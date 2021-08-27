OTTAWA -- The government announced Friday it secured 500 seats on a U.S. plane, which has already extracted individuals fleeing the turmoil in Afghanistan.

Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino made the announcement a day after Canada said its military evacuation mission had ceased, with the last Canadian plane having left the Kabul airport tarmac Thursday.

“Even though our military have now concluded the evacuation, we are continuing to work tirelessly with our allies and our partners in the region to pursue every option to get the people we need to get out of Afghanistan,” he said while providing an update on Canada’s efforts to support Afghan and Canadian nationals who remain in the country.

“Yesterday we secured approximately 500 seats on an American airlift and they are now safely out of Kabul.”

This is a breaking news story. More details to come.