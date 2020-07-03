OTTAWA -- Canada is suspending its extradition treaty with Hong Kong and taking other steps to treat the region in the same manner as mainland China in light of new national security legislation, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Friday.

"After studying the legislation and its impact, Canada will treat exports of sensitive goods to Hong Kong in the same way as those destined for mainland China," Trudeau said, adding that the government will also not permit the export of sensitive military items to the region.

"We are also suspending the Canada-Hong Kong extradition treaty, and updating our travel advisory for Hong Kong," Trudeau said.

The announcement came in reaction to China's new national security law. Protesters have marched in the streets of Hong Kong to oppose the legislation, which many believe could quash oppositional political activity and civil society in Hong Kong — effectively crushing the one country, two systems agreement.

"Canada is a firm believer in the one country, two system framework. We will continue to support the many connections between Canada and Hong Kong, while also standing up for its people," Trudeau said.

He also noted that Canada is considering additional measures, including with respect to immigration.

"In the days and weeks to come, we’re also looking at additional measures including around immigration," Trudeau said.

The hint comes one month after U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson declared in an op-ed that his country would be willing to open the door to almost three million Hong Kong citizens.

This is a breaking news update. More to come...