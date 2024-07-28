Canada scores late to beat France 2-1 in women's soccer, keeping Olympic hopes alive
Vanessa Gilles scored the winning goal in injury time as the Canadian women's soccer team defeated France 2-1 at the Paris Games on Sunday.
Gilles pounced on a rebound before her left-footed strike went off the post and in to keep Canada's hopes of reaching the knockout stage of the tournament alive.
Marie-Antoinette Katoto scored in the 42nd minute for the host side and captain Jessie Fleming tallied for Canada in the 58th minute.
Canada beat New Zealand 2-1 in the Group A opener last Thursday but was later docked six points by FIFA as a result of a Canada Soccer drone spying scandal.
A member of the team's coaching staff was caught using a drone to record New Zealand's practices before the start of the tournament. The Canadian Olympic Committee has said it is considering an appeal.
As it currently stands, the maximum point total for Canada in the group stage would be three points, provided the reigning champions beat Colombia on Wednesday in Nice.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 28, 2024
'Not the result we wanted': Trudeau responds after surprise Conservative byelection win in Liberal stronghold
Conservative candidate Don Stewart winning the closely-watched Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection, and delivering a stunning upset to Justin Trudeau's candidate Leslie Church in the long-time Liberal riding, has sent political shockwaves through both parties.
'We will go with the majority': Liberals slammed by opposition over proposal to delay next election
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
Paris Olympics organizers say they meant no disrespect with 'Last Supper' tableau
Paris Olympics organizers apologized Sunday to anyone who was offended by a tableau that evoked Leonardo da Vinci’s 'The Last Supper' during the glamorous opening ceremony.
With Trudeau's Liberals in trouble, is Mark Carney the answer?
With the Liberals' consistently poor polling numbers, and rumours Prime Minister Justin Trudeau could be working to get former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney into politics, political strategists weigh in on whether the former central banker could be the answer to the party's woes.
'I am sorry': Bev Priestman breaks silence on Canada Soccer drone scandal
Canadian women's soccer coach Bev Priestman said she wants to take accountability and is cooperating with an investigation into a spying scandal involving the women’s soccer team at the Paris Games.
What is still standing in Jasper, including the town's namesake bear statue, and what isn't
Images emerging from the town of Jasper are painting a picture of what's still standing and what isn't after wildfire tore through the community on July 24.
'Deadpool & Wolverine' smashes R-rated record with US$205 million debut, 8th biggest opening ever
Marvel is back on top with “Deadpool & Wolverine.” The comic-book movie made a staggering US$205 million in its first weekend in North American theaters, according to studio estimates Sunday.
Girl math is (sort of) legit, according to this economics expert
There are some aspects of girl math that are actually fair game, according to Concordia University economics professor Moshe Lander.
Canadian fencer Eleanor Harvey claims Olympic bronze in Paris
Canadian fencer Eleanor Harvey defeated Italy's Alice Volpi 15-12 to capture bronze in the women's foil individual event at the Paris Olympics.
The latest three-year cruise is running two months late
First there was the three-year cruise that never took off. Now, another company aiming to be the first to produce a round-the-world residential cruise at a reasonable price has delayed departure by two months.
Five people injured after men exchange gunfire at Africville reunion
Halifax Regional Police is investigating after five people were injured in a shooting at Africville Park in Halifax on Saturday.
Jury in Coutts murder-conspiracy trial expected to begin deliberations this week
Evidence included texts from Carbert to his mother during the standoff.
Police warn of dangers of replica weapons after water gun seized
The Saugeen Shores Police Service (SSPS) is reminding the public just how dangerous replica weapons can be, after a water gun was seized.
'I'm stuck': Regina mom seeking help to get daughter to Sick Kids Hospital in Toronto
A Regina mom is raising money to get her daughter the care she needs in Toronto.
Parks Canada official says wildfire in Jasper National Park could burn for months
A Parks Canada official says a wildfire that's destroyed hundreds of structures in the town of Jasper and continues to burn out-of-control in the national park could still be burning months from now.
1 person seriously injured in overnight stabbing in downtown Toronto
One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries following an early morning stabbing near Yonge-Dundas Square, say paramedics.
Attorney for cartel leader 'El Mayo' Zambada says his client was kidnapped and brought to the U.S.
The lawyer of a powerful Mexican drug cartel leader who is now in U.S. custody pushed back Sunday against claims that his client was tricked into flying into the country, saying he was 'forcibly kidnapped' by the son of Joaquín 'El Chapo' Guzmán.
Venezuelan election could lead to a seismic shift in politics or give President Maduro 6 more years
Venezuelans are voting Sunday in a presidential election whose outcome will either lead to a seismic shift in politics or extend by six more years the policies that caused the world's worst peacetime economic collapse.
Putin vows 'mirror measures' in response to U.S. missiles in Germany
Russia may deploy new strike weapons in response to the planned U.S. stationing of longer-range and hypersonic missiles in Germany, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday.
Mudslide kills 15 people near tourist site in China as rains from tropical storm Gaemi drench region
Fifteen people were killed after a mudslide hit a homestay house in a tourist area in southeastern China on Sunday as heavy rains from what remained of a tropical storm drenched the region, state media said.
A Libyan court gives 12 officials prison sentences over last year's deadly flooding
A court in Libya on Sunday sentenced 12 current and former officials to terms of up to 27 years in prison over their involvement in the collapse of two dams last year that sent a wall of water several metres high through the centre of a coastal city. Thousands of people died.
Harris raised US$200M in first week of White House campaign and signed up 170,000 volunteers
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign has raised $200 million since she emerged as the likely Democratic presidential nominee last week, an eyepopping haul in her race against the Republican nominee, former President Donald Trump.
Trudeau announces dates for Manitoba and Quebec byelections
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced the dates for two federal byelections to be held on September 16, according to a government release Sunday morning.
Government chatbots? It’s one possibility under Ottawa’s new AI strategy
Soon Canadians who need to reach out to the federal government could also find themselves talking to an employee who's been helped by non-human assistants.
Blood tests for Alzheimer's may be coming to your doctor's office. Here's what to know
New blood tests could help doctors diagnose Alzheimer’s disease faster and more accurately, researchers reported Sunday – but some appear to work far better than others.
Health Canada warns of instruction error in naloxone take-home kits
Health Canada is warning some take-home naloxone kits come with bad instructions that should be ignored in favour of the correct guidance.
Recall of Boar's Head deli meats announced during investigation of listeria outbreak
U.S. health officials Friday announced a recall of some Boar's Head liverwurst and deli meats as they investigate a listeria outbreak that has sickened nearly three dozen people and caused two deaths.
U.S. Justice Department says TikTok collected US user views on issues like abortion and gun control
In a fresh broadside against one of the world's most popular technology companies, the U.S. Justice Department late Friday accused TikTok of harnessing the capability to gather bulk information on users based on views on divisive social issues like gun control, abortion and religion.
A manipulated video shared by Musk mimics Harris' voice, raising concerns about AI in politics
A manipulated video that mimics the voice of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris saying things she did not say is raising concerns about the power of artificial intelligence to mislead with Election Day about three months away.
NASA says no return date yet for astronauts and Boeing capsule at space station
Already more than a month late getting back, two NASA astronauts will remain at the International Space Station until engineers finish working on problems plaguing their Boeing capsule, officials said Thursday.
Taylor Swift fans swarm hill in Munich, claiming a high perch for watching concert for free
Thousands of Taylor Swift fans have gotten free seats to her concerts in Munich on a grassy hill near the concert venue.
Edna O'Brien, Irish literary giant who wrote 'The Country Girls,' dies at 93
Edna O'Brien, Ireland's literary pride and outlaw who scandalized her native land with her debut novel 'The Country Girls' before gaining international acclaim as a storyteller and iconoclast that found her welcomed everywhere from Dublin to the White House, has died. She was 93.
Robert Downey Jr. is returning to 'Avengers' films as a villain in 1 of Marvel's Comic-Con twists
Marvel Studios returned to San Diego Comic-Con with dancing Deadpool variants and a choir for a panel that included news about the next two 'Avengers' films and surprise guests, including Harrison Ford and Robert Downey Jr.
Grocers are facing government crackdowns, but will it lead to change?
Canadian politicians have been trying to tackle grocery prices, which have risen significantly in just a few years amid overall inflation and higher interest rates.
Lululemon pauses sales of Breezethrough after consumers say line is 'unflattering'
Lululemon Athletica Inc. says it is pausing sales of one of its new product lines that have generated complaints from consumers.
U.S. union and Apple reach tentative labour agreement
Unionized Apple retail employees in the U.S. reached a tentative agreement with the tech giant on Friday over improvement in work-life balance, pay raises and job security.
How 'cat lady' became an insult for women of a certain age
The stereotypical 'cat lady' is one of pop culture’s most bizarre characters — and easiest punching bags. Here's how it rose to infamy.
'Embarrassing': Canadian fans in Paris react to soccer drone spying scandal
Canadian sports fans in Paris are using words like 'embarrassing' and 'disappointing' to describe a drone spying scandal that has rocked Canada Soccer in the early days of the Olympic Games.
Driver charged after flashing high beams at approaching police
Orillia OPP arrested and charged a driver with impaired driving after flashing their high beams.
Waterloo, Ont. woman out thousands after car totalled in hit-and-run
A woman in Waterloo, Ont. is out thousands of dollars for a car crash she wasn’t involved in.
Issued a traffic ticket? The City of Toronto urges caution over third-party payment companies
Whether it's for parking, speeding or running a red light, no one likes being issued a traffic ticket, but it’s important to be careful how you pay them.
'She led it the whole way': 18-year-old B.C. woman leads hikers to safety in Jasper National Park
As fire threatened people in Jasper National Park, Colleen Knull sprung into action.
'There's mom and dad's house': New video appears to show destruction of Jasper neighbourhood
Video posted to social media on Thursday morning appears to show the charred remains of a Jasper, Alta., neighbourhood.
Sask. Second World War veteran, 103, receives France's highest national order
A Saskatchewan-born veteran of the Second World War was recently presented with France's highest national order.
Former First Nations chief voices Disney's first Ojibwe language Star Wars movie
A local First Nations elder and veteran is helping to bring the Ojibwe language to a well-known film for the first time.
Ottawa Humane Society reunites Montreal family with cat missing for 8 years
A cat who fled her Montreal home nearly a decade ago has been reunited with her family after being found in Ottawa.
'It looks scary, but they're harmless': Bees removed from Winnipeg street light
A swarm of bees living in a lamppost in Winnipeg’s Sage Creek neighbourhood has found a new home for its hive.
'Powerful symbol of the progress we have made': Land being returned to Manitoba Métis Federation
Around 100 acres of Manitoba Crown Land near the Saskatchewan border is being returned to the Métis community.
Cape Breton moose hunting suspended for 3 years due to 'significant' drop in population
Nova Scotia is suspending the licensed Cape Breton moose hunt for three years due to what the province is calling a “significant drop” in the population.
‘Surreal’: Ryan Reynolds shouts out hometown after packed Wrexham AFC match in Vancouver
Ryan Reynolds posted a heartfelt thank you to his hometown of Vancouver after a soccer match between Wrexham AFC and the Whitecaps drew a crowd of nearly 35,000 to BC Place.
Using Ring camera to shout, swear at neighbours caused ‘unreasonable noise’: B.C. tribunal
Owners of a B.C. townhome caused a nuisance when they used the speaker feature on their doorbell camera to yell “profanity and insults” at their neighbours, the province’s civil resolution tribunal has ruled.
VIDEO: Florida Panthers forward Sam Reinhart brings Stanley Cup home to West Vancouver
The first team Florida Panthers forward Sam Reinhart played for as a young boy was the Hollyburn Huskies. So it was fitting that after winning the Stanley Cup in June, the West Vancouver native would bring the iconic trophy home to Hollyburn Country club, where it all started.
Eleventh-hour deal that averted TTC strike to cost city of Toronto $176 million
The cost of the last-minute deal that averted a chaotic strike by the largest union in Toronto’s public transit system is $176 million over three years, according to newly released city records.
1 person seriously injured in overnight stabbing in downtown Toronto
One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries following an early morning stabbing near Yonge-Dundas Square, say paramedics.
Ontario’s police watchdog to investigate after man walked into police station with weapon, injured officers
The province’s police watchdog has involved its mandate after a man walked into a Pickering police station with a firearm Saturday afternoon and injured two officers.
Restrictions to continue after additional wire snap; water consumption falls again
Another wire snapped inside the city’s feeder main Friday, as water consumption continued to decline.
Sikh bikers across Canada rally to raise funds and awareness for diabetes research
A group of Sikh bikers took to the streets of Calgary Sunday to raise money and awareness of diabetes research and education.
BREAKING Calgary's Eleanor Harvey takes the bronze to win Canada's first Olympic fencing medal
Calgary's Eleanor Harvey won a bronze medal Sunday to become the first Canadian to win an individual fencing medal.
Here's how much protein your body needs
Protein intake is necessary for your body, as it helps with hair growth, skin glow and hormone production, an Ottawa nutritionist says.
Here's what you need to know about the Ceremonial Guard Brass Band
The changing of the Ceremonial Guard happens every morning, arriving at Parliament Hill at 10 a.m. sharp.
Ottawa Black Bears preparing to 'go deep in the playoffs'
The capital's professional lacrosse team is preparing to hit the field for the first game in the regular season with a focus on local talent, says the team's head coach.
A motorcyclist seriously injured in crash in Montmagny, Chaudière-Appalaches
A motorcyclist was seriously injured when he went off the road on the closed circuit of the Montmagny autodrome in the Chaudière-Appalaches region on Sunday.
Two people seriously injured after collision in Brownsburg-Chatham
Two people are fighting for their lives after being involved in a collision in the Laurentian town of Brownsburg-Chatham.
Three Montreal hotels go on surprise 24-hour strike
Some 1,000 workers at three well-known Montreal hotels called a surprise 24-hour strike on Sunday. The Queen Elizabeth, Marriott Château Champlain and Bonaventure hotels are all striking simultaneously to improve their working conditions, the Conférence des syndicats nationaux (CSN), which represents them, said in a press release.
Jasper evacuees flood Parks Canada with worries over what's left behind
Parks Canada said requests have poured in from people asking for help in retrieving important personal items or to remove food, fridges and freezers from their homes in Jasper.
'A good weekend for firefighting': Rain helps douse dozens of wildfires in Alberta
Alberta Wildfire said, thanks to some rain, dozens of wildfires had been extinguished over the weekend.
Three dead after vehicle loses tire, leaves N.B. highway
Three people from Moncton have died after a single-vehicle crash in Mill Cove, N.B., Saturday night.
New Brunswick Highland Games Festival marks 41 years
With a tagline of “be a Scot for the weekend” the New Brunswick Highland Games Festival welcomed everyone out for a weekend of music and competition
Huzzah: Medieval Festival returns to Cooks Creek
A beloved celebration of the Middle Ages returned to Cooks Creek, Man., this weekend, with lords and ladies travelling near and far for the festivities.
Folklorama kick-off gives glimpse into performances, festivities ahead of official start
While Folklorama doesn’t officially get underway until Aug. 4, some people got to catch a glimpse of what’s to come in a kick-off celebration on Saturday.
Man arrested, charged after revving engine outside Winnipeg police HQ
A 49-year-old man is facing several charges, including the dangerous operation of a vehicle, after revving his car’s engine outside Winnipeg police headquarters.
Campground fire reported near Alice Beach, Sask.
Firefighters from two separate departments responded to a serious blaze involving several vehicles on Sunday.
Moose Jaw man suffers apparent stab wounds, 1 man charged
One man was sent to hospital with serious injuries after an aggravated assault in Moose Jaw on Friday.
Stabbing in Uptown Waterloo sends man, young girl to hospital
Police say a 28-year-old has serious injuries after a stabbing in Uptown Waterloo on Friday night.
'Barricaded person' prompts heavy police presence in Kitchener neighbourhood
Police are asking the public to avoid the area of Bent Willow Drive and Old Maple Lane in Kitchener.
One person taken to hospital after shooting in Brantford: police
One person has been taken to hospital following an early morning shooting.
Saskatoon hosts youth ball hockey nationals
The Canadian ball hockey association national youth final was hosted in Saskatoon on Saturday.
Crews respond to two early morning fires in Saskatoon
Saskatoon firefighters responded to two separate structure fires early Saturday morning.
Victim of alleged Manitoulin Island abduction found safe, 2 arrested: OPP
Police in northern Ontario say the victim of a reported abduction on Manitoulin Island has been found, and a third suspect has been identified.
Alleged teenage sexual predator arrested in northern Ont.
A northern Ontario teen facing almost 20 serious charges in relation to alleged incidents that happened in Kapuskasing, Ont. over three years, police say.
85 drug, firearm charges laid in drug bust at Sault Ste. Marie apartment
A total of 85 drug and firearm-related charges have been laid against five suspects following a raid at a Sault Ste. Marie apartment, police say.
Maggie MacNeil just misses podium in 100 metre Butterfly
Maggie MacNeil of London,Ont. just missed the podium in the Women’s 100 metre Butterfly.
Increased police presence in Sarnia due to home intruder report
Sarnia will see an increased police presence on Trudeau Drive after police received reports of a home intruder.
Orillia cyclist competes on the Olympic stage
Family and friends of Orillia's Isabella Holmgren cheered her on as she competed on the Olympic stage in the women's mountain bike cross-country race Sunday morning.
Concerned citizens detain impaired driver who caused series of crashes
A group of concerned citizens are credited with protecting the public after stopping an impaired driver near Highway 400 on Friday.
One person charged in Orillia vehicle theft
One person has been charged following a vehicle theft investigation in Orillia.
City turns to pro wrestling to bring kids and families back to downtown Windsor, says councillor
An outdoor Border City Wrestling event is credited for bringing kids and families to downtown Windsor — something the councillor for the area said has been a challenge in the eyes of area residents.
Craft Heads banking on comedy festival to help fund move to Erie Street
Craft Heads Brewing Company is hoping the return of the Brewing for Comedy Festival can be the "lifeline" it needs to support its move out of the city's core.
Slocan region in interior B.C. evacuated due to multiple wildfires
A small town in the B.C. interior has been evacuated due to wildfires raging nearby.
‘Surreal’: Ryan Reynolds shouts out hometown after packed Wrexham AFC match in Vancouver
Ryan Reynolds posted a heartfelt thank you to his hometown of Vancouver after a soccer match between Wrexham AFC and the Whitecaps drew a crowd of nearly 35,000 to BC Place.
Cool, wet weather helping wildfire fight in B.C.
Wildfire officials says the risk level in British Columbia is improving thanks to rainfall and cooler temperatures in many parts of the province.
B.C. tree fruit grower co-operative shuts down after 88 years, citing low volume
A British Columbia co-operative that has been selling and promoting the province's fruit for the last 88 years is shutting down.
Mounties say missing B.C. children, wanted father all found safe
Police in the British Columbia Interior say a missing father and his four young children have been found safe after the man failed to surrender the children to their mother, in violation of a court order.
Kamloops RCMP officer charged with assault, mischief
A Kamloops Mountie has been charged with assault and mischief in connection to an incident that occurred last summer, Crown prosecutors announced Wednesday.
Magrath Days celebrate southern Alberta town’s 125th birthday
The Town of Magrath is throwing a 125th birthday party this weekend.
Fire crews from across southern Alberta fight large fire at Coaldale recycling plant
Fire crews from a number of different southern Alberta communities tackled a fire at a Coaldale recycling plant late Friday afternoon.
Tributes pour in after hockey coach, player Bob Jones passes away following his battle with ALS
The Ontario Hockey League was saddened by the news of the loss of former OHL coach and defenceman Bob Jones, who passed away Friday at the age of 54 following a battle with ALS.
Unclaimed bodies are piling up in Newfoundland. A funeral director blames government
Unclaimed bodies are piling up in Newfoundland, and a funeral director says they likely belong to people whose loved ones couldn't get enough government help to pay for a funeral.
Newfoundland refinery operator charged for flash explosion that killed worker
The owner of a refinery in Newfoundland has been charged with health and safety violations for a flash explosion at the plant in 2022 that killed a worker and injured seven others.
Transportation Safety Board investigating fire aboard boat abandoned by 'Lucky 7'
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has sent investigators to Newfoundland to determine what caused a fire aboard a fishing boat that forced the crew to abandon the vessel for a life-raft, leaving them at the mercy of the waves for two days.