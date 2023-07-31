Canada 'strongly condemns' Niger military coup as others threaten sanctions, cut aid

OTTAWA -

Canada is speaking out against a coup d'etat in Niger, as analysts fear political instability across West Africa will embolden terrorist groups and the Russian mercenary group Wagner.

A faction of Niger's military claims to have overthrown the country's democratically elected president Mohamed Bazoum after detaining him in his palace last Wednesday.

The move is the latest in a series of attempted coups across the Sahel region, where the so-called Islamic State group has been recruiting militants and committing massacres.

Global Affairs Canada says in a tweet that Ottawa "strongly condemns the attempted coup" in Niger and calls for Bazoum's release.

Canada has also expressed support for the Economic Community of West African States, a group of 15 countries that has threatened to sanction leaders and send in troops if Bazoum isn't restored to power.

Britain and the European Union have pulled aid from the country, while Washington has mulled following suit.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 31, 2023.