Canada sanctions Russian entities over disinformation, including TV channel, actors

OTTAWA -

Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly has announced more sanctions on Russian entities.

The new sanctions apply to 34 people and one television network that the government is calling “propaganda agents.”

Joly says Canada is targeting those responsible for Russian disinformation as the war in Ukraine nears the nine-month mark.

The new additions include TV Zvezda, a channel run by Russia's defence ministry, and officials from a museum.

Also sanctioned are Tina Kandelaki, a prominent media persona, and actor Sergei Bezrukov.

Joly says those added to the sanctions list today have tried to justify Russia's attempts to annex parts of Ukraine and will be barred from dealings with Canada.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 17, 2022.