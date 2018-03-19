OTTAWA – The Canadian military is committing to send peacekeeping troops and an aviation task force to Mali for a year-long mission, the federal government announced Monday.

Canada is deploying an aviation task force including two Chinook helicopters to provide transport and logistics, and four Griffon helicopters to offer escort and protection services, Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan and Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland told reporters in the foyer of House of Commons.

"It is intended to support the mission as a whole, in the transport of people, equipment, as well as to support air-medical evacuation of any casualties and wounded," Chief of Defence Staff Jonathan Vance, who joined the ministers in making the announcement, said Monday.

Other specific details, including the number of troops that will be deployed, and when the 12-month commitment will begin, are yet to be announced.

"The task force will be accompanied by a number of Canadian Armed Forces personnel for support," the government release reads.

Freeland said one of the government’s key priorities is to increase the number of female peacekeepers and that will be reflected in this deployment to the troubled West African country.

The government says it will soon register its pledge with the UN and the Canadian Armed Forces will begin planning.

According to the United Nations, there have been 155 multinational peacekeeper fatalities since the mission began in 2013.

"This contribution to the UN is not a decision that we have taken lightly. We want to ensure that our contribution will have a tangible impact on the ground," Freeland said.

In November, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Canada’s UN peacekeeping commitment—focused on training, increasing female participation, providing air support, and a 200-person quick reaction force on top of a previous pledge of 600 soldiers and 150 police officers— during a conference in Vancouver, B.C.

Conservative defence critic James Bezan slammed the government’s announcement of sending Canadian forces to what he called the “most dangerous peacekeeping mission in the world.”

Responding to the government's announcement, he said the ministers "failed to clearly articulate" how the mission is in Canada’s national interest and questioned the government's motivation.

Bezan accused Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of using this mission and Canadian troops as "political pawns" in what he called a "selfish political ambition" – namely scoring Canada a seat on the UN Security Council.

"We fear that Mali could become another Rwanda, or a Somalia," Bezan said. "Let’s be clear, Mali is a war zone… and there is no peace to keep."

The Conservatives are calling for a debate and vote on the mission.