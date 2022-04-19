Canada is sanctioning Russian President Vladimir Putin’s two adult daughters, 36-year-old Mariya Vorontsova (Putina) and 35-year-old Katerina Tikhonova.

The pair are part of the latest round of sanctions Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government has levelled. The U.S. had already sanctioned Putin’s daughters.

Canada’s new imposition of sanctions target 14 “close associates” of Putin, including Russian oligarchs and their family members.

“These actions demonstrate that Canada will not relent in holding Russian President Vladimir Putin and his associates accountable for their complicity in the Russian regime’s invasion of Ukraine,” read a statement from Global Affairs Canada.

More to come…