Politics

    • Canada set to provide details on defence funding timeline as NATO summit wraps up

    Share

    Canada is expected to provide more details about its plan to meet defence spending targets in an effort to quell concerns that have dogged the prime minister during this week's NATO summit in Washington, D.C.

    NATO allies have agreed to spend at least the equivalent of two per cent of their national gross domestic product on defence but Canada has long fallen short.

    A senior government official speaking on background says Canada will provide a timeline to reach the funding goal and more information on its plan Thursday.

    Trudeau is expected to continue pushing for allies to provide support for Ukraine, as the war-ravaged country, which is facing escalating aggression from Russia, has been a rallying point for NATO support.

    Canada pledged another $500 million in military assistance to Ukraine in a one-on-one conversation with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Wednesday.

    Trudeau will also be meeting with new British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and other leaders as the three-day summit comes to a close today.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 11, 2024.

    IN DEPTH

    Opinion

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike

    When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Biden's debate debacle levels playing field with Trump

    In one week, Donald Trump will officially accept his party’s nomination, becoming the standard-bearer for the GOP in November. A recent Supreme Court immunity ruling combined with a failed debate performance by President Joe Biden has seen the Republican challenger’s fortunes rise exponentially.

    Ellen DeGeneres is 'done' after her Netflix special

    Ellen DeGeneres has reportedly said she's ready to tap out of performing. The former daytime talk show host let that be known during a recent standup show at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts in Santa Rosa, California.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News