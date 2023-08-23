Canada sanctions Russian nuclear sector, assesses reports of Prigozhin death
Canada is sanctioning more Russians accused of supporting the ongoing invasion of Ukraine, with a focus on banks, defence companies and the nuclear sector.
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly is announcing a dealings ban for four Russians and 29 entities, including a rifle company, a shipbuilder and atomic research institutions.
The ban targets subsidiaries of Russia's state atomic energy corporation, known as Rosatom, as well as an export agency that helps sell Russian nuclear technology abroad.
Ottawa says the intent is to nudge Russia toward upholding international nuclear-safety standards, given the unclear situation at a major nuclear plant in the Ukrainian region of Zaporizhzhia, which is occupied by Russian forces.
Canada has sanctioned thousands of people and firms it accuses of supporting Russia's war, although experts say it's unclear how well Ottawa enforces these sanctions or monitors their effectiveness.
Meanwhile, Joly says she's looking into unconfirmed reports that the leader of the Russian mercenary group Wagner had been killed in a Wednesday plane crash.
Russian officials say a private jet crashed in a remote part of Tver region Wednesday, killing all 10 people aboard. Reports say Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin was on the passenger list, though it wasn't immediately clear whether he was on board. Prigozhin mounted a short-lived mutiny against Russia's military leadership in late June.
"I was just informed of these reports, and therefore we'll make sure to follow up, and we're assessing the situation," Joly told reporters on the sidelines of a Liberal cabinet retreat in Charlottetown.
"There will be, definitely, important diplomatic conversations, particularly with our allies in the G7, in the coming days."
Joly added that she would be touching base with Canada's ambassador in Moscow, saying that these types of events are why Ottawa maintains a diplomatic presence in Russia.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 23, 2023.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau separating, after 18 years of marriage
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife are separating after 18 years of marriage, and while they plan to co-parent their children, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau will no longer be considered the prime minister's spouse in any official capacity.
'A very retro, family-oriented message': New ads aim to reframe Poilievre
With a steady lead in the polls and a healthy war chest of political donations, the Conservative Party is rolling out a trio of new advertisements that are being viewed as aiming to redefine and soften Pierre Poilievre's image and messaging.
Trudeau's new House leader wants question period to become an hour Canadians watching can be proud of
If you've tuned in to question period and wondered if that is really how the elected member of Parliament representing you in Ottawa should be acting, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's new House leader is trying to change that.
Seven rookies promoted, most ministers reassigned in major Trudeau cabinet shuffle
In a major cabinet shuffle on Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promoted seven rookies to his front bench, dropped seven ministers, and reassigned the majority of cabinet roles. In a ceremony at Rideau Hall, Trudeau orchestrated one of, if not the most consequential reconfigurations to his cabinet since 2015.
Paul Bernardo to remain in medium-security prison, corrections review finds decision to transfer 'sound'
The highly contentious decision by the Correctional Service of Canada to transfer notorious serial rapist and convicted killer Paul Bernardo to a medium-security prison was 'sound' and followed all applicable laws, a review has found. The transfer will stand, but the report has sparked calls from the victims' families and politicians for policy change.
Opinion
opinion | Don Martin: I've never seen anything quite like the control-everything regime of Trudeau's government
Voters in four byelections delivered status quo results on Monday that show, if you squint hard enough, that the severely tainted Liberal brand has staying power while the Conservatives aren’t resurging enough to threaten as a majority-government-in-waiting, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: The lessons for Pierre Poilievre from the Alberta election
Danielle Smith's win in the Alberta election hands her the most starkly divided province confronting any premier in Canada, writes commentator Don Martin.
Opinion | Don Martin: David Johnston's reputation is but a smouldering ruin
Special rapporteur David Johnston didn't recommend public inquiry knowing it was a pathetically insufficient response for a foreign democratic assault of this magnitude, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Passport furor foreshadows a dirty-tricks campaign where perceptions will be reality
To frame a few new illustrations on pages tucked inside a passport as proof of a Liberal plot to purge the Canadian historical record seems like a severe stretch, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: The stunning fall of the once-promising Marco Mendicino
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino is a bright former federal prosecutor, who was destined to be a star in Justin Trudeau's cabinet. But in an opinion column on CTVNews.ca, Don Martin argues Mendicino has taken a stunning fall from grace, stumbling badly on important issues just 18 months into the job.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Russian warlord who defied Putin was on passenger list of jet that crashed: officials
A business jet en route from Moscow to St. Petersburg has crashed, killing all 10 people on board, Russian emergency officials said. Mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was on the passenger list, officials said.
Possible death of Wagner Group chief 'suspicious' and 'opportunistic,' says military analyst
If the leader of the Wagner Group is in fact dead, it would send a clear message to critics and adversaries of Russian President Vladimir Putin, says CTV News military analyst David Fraser.
Trudeau wraps retreat with message to millennials, no new housing plans
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is wrapping up a multi-day meeting of his ministers with a message to young people: 'We owe it to you to take action.'
COVID resurgence sparks concerns as hospitalizations increase across Canada
Early signs suggest a new wave of COVID-19 is spreading in Canada. As hospitalizations increase, experts are raising concerns.
Debt among Canadian millennials at record levels, while earnings haven’t kept up: RBC report
Canadian millennials are more likely to face the brunt of a wavering labour market as most face mounting debt with an income that fails to keep up with inflation, according to a report from RBC Economics.
Union accuses CN of tracking employee's location outside of work hours through company-issued device
The union representing Canadian National railway employees alleges CN has been monitoring the whereabouts of a train operator outside of work hours through a company-issued tablet.
King Charles 'desperately concerned' about Canadian wildfires
King Charles has sent a message to Canadian communities grappling with wildfires after learning of states of emergency in the Northwest Territories and British Columbia.
LATEST UPDATES | 'Extreme' fire behaviour continues in Fort Smith, update expected
Fire conditions are expected to worsen across the Northwest Territories over the next few days as some blazes grow significantly. The Wood Buffalo fire, which is threatening the communities of Fort Smith and Fort Fitzgerald, Alta., has seen 'significant growth'.
RCMP probing Ford government's handling of the Greenbelt
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) is probing the Ford government’s handling of the Ontario Greenbelt after being called in by provincial police.
Canada
-
COVID resurgence sparks concerns as hospitalizations increase across Canada
Early signs suggest a new wave of COVID-19 is spreading in Canada. As hospitalizations increase, experts are raising concerns.
-
With wildfires blazing across Canada, have you been forced to leave home? Share your story
Thousands of Canadians are being forced to evacuate their homes due to wildfires burning across the Northwest Territories and British Columbia. As the country faces what is considered its worst wildfire season on record, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from those directly impacted by these fires.
-
RCMP probing Ford government's handling of the Greenbelt
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) is probing the Ford government’s handling of the Ontario Greenbelt after being called in by provincial police.
-
Live updates: The latest on wildfires ravaging British Columbia
Wildfires raging throughout British Columbia have destroyed structures and forced more than 27,000 people from their homes. Here are the latest developments coming out Wednesday.
-
King Charles 'desperately concerned' about Canadian wildfires
King Charles has sent a message to Canadian communities grappling with wildfires after learning of states of emergency in the Northwest Territories and British Columbia.
-
Quebec hospital worker fired after Joyce Echaquan death should be reinstated: arbitrator
An arbitration tribunal has ordered the reinstatement of an orderly who was fired after an Indigenous woman filmed Quebec hospital staff insulting her as she died.
World
-
Drowning death of former President Obama's personal chef on Martha's Vineyard ruled an accident
The drowning death of former President Barack Obama's personal chef near the family's home on Martha's Vineyard last month has been ruled an accident by the Massachusetts medical examiner.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Russian warlord who defied Putin was on passenger list of jet that crashed: officials
A business jet en route from Moscow to St. Petersburg has crashed, killing all 10 people on board, Russian emergency officials said. Mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was on the passenger list, officials said.
-
Kimberly Pijuan, mother of 5-year-old girl who went missing in Queens, faces charges
Police who were investigating a potential kidnapping in Queens Tuesday have arrested the mother of the 5-year-old.
-
Possible death of Wagner Group chief 'suspicious' and 'opportunistic,' says military analyst
If the leader of the Wagner Group is in fact dead, it would send a clear message to critics and adversaries of Russian President Vladimir Putin, says CTV News military analyst David Fraser.
-
Authorities investigate whether BTK killer was responsible for other killings in Missouri, Oklahoma
Authorities in Oklahoma and Missouri are investigating whether the BTK serial killer was responsible for other homicides, with their search leading them to dig this week near his former Kansas property in Park City.
-
Giuliani turns himself in on Georgia 2020 election charges after bond is set at $150,000
Rudy Giuliani surrendered to authorities in Georgia on Wednesday on charges alleging he acted as former President Donald Trump's chief co-conspirator in a plot to subvert the 2020 election.
Politics
-
Trudeau wraps retreat with message to millennials, no new housing plans
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is wrapping up a multi-day meeting of his ministers with a message to young people: 'We owe it to you to take action.'
-
Canada sanctions Russian nuclear sector, assesses reports of Prigozhin death
Canada is sanctioning more Russians accused of supporting the ongoing invasion of Ukraine, with a focus on banks, defence companies and the nuclear sector.
-
As conservative premiers talk gender and kids, Poilievre's grassroots ask same of him
As conservative premiers change the rules around pronoun use in schools, members of the federal Conservative grassroots want Pierre Poilievre to wade further into the debate around gender.
Health
-
COVID resurgence sparks concerns as hospitalizations increase across Canada
Early signs suggest a new wave of COVID-19 is spreading in Canada. As hospitalizations increase, experts are raising concerns.
-
Wildfire smoke can damage the brain long after flames are extinguished, research says
A growing body of international research suggests pollution from wildfire smoke can produce cognitive deficits, post-traumatic stress and may even increase the risk of dementia, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease.
-
COVID-19 cases in Ontario on the rise as new highly-mutated variant emerges
After months of declining cases, Ontario public health data is showing an uptick of COVID-19 cases this summer.
Sci-Tech
-
India lands a spacecraft near the moon's south pole, a first for the world as it joins elite club
India on Wednesday made history as it became the first country in the world to land a spacecraft near the moon's south pole, an uncharted territory that scientists believe could hold vital reserves of frozen water, and the fourth country to achieve a moon landing.
-
Elon Musk's X plans to remove headlines from links to news articles
Elon Musk is pushing to change how news links appear on his social media platform X, formerly called Twitter, in a move that could potentially undermine the ability of news publishers to draw audience.
-
Meta rolls out web version of Threads
Meta Platforms said on Tuesday it was launching the web version of its new text-first social media platform Threads, in a bid to retain professional users and gain an edge over rival X, formerly Twitter.
Entertainment
-
'Ahsoka' stiffly brings the 'Star Wars Rebels' universe to live-action life
Awkwardly bringing the animated character to life in her own series, 'Ahsoka' gets so much right about the look and action of 'Star Wars' that its shortcomings – an overall stiffness slowed by long, pregnant pauses – feel more pronounced.
-
Hollywood writers union says new proposal from studios not enough
Hollywood studios and streaming services on Tuesday released the terms of a revised proposal to striking writers, but the union urged members to continue picketing as the new offer failed to address all their concerns.
-
Workers in Disney World district criticize DeSantis appointees' decision to eliminate free passes
Employees of Walt Disney World's governing district on Wednesday confronted new board members appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis over a decision to eliminate their access to free passes and discounts to the theme park resort, saying it makes park visits unaffordable.
Business
-
Union accuses CN of tracking employee's location outside of work hours through company-issued device
The union representing Canadian National railway employees alleges CN has been monitoring the whereabouts of a train operator outside of work hours through a company-issued tablet.
-
Statistics Canada reports retail sales up 0.1% in June at $65.9 billion
Statistics Canada says retail sales rose 0.1 per cent to $65.9 billion in June, lifted by sales at new car dealers.
-
opinion
opinion | Canada can dodge a recession, but it could still happen; here's why
In his column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines how Canada might avoid a recession, as well as some risks that could contribute to one.
Lifestyle
-
U.S. scientists solve octopus garden mystery
The octopus garden — found on a small hill southwest of Monterey, California — was full of a species called Muusoctopus robustus, nicknamed the pearl octopus by the research team because of the way they look while upside down protecting their eggs.
-
WATCH
WATCH | Unique, spotless giraffe calf wows crowd at Tennessee zoo after public debut
A 'one-of-a-kind' spotless reticulated giraffe was born in July in a Tennessee zoo and is already standing out from the herd after making her public debut.
-
Indigo opening new store in Toronto offering shoppers booze while they browse
Indigo will open a first-of-its-kind concept store in downtown Toronto offering shoppers booze as they browse an "edited selection" of books and lifestyle products.
Sports
-
Canadian Soccer Players' Association clarifies statement on women's interim deal with Canada Soccer
The Canadian Soccer Players' Association has cleared the air on the interim deal the senior women's team struck with Canada Soccer in July.
-
New York Red Bull tickets usually cost $46. Here’s what they cost now that Messi is playing
Seeing superstar soccer player Leo Messi’s debut in the New York area could cost you as much as a steak dinner at Peter Luger.
-
Knicks sue Raptors, accusing foe of using ex-Knicks employee as 'mole' to steal scouting secrets
The New York Knicks sued the Toronto Raptors, their new head coach and a former Knicks scouting employee on Monday, saying the defendants conspired to steal thousands of videos and other scouting secrets over the past few weeks.
Autos
-
Nissan recalling more than 236,000 cars in the U.S. to fix problem that can cause loss of steering control
Nissan is recalling more than 236,000 small cars in the U.S. because the tie rods in front suspension can bend and break, possibly causing drivers to lose steering control.
-
This twisted hunk of metal that used to be a Ferrari just sold for nearly US$2 million. Here's why
A hulk of dented, torn and scorched metal that was, decades ago, a Ferrari race car just sold at an RM Sotheby’s auction in California for $1.9 million.
-
Access to electric vehicle charging getting better but not quickly enough
If you live in Montreal or Vancouver and own an electric car, finding somewhere to charge it is likely as easy as a quick search of an app. If you live almost anywhere else in Canada, the struggle to find a charging station is real.