time is of the essence' in tackling the problem.
Trudeau apologizes for racism faced by all-Black Canadian unit in First World War
Federal government and Armed Forces officials have formally apologized today for the treatment of Canada's only all-Black unit to serve in the First World War.
Dispelling period myths means having more inclusive conversations: advocate
With stigma still pervasive, one period literacy advocate says dispelling myths and misconceptions about menstruation will come by opening more doors to communication.
Half of Canadians say the country is on the 'wrong track' to building unity: Nanos survey
More than twice as many people believe Canada is on the wrong track, as opposed to the right one, when it comes to becoming a more united country, a new survey from Nanos Research shows.
Canada to use traditional spelling of 'Turkiye' following UN move
The Canadian government has quietly changed the name of Turkey to the official Turkish spelling Turkiye in all official communications.
