Canada sanctions 13 more Russians for role in Navalny's imprisonment and death
Canada is sanctioning 13 more Russians from the intelligence service, police force and corrections system for their role in the poisoning, imprisonment and death of opposition leader Alexei Navalny.
The new sanctions come as Navalny's widow, Yulia Navalnaya, is in Ottawa for meetings with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly.
Navalnaya has pledged to continue her late husband's anticorruption work.
Joly will tell Navalnaya that Canada holds the Kremlin "fully responsible" for her husband's death.
Navalny died Feb. 16 at a Russian penal colony where he was serving a 19-year sentence for what Canada considers trumped up charges designed to silence an opposition politician causing problems for President Vladimir Putin.
Canada sanctioned six Russians within two weeks of Navalny's death including the head of the "Polar Wolf" penal colony where he died, a judge and a prosecutor.
The thirteen names being added include senior officials with the Russian intelligence service and the police force.
Joly says the sanctions target not only those involved in Navalny's death, but also the nerve agent poisoning that nearly killed him in 2020, his illegal arrest upon returning to Russia in 2021, human rights violations while he was imprisoned, the failure to investigate the cause of his death and a delay in handing over his remains to his family.
His body was given to his mother on Feb. 24, and he was buried March 1 in Moscow. Police detained hundreds of people who tried to lay flowers in his memory.
Russia has denied any involvement in Navalny's death, saying he collapsed while out for a walk at the prison and could not be revived.
During a visit to Ukraine about a week after Navalny died, Trudeau said Putin had Navalny executed because Putin is weak and too scared to face a real opponent.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 18, 2024.
Why the outcome of one Toronto byelection could be consequential for Trudeau, Poilievre
The stakes are high in a looming June 24 federal byelection in a long-held Liberal riding in Toronto, and if Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's party shows signs of slipping, it could spark a bigger conversation, CTV News' pollster Nik Nanos says.
'We will go with the majority': Liberals slammed by opposition over proposal to delay next election
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
Stellantis recalling nearly 1.2 million vehicles to fix software glitch that disables rear camera
Stellantis is recalling nearly 1.2 million vehicles in the U.S. and Canada to fix a software glitch that can disable the rearview cameras.
South Korean soldiers fire warning shots after North Korean troops cross border, apparently in error
South Korean troops fired warning shots to repel North Korean soldiers who briefly crossed the rivals' heavily fortified land border Tuesday for the second time this month, the South's military said. Both incursions were believed to be unintentional.
3 people dead, including gunman, after shooting in Toronto office space: police
The gunman who killed a man and a woman is among the deceased after a triple shooting inside an office space near a daycare and a school in North York on Monday afternoon, according to police.
EXCLUSIVE 'They were literally feral': Demands for answers in horrific B.C. case of child neglect
A horrific case of child neglect involving three young children has their extended family in northern B.C. demanding answers.
Ottawa couple's loan payments more than double after new company takes over financing
An Ottawa couple is sharing their buyer beware story and the importance of reading the fine print in contracts, following a shocking price hike and interest rate adjustment for their home furnace financing.
Secret Service agent robbed at gunpoint during Biden's Los Angeles trip, police say
A U.S. Secret Service agent was robbed at gunpoint as President Joe Biden was visiting Los Angeles for a fundraising event over the weekend, officials said.
Gordon Ramsay says he's 'lucky' to be alive, shows off severe bruising after cycling accident
Gordon Ramsay says he’s grateful to be alive but shaken after a recent cycling accident in Connecticut.
OPINION Review: I just don't get 'Game of Thrones' and 'House of the Dragon' obsessions
CNN senior writer Lisa Respers France says winter never came for her, and that she just doesn't understand the interest around HBO's Game of Thrones and House of the Dragons series.
Family and friends of Naomi Onotera face man who killed her at sentencing hearing
People in the gallery openly wept Monday as friends and family of Naomi Onotera took the stand at a sentencing hearing to share stories about positive ways she touched their lives — and the devastating impact her death at the hands of her husband has had on them.
Teen stabbed on grounds of Montreal North high school, suspect is likely a minor
A teenager has been stabbed on the grounds of a school in Montreal North, according to Montreal police.
'Minimum standards': Alberta Education bans personal mobile devices in classrooms
Starting next school year, students will have limits placed on their personal mobile devices, which officials say can harm student achievement and their mental health.
'Revolutionary youth summer program' gets underway at McGill pro-Palestine encampment
Pro-Palestinian activists who have been encamped on McGill University's downtown campus since April launched what they call their own summer school on Monday, despite controversy over photos of armed fighters used to promote the program.
-
A COVID-era protest blockade at Coutts, Alta. — now at the centre of a murder-conspiracy trial — was getting outside support, including from two members of the Edmonton Police Service, court heard Monday.
-
A full investigation into allegations made by legislative Speaker Randy Weekes against Sask. Party MLAs, including former Government House Leader Jeremy Harrison, has been blocked – much to the opposition's disappointment.
South Korean soldiers fire warning shots after North Korean troops cross border, apparently in error
South Korean troops fired warning shots to repel North Korean soldiers who briefly crossed the rivals' heavily fortified land border Tuesday for the second time this month, the South's military said. Both incursions were believed to be unintentional.
-
Secret Service agent robbed at gunpoint during Biden's Los Angeles trip, police say
A U.S. Secret Service agent was robbed at gunpoint as President Joe Biden was visiting Los Angeles for a fundraising event over the weekend, officials said.
-
North Korean state media says Russian President Vladimir Putin will arrive in the country on Tuesday for a two-day visit.
-
A record more than 20 NATO member nations are hitting the Western military alliance’s defence spending target this year, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Monday.
-
Greek police are still searching for a U.S. citizen who went missing on the Greek island of Amorgos, as well as two French women on the island of Sikinos in the Cyclades, a police spokeswoman told CNN on Monday.
Canada holds off on sending military trainers back to Ukraine
Canada does not think the time is right to send military trainers back to Ukraine, given hesitation among NATO allies about such a step, Defence Minister Bill Blair said on Monday.
-
Defence Minister Bill Blair says he was acting on advice from the military when he approved a plan to send a Canadian ship to Cuba, but he can't disclose the classified advice he was given about why the navy wanted to take part in the mission.
-
Green Party Leader Elizabeth May says current MPs identified in a secret report on foreign interference should have asked more questions when being approached by outsiders but their decisions amount to being stupid, not unethical or treasonous.
Philip Morris suspends U.S. sales of nicotine pouches on Zyn website
Tobacco giant Philip Morris International said on Monday that it would suspend online sales on Swedish Match North America's ZYN.com nationwide as the Zyn nicotine pouch maker responds to a subpoena from the District of Columbia (D.C.).
-
Cases of a dangerous and highly fatal bacterial infection have reached record levels in Japan, official figures show, with experts so far unable to pinpoint the reason for the rise.
-
The family of a young woman who was denied Medical Assistance in Dying at St. Paul's Hospital last year is taking the hospital's operators – including the provincial government – to court.
Space data being used to monitor, protect endangered North Atlantic right whales
Space data is being used to monitor and protect endangered North Atlantic right whales in Canadian waters.
-
The federal government is dodging questions about whether artificial intelligence companies should be paying Canadian news publishers for content their chatbots are openly using.
-
There's growing evidence that the number of great white sharks is on the rise along Canada's East Coast, where plans are in the works to post warning signs for beachgoers for the first time.
OPINION Review: I just don't get 'Game of Thrones' and 'House of the Dragon' obsessions
CNN senior writer Lisa Respers France says winter never came for her, and that she just doesn't understand the interest around HBO's Game of Thrones and House of the Dragons series.
That cool Tony Awards moment when Jay-Z joined Alicia Keys? Turns out it wasn't live
Jay-Z's electrifying reunion with Alicia Keys on what appeared to be a live duet of "Empire State of Mind" at the Tony Awards was actually pre-taped, a show official who wasn't authorized to speak publicly told The Associated Press.
-
Actor Ian McKellen is expected to make a full recovery after he toppled off a London stage Monday during a fight scene and was hospitalized.
Ottawa couple's loan payments more than double after new company takes over financing
An Ottawa couple is sharing their buyer beware story and the importance of reading the fine print in contracts, following a shocking price hike and interest rate adjustment for their home furnace financing.
-
Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun plans to apologize for Boeing’s recent safety failures in Senate testimony Tuesday and admit to problems with the company culture, but he’ll push back on whistleblower claims that the company retaliated against those who brought safety issues to light.
-
WATCH Would-be homebuyers are still staying on the sidelines in Canada. Here's why
Typically, the spring and summer months typically see a boom in the Canadian real estate market. However, an economist expects higher interest rates will 'keep a lid on' sales volumes and put 'pressure on housing prices.'
opinion Symbolic meaning behind Princess of Wales' style choices at first public appearance since diagnosis revealed
The Trooping the Colour marked the first public outing this year for the Princess of Wales, who has not been seen at any official royal engagements since December 2023. We now know that was due to abdominal surgery and preventive chemotherapy, with no return to public life anytime soon. But the Princess of Wales chose this occasion to soft launch her return to royal life, and it was eagerly anticipated.
-
Someone who bought a lottery ticket in Calgary just won $66 million.
-
Consumers may have many reasons to feel tip fatigue. But who loses out when we decide to tip less, or not at all? CTVNews.ca spoke with a few industry experts to find out how tipping works and who actually receives the money.
'Do you guys have tickets?': How a nightmare of a road trip turned into Stanley Cup Final front-row seats for father and daughter
A road trip for a father and daughter that began as a nightmare quickly turned into a dream come true for the pair thanks to a couple of generous Oilers fans.
-
Kylian Mbappe's facial injury in France's 1-0 win against Austria on Monday has put in doubt whether he will continue at the European Championship.
-
The Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday fired coach Pascal Vincent after one season in which they were one of the NHL's worst teams.
Stellantis recalling nearly 1.2 million vehicles to fix software glitch that disables rear camera
Stellantis is recalling nearly 1.2 million vehicles in the U.S. and Canada to fix a software glitch that can disable the rearview cameras.
-
In the face of pervasive auto theft in Toronto, some residents are looking to retractable bollards to stand between their vehicle and potential thieves.
-
Chrome’s century-long reign as that added bit of flash and glamour on new cars may be coming to an end. For least one major auto maker, environmental and serious health concerns are outweighing its aesthetic appeal.
Cape Breton boy living with arthritis raises nearly $6,000 in charity basketball game
Josh MacDonald and his family hosted a fundraising game for Arthritis Society Canada at the Sydney River Elementary gymnasium on Friday.
Waterloo, Ont. student gets recognition at international film festivals
A Grade 12 student in Waterloo, Ont. is getting international recognition for a 3D animated film she created.
Plane stored in Regina hangar for 12 years may soon help with rocket development
A military jet that has been stored for over a decade at the Regina’s airport may soon fly again and help with future rocket development.
Researchers in Waterloo, Ont. hope to pave the way for lunar development using moon's soil
For some, living on the moon is an idea that is truly out of this world. But for others, it’s a concept edging closer to reality.
Halifax chef speaks about traumatic brain injury
Halifax chef Lauren Marshall was working in the Bahamas on a special event in February when she fainted and fell from a golf cart, hitting the back of her head.
House in Ottawa struck by lightning leaving hole in roof: 'We felt mostly shocked'
The thunderstorm that hit Ottawa Thursday evening was accompanied by heavy rain and lightning that struck a house in Orléans.
'Historic' handshake of Canadian and U.S. ironworkers as Gordie Howe bridge connects
Canadian and U.S. ironworkers shook hands across the border as the Gordie Howe bridge deck officially becomes an international crossing.
'If they can run, I can run': 87-year-old set to complete 10th Manitoba Marathon race
Age may be just a number to George Steciuk, but it’s just one of many that add up to one inspirational athlete.
Forgotten soldier’s name added to Almonte, Ont. cenotaph thanks to Grade 6 class
It has taken more than 100 years, but Almonte’s forgotten soldier, George B. Monterville has had his name etched back into history.
Family and friends of Naomi Onotera face man who killed her at sentencing hearing
People in the gallery openly wept Monday as friends and family of Naomi Onotera took the stand at a sentencing hearing to share stories about positive ways she touched their lives — and the devastating impact her death at the hands of her husband has had on them.
-
A handful of members of a group of property owners from across B.C., known as the West Coast Association of Property Owners, assembled outside the B.C. Supreme Court in Victoria on Monday during a break in their court case.
-
Starting this week, people caught illegally hunting or fishing will face much stiffer penalties under B.C.'s Wildlife Act.
'Cluster' of thunderstorms roll into Toronto amid prolonged heat wave in the city
A special weather statement has been issued for Toronto this morning as a 'cluster' of thunderstorms roll into the GTA.
-
The gunman who killed a man and a woman is among the deceased after a triple shooting inside an office space near a daycare and a school in North York on Monday afternoon, according to police.
-
A firefighter injured while battling a three-alarm blaze in Midtown this morning has been taken to hospital for treatment.
'Happy to help': Replacement pipes start journey from San Diego to Calgary
Twelve days after a massive water main broke in Calgary, a pair of replacement pipes from San Diego will start a multi-day journey heading north to help crews here repair five sections.
-
Starting next school year, students will have limits placed on their personal mobile devices, which officials say can harm student achievement and their mental health.
-
The Calgary Stampede will go on as the city continues work to repair a major water main over the next few weeks – overlapping with the annual event.
Ottawa couple's loan payments more than double after new company takes over financing
An Ottawa couple is sharing their buyer beware story and the importance of reading the fine print in contracts, following a shocking price hike and interest rate adjustment for their home furnace financing.
-
HEAT WARNING Hot and humid weather continues in Ottawa, with the humidex to make it feel like 42
It's day two of the hot and humid weather in Ottawa, with the humidex expected to make it feel like 42 this afternoon.
-
Getting on the gameshow Jeopardy is said to be statistically harder than getting in to Harvard, but this week, two of the contestants competing on the show just happen to be from Ottawa.
Her 83-year-old mother was defrauded of thousands of dollars. Now she wants to warn others
A Montreal woman is warning others after she says her 83-year-old mother was defrauded out of thousands of dollars -- and it all started with a simple phone call.
-
A teenager has been stabbed on the grounds of a school in Montreal North, according to Montreal police.
-
HEAT WARNING Montreal under heat warning as humidex expected to exceed 40
The Greater Montreal area is under a heat warning as humidex values are expected to exceed 40 on numerous days this week.
Connor McDavid led the Oilers to the Stanley Cup Final. They need even more from him to stay alive
Connor McDavid led the Edmonton Oilers out of a horrendous start, all the way to the playoffs and into the Stanley Cup Final.
-
A road trip for a father and daughter that began as a nightmare quickly turned into a dream come true for the pair thanks to a couple of generous Oilers fans.
-
A chilly morning is on tap for most of central and north-central Alberta Tuesday.
Halifax redevelopment project hits milestone as motorists deal with traffic congestion
The closing of a section of Barrington Street means the Cogswell Street redevelopment project in Halifax has reached an important stage.
-
A heat dome developing in the eastern United States will bring the hottest temperatures and highest humidex values of the year so far to the Maritimes this week.
-
A trial date has been set for one of the accused in connection with a murder of a Cape Breton woman last year.
'A very heinous event': Teenage girls sexually assaulted during break-in
A Winnipeg man faces a slew of charges after police say he broke into an apartment building and sexually assaulted two teenage girls minutes after trying to break into another home nearby.
-
Manitoba RCMP are asking for help from the public to find an Ontario mother who is wanted for allegedly abducting her three children in December 2023.
-
The city’s wet weather has led to a spike in the mosquito population, and with more rain in the forecast, the swarms are expected to keep on growing.
Sask. Party blocks full investigation into speaker allegations, opposition criticizes move
A full investigation into allegations made by legislative Speaker Randy Weekes against Sask. Party MLAs, including former Government House Leader Jeremy Harrison, has been blocked – much to the opposition's disappointment.
-
For nearly 50 years, Scarth Street Mall has been for pedestrians only. It was deemed a walk-in corridor after a bylaw was passed all the way back in 1975.
-
A crash on Highway 1 just east of Regina was the cause of significant traffic delays on Monday.
Extreme heat and humidity in southern Ontario all week
Sweltering temperatures have settled across southern Ontario and Environment Canada says the dangerously hot and humid weather will be sticking around for the rest of the week.
-
The promise of cheaper childcare means waitlists have grown longer. Wondering what to do until a spot opens up? We get advice for parents and caregivers.
-
A rental replacement bylaw is up for discussion in Kitchener. But, the city warns, it would only apply to some tenant evictions.
Saskatoon transit users, organizers split on how to deal with free riders
As the city looks at ways to improve transit safety for drivers and users, it also finds itself struggling to deal with another growing concern on city buses: fare evasion.
-
The following story contains details some readers may find disturbing.
-
Researchers at the University of Saskatchewan (U of S) are hard at work on a project that will help measure aerosols and clouds from space.
Five taken to hospital in northwest Ont. float plane crash
Canada's Transportation Safety Board is investigating after a float plane operated by a remote northern Ont. fly-in fishing outfitter crashed, sending five people to hospital.
-
-
The federal government is providing $1.2 billion to help build a new hospital complex on the James Bay Coast, easing residents’ fears that construction wouldn’t start this year.
New city hall on Richmond Street? Farhi Holdings pitches land deal
As council considers a renovation and expansion to London’s existing city hall campus, the downtown’s largest property owner is offering to sell three of his buildings to create a brand new city hall.
-
A heat warning remains in effect from Environment Canada with the reminder that hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and can result in the Air Quality Health Index approaching the high risk category.
-
Matthew McQuarrie will spend at least the next 15 years behind bars after pleading guilty to second degree murder in the fatal stabbing of Emerson Sprung.
Barrie opens cooling centres due to heat warning
Barrie has opened cooling centres for residents to enjoy cooling off during the current heatwave.
-
Vehicle fire on Highway 12 in Midland
Drivers along Highway 12 in Midland could see a large plume of smoke Sunday afternoon.
Jury quickly returns verdict in Windsor, Ont. murder trial
A jury only needed four hours to decide a verdict in a Windsor murder trial.
-
A prolonged heat event continues Tuesday across southern Ontario. Dangerously hot and humid conditions are expected through the week and perhaps into the weekend.
-
Two days after the owner of WindsorEats said a recycling bin and a majority of their glassware was stolen during the first weekend of the Carrousel of the Nations festival, surveillance video shows an unidentified individual walking into the food hall and appearing to steal property.
Property owners take NDP government to court over new short-term rental rules
A handful of members of a group of property owners from across B.C., known as the West Coast Association of Property Owners, assembled outside the B.C. Supreme Court in Victoria on Monday during a break in their court case.
-
Starting this week, people caught illegally hunting or fishing will face much stiffer penalties under B.C.'s Wildlife Act.
-
A convicted killer who was serving a life sentence for the first-degree murder of his business partner has died in a British Columbia prison.
Worker killed in accident at Kelowna construction site
A construction worker died in a workplace incident in Kelowna on Friday, authorities have confirmed.
-
Many parts of B.C. will see several days of sun this week after some regions experienced record-breaking low temperatures over the weekend.
-
A hunter was attacked by a black bear near Summerland, B.C., this week after he shot and wounded the animal.
More pollen on the way for southern Alberta this summer
Pharmacies in southern Alberta were as busy as ever this spring, with many people seeking allergy relief in April and May.
-
This Sunday is Father’s Day and the City of Lethbridge is helping those honour the memory of loved ones.
-
The Amir and Saker Manji Healing Garden was named after Amir Manji, who went through his own cancer journey, and comes following a $500,000 donation toward the centre from his family.
Sault suspect charged with attacking victim with a hammer
A 45-year-old in Sault Ste. Marie has been charged following an assault June 12 that involved the use of a hammer.
-
On June 15 shortly before 10 p.m., Manitoulin Ontario Provincial Police received a report of a motor vehicle collision on Lang Lake Road in Curtin Township, just outside Espanola.
-
A 37-year-old Sudbury man has been charged with arson after a house fire on Manitoulin Island in April, police say.
Babies make a racket — for good reason — at infant music classes
Infant music classes are taking off, especially in Newfoundland, where demand is forcing one small business to boom.
-
Princess Anne will be in Newfoundland and Labrador next month to mark the 100th anniversary of the unveiling of the National War Memorial in St. John's.
-
A Federal Court judge has dismissed a bid by Labrador's Innu Nation to throw out an agreement involving the NunatuKavut Community Council, but both groups claim the ruling is a win.