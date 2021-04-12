Canada scraps export permits for drone technology to Turkey
Published Monday, April 12, 2021 2:33PM EDT
OTTAWA -- Canada on Monday scrapped export permits for drone technology to Turkey after concluding the equipment had been used by Azeri forces fighting Armenia in the enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh, said Foreign Minister Marc Garneau.
"This use was not consistent with Canadian foreign policy, nor end-use assurances given by Turkey," Garneau said in a statement, adding he had raised his concerns with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.
Canada had suspended the permits last October.
