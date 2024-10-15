Canada spat leads India newspapers as trade minister works to reassure business
As Canada's decision to expel New Delhi's top envoy and five other diplomats makes front page news in India, International Trade Minister Mary Ng is trying to reassure Canadian businesses with ties to the country.
On Monday, the RCMP warned the public about a rash of crimes including murder, extortion and coercion that the force links to Indian government agents. The allegations sparked diplomatic retaliation; after Canada declared six Indian diplomats persona non grata, India ordered six Canadian envoys out of the country by Saturday.
Ng issued a statement acknowledging the "uncertainty" that Canadian businesses and investors may have as a result, and said the government will continue to support commercial and economic ties between the countries.
"However, we must consider our economic interests with the need to protect Canadians and uphold the rule of law," she said. "We will not tolerate any foreign government threatening, extorting or harming Canadian citizens on our soil."
Ng said the government remains "open to a dialogue" with India and looks forward to continuing a "valued relationship."
The RCMP and other Canadian officials presented evidence to India earlier this past weekend, but they say New Delhi refused to co-operate in police investigations.
Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly said that is why Canada declared the six diplomats persona non grata, which is one of the stiffest penalties Canada can impose under the Vienna Convention.
India insists it has not been given evidence of any government involvement in crimes in Canada, and it has ordered six Canadian diplomats to leave.
Vina Nadjibulla, research vice-president for the Asia Pacific Foundation, said she's watching to see how Canada's peers respond to the "unprecedented, extraordinary" news.
That could mean diplomatic moves behind the scenes, and possibly public statements of support for Canada.
"The reaction from the U.S. is going to be the one that everybody will be paying attention to," she said.
"In order for Canada, at this stage, to have any kind of co-operation from India and seek accountability for what has happened, we would need India to feel some pressure; we would need India to feel some reason to co-operate."
Nadjibulla said it was notable that Joly accused active diplomats of involvement in criminality, and that she said violence linked to the Indian government had only increased since Canada made its concerns public last year.
In September 2023, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that Canadian intelligence services were investigating "credible" information about "a potential link" between India's government and the killing of Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia.
Nadjibulla said Ottawa has now "very clearly and assertively" made its case, in sending senior officials this past weekend to present evidence to Indian counterparts.
"Canada did what it thought was necessary," she said. "We are in uncharted territory, with implications for the diplomatic relationship as well as for Canada's public safety and national security."
Nadjibulla also said it's rare for diplomats to be expelled over accusations of criminality. "We're not dealing here with a rogue state; we're dealing here with a very important international player," she said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 15, 2024.
WATCH LIVE
Jagmeet Singh pulls NDP out of deal with Trudeau Liberals, takes aim at Poilievre Conservatives
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has pulled his party out of the supply-and-confidence agreement that had been helping keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's minority Liberals in power.
'Not the result we wanted': Trudeau responds after surprise Conservative byelection win in Liberal stronghold
Conservative candidate Don Stewart winning the closely-watched Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection, and delivering a stunning upset to Justin Trudeau's candidate Leslie Church in the long-time Liberal riding, has sent political shockwaves through both parties.
'We will go with the majority': Liberals slammed by opposition over proposal to delay next election
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
Air India flight diverts to Nunavut airport after online security threat
An Air India flight, en route from Delhi to Chicago, was diverted to Iqaluit International airport in Nunavut Tuesday morning following an online security threat.
Canada's inflation rate falls to 1.6% in September, raises odds of 50-basis-point rate cut
The chances of a half-percentage point interest rate cut by the Bank of Canada became more likely Tuesday after Statistics Canada reported the annual inflation rate fell to 1.6 per cent in September.
Cold weather, even snow, hits parts of Eastern Canada while West stays mild
It will feel more like winter for some parts of Eastern Canada over the next few days, with single-digit highs and snow in the forecast.
Canada and U.S. list Samidoun as terrorist group, U.S. adds Canadian to terror list
Canada is listing the pro-Palestinian group Samidoun as a terrorist group, while the U.S. has added a Canadian citizen affiliated with the organization to its counter-terrorism list.
AP VoteCast: How Americans voted in 2020, and what it could mean for 2024
AP VoteCast, a sweeping survey of the U.S. electorate, tells the story of how Democrat Joe Biden won and Trump lost in 2020, and what those results could mean for the 2024 election.
'Can't wait': Premier Ford says of Taylor Swift's upcoming Toronto concerts
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is revealing that he’s eagerly awaiting Taylor Swift’s upcoming stint in Toronto as part of her hyper-successful Eras Tour.
Father of 10-year-old girl found dead in the U.K. called police from Pakistan to say he killed her
The father of a 10-year-old girl found dead in her home in England fled to Pakistan and called U.K. police from there to say he had killed her, a jury heard Monday.
Child dead after falling from Winnipeg apartment building
A child is dead after falling from a Winnipeg apartment building on Monday.
Ontario government moving to restrict new bike lanes in municipalities
Ontario Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria says the provincial government is introducing legislation that would require municipalities to receive provincial approval before removing traffic lanes to install new bike paths.
Federal union calls for Commons committee to investigate 3-day a week office mandate
A federal union is calling for a Commons committee to launch an investigation into the federal government's new return-to-office policy, saying there has been 'catastrophic failures' with the new mandate.
-
Air India flight diverts to Nunavut airport after online security threat
An Air India flight, en route from Delhi to Chicago, was diverted to Iqaluit International airport in Nunavut Tuesday morning following an online security threat.
Canadian court to consider when minors can be sentenced as adults
Canada's highest court is set to hear arguments on Tuesday on when a young person can be considered an adult for sentencing purposes.
Air India flight diverts to Nunavut airport after online security threat
An Air India flight, en route from Delhi to Chicago, was diverted to Iqaluit International airport in Nunavut Tuesday morning following an online security threat.
Prague bans evening bar crawls to discourage 'drunk' tourists
Prague, a city as famous for its beer as its historic architecture, is set to ban late-night bar crawls, seeking to end its reputation as a party destination.
Lufthansa agrees to pay US$4 million penalty over treatment of Jewish passengers
Lufthansa has agreed to pay a US$4 million penalty for allegedly discriminating against Jewish passengers who were trying to board a connecting flight in Frankfurt in May 2022, the U.S. Transportation Department said on Tuesday.
Middle East latest: Top leaders attend an Iranian Revolutionary Guard general's funeral
The funeral of an Iranian Revolutionary Guard general killed alongside Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah drew the largest crowd of top leaders in the paramilitary organization together Tuesday for the first time since Tehran launched a ballistic missile attack on Israel.
In Missouri, Halloween night signs were required at the homes of sex offenders. Until now
Are Halloween sign laws necessary for children's safety? A Missouri law mandating a sign at the offender's home was a step too far, a judge ruled.
How did a killing at a Sikh temple lead to Canada and India expelling each other's diplomats?
Relations between India and Canada are at a low point as the countries expelled each other's top diplomats over an ongoing dispute about the killing of a Sikh activist in Canada.
Canada and U.S. list Samidoun as terrorist group, U.S. adds Canadian to terror list
Canada is listing the pro-Palestinian group Samidoun as a terrorist group, while the U.S. has added a Canadian citizen affiliated with the organization to its counter-terrorism list.
Listeria outbreak linked to plant-based milk seems to be over: PHAC
The Public Health Agency of Canada says a Listeria outbreak linked to several plant-based milks appears to be over with no additional cases reported since August.
Pledges to cover fertility treatment as elections play out across Canada
As provincial elections play out in British Columbia, Saskatchewan and New Brunswick this month, there are pledges to provide more fertility treatment coverage.
Medical journal urges streamlined miscarriage care in Canada, more early assessments
An editorial published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal says it's time to invest in early pregnancy assessment clinics that can provide proper care during and after a miscarriage, which can have devastating effects.
A Hong Kong zoo seeks answers after 9 monkeys die in 2 days
Hong Kong's oldest zoo is seeking answers in a monkey medical mystery after nine animals died in two days, including three members of a critically endangered species.
How the tiny Caribbean island of Anguilla has turned the AI boom into a digital gold mine
The British territory was allotted control of the .ai internet address in the 1990s. It was one of hundreds of obscure top-level domains assigned to individual countries and territories based on their names. Anguilla's earnings from web domain registration fees quadrupled last year to US$32 million.
NASA spacecraft rockets toward Jupiter's moon Europa in search of the right conditions for life
A NASA spacecraft rocketed away Monday on a quest to explore Jupiter’s tantalizing moon Europa and reveal whether its vast hidden ocean might hold the keys to life.
New lawsuits accuse Sean 'Diddy' Combs of sexual assault against 6, including a minor
Sean "Diddy" Combs was hit Monday with a new wave of lawsuits accusing him of raping women, sexually assaulting men and molesting a 16-year-old boy.
Khloe Kardashian shares candid look at her healing progress after having tumour removed from her cheek
Khloe Kardashian continues to open up about her health journey after dealing with skin cancer, revealing recently that she used facial injections to fill a cheek "indentation" that she was left with after surgery.
Canadian drink company tastes controversy after Simu Liu raises cultural appropriation questions
Controversy bubbled for a Canadian drink company after its founders drew the ire of a Marvel superhero on an episode of a 'Shark Tank'-style reality series.
Canada's inflation rate falls to 1.6% in September, raises odds of 50-basis-point rate cut
The chances of a half-percentage point interest rate cut by the Bank of Canada became more likely Tuesday after Statistics Canada reported the annual inflation rate fell to 1.6 per cent in September.
Boeing's crisis is getting worse. Now it's borrowing tens of billions of dollars
Cash-starved Boeing, contending with massive financial losses from a crippling strike and years of operational and safety problems, is turning to major banks and Wall Street to raise tens of billions of dollars in cash.
CREA lowers housing market forecast for 2024 amid 'holding pattern' for home sales
The Canadian Real Estate Association is downgrading its housing market forecast for the remainder of the year again, saying the Bank of Canada's interest rate cuts haven't spurred the gradual improvement it previously anticipated.
Owen Sound, Ont. couple celebrate $40 million lottery win
A couple from Owen Sound, Ont. is celebrating their good fortune after becoming instant multi-millionaires with Lotto Max.
Pets in China are earning 'snack money' in cafes as their owners send them to work
Jane Xue sent her dog, a 2-year-old Samoyed named OK, off to her first day of work in mid-September. Her employer? A dog cafe in Fuzhou, in southeastern China.
Vancouver seal joins Moo Deng, Pesto the Penguin as latest addition to viral 'Knights of the Rotund Table'
A Vancouver Aquarium rescue seal named Biscuits has been named as one of the latest inductees to the viral TikTok trend 'Knights of the Rotund Table.'
PGA Tour of America facing backlash after Ryder Cup day tickets priced at nearly US$750
The PGA of America is facing backlash and accusations of pricing out fans, with a single day ticket for the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York, costing just under US$750.
MLB playoffs averaging 3.33 million viewers through division series, an 18% increase over last year
Major League Baseball's postseason is averaging 3.33 million viewers going into the league championship series, an 18% increase over last year's average of 2.82 million.
Guenther, Hellebuyck, Eichel named NHL's three stars of the week
Utah Hockey Club right-wing Dylan Guenther, Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck and Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week.
Distracted driving deaths up 40 per cent in Ontario compared to last year
The Ontario Provincial Police says the number of fatal collisions caused by distracted driving on the roads it patrols has increased by 40 per cent compared to this time last year.
Elon Musk unveils his 'Cybercab' robotaxi
Tesla CEO Elon Musk unveiled on Thursday his vision of a 'a fun, exciting future,' an 'age of abundance' full of his company’s self-driving cars without steering wheels, parking lots turned into parks and robots that will walk among the population – that he once again promised would be available within a few years.
B.C. Indigenous chef takes portable cooking school on the road
Sḵwx̱wú7mesh Úxwumixw (Squamish Nation) Chef Paul Natrall, the man behind Indigenous food truck Mr. Bannock, is bringing cooking classes on First Nations fare to schools and offices throughout Metro Vancouver.
Cape Breton welcomes Celtic Colours Festival to Nova Scotia for 28th year
The Celtic Colours Festival is taking place at venues around Cape Breton Island in Nova Scotia from Oct. 11 to 19.
A love story written in the northern lights
Sometimes love is written in the stars, but for one couple, it’s written in the aurora borealis.
'I didn't do this to just run': Canadian hip hop artist runs 100 marathons in 100 days for men's mental health
Canadian hip hop artist Dillan King says running 100 marathons in 100 days was not only the hardest thing he has ever done, but the 'proudest accomplishment' of his entire life.
'It's beautiful': B.C. man invites strangers into his home for Thanksgiving dinner
James Taylor never expected to be walking home with a bag full of groceries he didn't buy.
FROM THE VAULT: Fifth anniversary of Manitoba's Thanksgiving weekend blizzard
This weekend marks the fifth anniversary of a large blizzard that paralyzed Manitoba.
Stunning images capture rainbows, lightning over Metro Vancouver
There was an eye-catching mix of rainbows and lightning over Vancouver following a brief downpour this week.
Northern Ontario farmer breaks giant pumpkin records, taking top prizes in competition
Jeff Warner from Aidie Creek Gardens in the northern Ontario community of Englehart has a passion for growing big pumpkins and his effort is paying off in more ways than one.
Saskatchewan's Jessica Campbell becomes first female assistant coach in NHL history
Saskatchewan’s Jessica Campbell has made hockey history, becoming the first ever female assistant coach in the National Hockey League (NHL).
B.C. Conservatives expected to release costs of promises days before election
It's the last week of the British Columbia election campaign after a busy long weekend of promises for the B.C. Conservatives, including a new Children's Hospital for Surrey.
Canada and U.S. list Samidoun as terrorist group, U.S. adds Canadian to terror list
Canada is listing the pro-Palestinian group Samidoun as a terrorist group, while the U.S. has added a Canadian citizen affiliated with the organization to its counter-terrorism list.
Rainfall, high temperature records broken in B.C. over Thanksgiving weekend
More rain fell on Terrace, B.C., Sunday than on any previous Oct. 13 on record, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
'Let us know what happened': Police say many witnesses haven't come forward in deadly Toronto shooting
Toronto police are appealing to dozens of witnesses who they say were standing nearby when a man was shot to death in an apartment stairwell in the city’s north end last week.
Ontario government moving to restrict new bike lanes in municipalities
Ontario Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria says the provincial government is introducing legislation that would require municipalities to receive provincial approval before removing traffic lanes to install new bike paths.
Alberta rolls out new primary care agency for residents
Alberta's health minister is in Calgary on Tuesday to announce some improvements to the province's primary health care system.
Calgary Chamber of Commerce pushes province to eliminate small business tax
The Calgary Chamber of Commerce is calling on the province to help small businesses by eliminating small business tax.
Truck driver sent to hospital after crash on Stoney Trail
Calgary police are investigating a crash that resulted in a transport truck bursting into flames early Tuesday.
Federal union calls for Commons committee to investigate 3-day a week office mandate
A federal union is calling for a Commons committee to launch an investigation into the federal government's new return-to-office policy, saying there has been 'catastrophic failures' with the new mandate.
Kemptville, Ont. school closed for fifth time in October following threat
St. Michael Catholic High School in Kemptville, Ont. is closed for a fifth time in the last two weeks, as police investigate a threat of violence towards the secondary school.
Man dies after being found suffering from burns in downtown Ottawa, police say
The Ottawa Police Service says a man found suffering from burns in the downtown core Monday morning died in hospital.
More Quebecers turning to private health care: poll
More Quebecers are turning to the private health care network, according to a survey published Tuesday in the Journal de Quebec.
Another Laval school on lockdown after receiving threat; police investigating
Police in Laval were once again called to a school that was placed under precautionary lockdown over a threat.
90 charges withdrawn against father and his common-law partner in Edmonton child abuse case
Charges have been withdrawn against a man and a woman who faced a combined 90 charges in a child and animal abuse case.
1 dead after semi, SUV collide head-on north of Edmonton
One person is dead after a crash on Monday night involving a semi and an SUV.
Son charged with second-degree murder in death of 71-year-old woman in Halifax
Halifax police have charged a 41-year-old man in the death of his mother. Police say Jonathan William Pinsky has been charged with second-degree murder and will appear in court Tuesday.
N.S.-P.E.I. ferry MV Saaremaa out of service for the rest of the season
Northumberland Ferries Limited says one of the ferries operating between Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island is out of service for the rest of the season.
Nova Scotia extends Yarmouth-Maine CAT ferry for two more seasons
Nova Scotia is extending the CAT ferry service between Yarmouth and Bar Harbor, Maine, for the 2025 and 2026 sailing seasons.
Child dead after falling from Winnipeg apartment building
A child is dead after falling from a Winnipeg apartment building on Monday.
Fight between store employee and alleged shoplifter leads to arrest: WPS
A 28-year-old Winnipegger is facing charges after an altercation unfolded between a store employee and a man who allegedly tried to steal merchandise from a West Alexander area store.
Delays expected to begin at Portage and Main
As work is set to begin to open Portage and Main to pedestrians, drivers should expect delays beginning on Tuesday.
Sask. Party promises to extend carbon tax exemption on home heating
The Saskatchewan Party says that it plans to keep the federal carbon tax off natural gas and electricity used for home heating for one more year if re-elected on Oct. 28.
Vehicles stolen from Regina compound found badly damaged on railway tracks
Regina police say two of four vehicles stolen from a compound early Thursday morning were found badly damaged on railway tracks, with a third located in the nearby community of Pilot Butte.
Multiple departments called to commercial building fire near Drinkwater, Sask.
A commercial building fire near the community of Drinkwater, Sask. required a response from multiple fire departments on Sunday afternoon.
Sudden death investigation in Cambridge
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a sudden death in Cambridge.
Stratford police investigating 'serious incident'
People living in the Ontario and King Street area of Stratford may notice a heavy police presence.
Costumed suspect robs Guelph store
The Guelph Police Service is searching for two people after a male suspect in a Halloween costume robbed a store with an accomplice.
North Battleford loses power Monday night after motel fire spreads to main power line
A motel in North Battleford went up in flames on Monday night.
-
Saskatchewan residents have just a few more days to catch a rare glimpse of a comet visible to the naked eye, streaking across the western skies at dusk.
Cold weather, even snow, hits parts of Eastern Canada while West stays mild
It will feel more like winter for some parts of Eastern Canada over the next few days, with single-digit highs and snow in the forecast.
Man wanted in Sudbury robbery charged in 'random and isolated' stabbing attack downtown
A Greater Sudbury woman is upset about the charges laid against the man accused of attacking her son and a group of his colleagues downtown on Saturday.
Home sales dip in North Bay in September
Home sales declined in North Bay in September compared to a year earlier, but sale prices held firm, according to data from the Canadian Real Estate Association.
St. Thomas police officer charged with impaired
A St. Thomas police officer has been charged with impaired driving. On Oct. 13, OPP were notified of a potential imp aired driver in Elgin County and were able to do a traffic stop.
Owen Sound residents win $40 million in largest Lotto Max jackpot in history
A couple from Owen Sound has claimed a historic $40 million prize following the largest Lotto Max Jackpot in history.
Pumpkins tossed from highway overpasses cause significant damage
Police in Middlesex County are asking for the public's help after pumpkins were tossed from an overpass and hit a truck on Highways 401 and 402.
-
Police in Barrie say a family out for a walk restrained a machete-wielding man who aggressively approached them Saturday afternoon.
-
Two more new houses in Bond Head were the targets of suspected arson.
Here’s what the MADD rep has learned in 20 years of advocating against drunk driving
In his 20 years with MADD Canada, Chaouki Hamka has witnessed many changes regarding impaired driving — from heightened societal awareness to legislative shifts and better enforcement.
Driver charged after crash on E.C. Row Expressway ramp at Dougall
A driver has been charged after a crash near E.C. Row Expressway and Dougall Avenue.
Former United Way employee pleads guilty in fraud case
The woman accused of defrauding the Chatham-Kent United Way of hundreds of thousands of dollars as pleaded guilty.
B.C. Conservatives expected to release costs of promises days before election
It's the last week of the British Columbia election campaign after a busy long weekend of promises for the B.C. Conservatives, including a new Children's Hospital for Surrey.
-
Embattled B.C. Conservative candidate Brent Chapman is under fire once again, this time for past Facebook comments casting doubt on the official accounts of mass shooting events in Canada and the U.S.
B.C. homeowner astounded someone managed to steal one of his prized giant pumpkins
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
B.C. man gets prison sentence, fine for using fake names to buy guns in the U.S.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.
2nd-degree murder charge laid nearly 2 years after Kelowna stabbing
Nearly two years after a man was stabbed to death in downtown Kelowna, RCMP have made an arrest in the case.
Giants rally late to topple Hurricanes in overtime 4-3
The Vancouver Giants scored late to force overtime before winning 4-3 over the Lethbridge Hurricanes Friday night.
Lethbridge Corn Maze celebrates 25th anniversary with Monday fundraiser
If you’re looking for something to do this long weekend, the Lethbridge Corn Maze is open and hosting its annual fundraiser on Monday.
'So much excitement': Aurora borealis light show amazes Lethbridge photographers
Local photographers were amazed by the aurora borealis display in the night sky over Lethbridge on Thursday night.
-
A 36-year-old man is charged with drug-impaired and dangerous driving after a head-on crash in northwest Ontario last Thursday.
-
Provincial police in Hearst, Ont., stopped an unlicensed northwestern Ontario driver for a morning traffic infraction.
How gloves belonging to Audrey Hepburn and Marilyn Monroe wound up in Newfoundland
A five-hour drive from St. John's, N.L., and well off the beaten path, Point Leamington seems an unlikely spot for a one-of-a-kind tourist attraction.
'Crack houses' across rural Newfoundland? RCMP has no reports supporting MP's claim
A Conservative MP from Newfoundland and Labrador says some small towns in his rural riding are overrun with crime, but police say they haven't received reports to that effect.
Self-identifying Indigenous group got $74M in federal cash, Inuit leader wants change
As millions in federal funding flow into a Labrador group whose claims of Inuit identity have been rejected by Indigenous organizations across Canada, a national Inuit leader worries the Liberal government is putting the rights of Indigenous Peoples at risk.