Politics

    • Canada scores late to beat France 2-1 in women's soccer, keeping Olympic hopes alive

    Canada's Jessie Fleming holds the ball as she celebrates after scoring her side's opening goal during the women's Group A soccer match between Canada and France on July 28, 2024. (Silvia Izquierdo/AP Photo) Canada's Jessie Fleming holds the ball as she celebrates after scoring her side's opening goal during the women's Group A soccer match between Canada and France on July 28, 2024. (Silvia Izquierdo/AP Photo)
    Share
    PARIS -

    Vanessa Gilles scored the winning goal in injury time as the Canadian women's soccer team defeated France 2-1 at the Paris Games on Sunday.

    Gilles pounced on a rebound before her left-footed strike went off the post and in to keep Canada's hopes of reaching the knockout stage of the tournament alive.

    Marie-Antoinette Katoto scored in the 42nd minute for the host side and captain Jessie Fleming tallied for Canada in the 58th minute.

    Canada beat New Zealand 2-1 in the Group A opener last Thursday but was later docked six points by FIFA as a result of a Canada Soccer drone spying scandal. 

    A member of the team's coaching staff was caught using a drone to record New Zealand's practices before the start of the tournament. The Canadian Olympic Committee has said it is considering an appeal.

    As it currently stands, the maximum point total for Canada in the group stage would be three points, provided the reigning champions beat Colombia on Wednesday in Nice.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 28, 2024

    IN DEPTH

    Opinion

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike

    When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    With Trudeau's Liberals in trouble, is Mark Carney the answer?

    With the Liberals' consistently poor polling numbers, and rumours Prime Minister Justin Trudeau could be working to get former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney into politics, political strategists weigh in on whether the former central banker could be the answer to the party's woes.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News