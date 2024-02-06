Canada sanctions Hamas leaders as Joly says more aid must reach Gaza Strip

Politics

    Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly speaks with reporters before attending cabinet, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly speaks with reporters before attending cabinet, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
    OTTAWA -

    Canada has sanctioned nearly a dozen militants in response to the brutal attack by Hamas and other groups on Israel last year.

    Canadians are now barred from any financial dealings with 10 people linked to Hamas, including senior leaders, and one person associated with a Palestinian militant group called Islamic Jihad.

    Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly says she hopes that will hinder fundraising for Hamas, which Ottawa lists as a terrorist organization.

    Canada has sanctioned Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, who is accused of plotting the brutal Oct. 7 attack that killed 1,200 people in Israel and took another 250 hostage.

    Islamic Jihad military leader Akram al-Ajouri is also on the list.

    Joly says she is in touch with her counterpart from Jordan to see how more aid can reach the Gaza Strip, calling the situation there dire and catastrophic.

    Since the attack last October, Israel has bombarded the Palestinian territory, which Hamas governs, and drastically restricted vital humanitarian aid.

    The territory's Hamas-run health ministry says about 27,500 Palestinians have been killed in the barrage.

    Tuesday marks the first time Canada has handed down individual sanctions against non-state actors. 

    Ottawa has also said it is considering sanctioning violent Israeli settlers in the West Bank, but has resisted calls from pro-Palestinian groups to do the same for Israeli government officials who make inflammatory comments.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 6, 2024

