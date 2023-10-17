Canada sanctions 'Russian collaborators' including TV stations in Moldova
The Canadian government has announced new sanctions against "Russian collaborators" in Moldova.
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly announced Tuesday that the sanctions are being imposed against 9 Moldovan individuals "associated with influential oligarchs" as well as six television stations that "actively promote and disseminate Russian disinformation to justify Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine."
"Today, we are sending a clear message to malign individuals and entities in Moldova that supporting Putin’s unprovoked and unjustifiable full-scale invasion of Ukraine will not go unpunished," Joly said in a statement.
"We continue to condemn this war in the strongest possible terms and reaffirm our unwavering support for Moldova and Ukraine as they defend their independence, rights and freedoms against the Kremlin’s aggressive actions."
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
