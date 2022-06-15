Canada sending Ukraine $9M worth of replacement barrels for artillery guns

Canada is sending Ukraine 10 replacement barrels "to enable the sustainment" of the M777 howitzer artillery guns, Defence Minister Anita Anand announced Wednesday.

At a cost of approximately $9 million, the barrels will be used with the Carl Gustaf anti-tank weapons from the Canadian Armed Forces' stockpile and the more than 20,000 rounds of ammunition that Canada sourced from the U.S. to assist Ukraine in its defence against Russia's invasion.

"The approximately $9 million purchase of 10 immediately-available replacement barrels will ensure that the M777 howitzers maintain their distance range and accuracy, as worn barrels require regular replacement. This support aligns with the sustainment of a critical capability provided to Ukraine by Allies and partners," said the department in a statement.

Anand announced the latest shipment of military equipment while attending a Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting in Belgium.

"Through forums like the Ukraine Defense Contact Group and conversations with my Ukrainian counterpart, Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov, we are addressing Ukraine’s most pressing defence needs in close collaboration with our partners and Allies," the minister said in a statement.

"We will continue to work around the clock to provide Ukraine with the comprehensive military aid that it needs to defend its sovereignty and security.”

