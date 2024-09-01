Politics

    • Canada's transport minister to meet with Via Rail after passengers stranded 10 hours

    A Via Rail train heading to Toronto is seen at the Dorval station Tuesday, June 25, 2019 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz A Via Rail train heading to Toronto is seen at the Dorval station Tuesday, June 25, 2019 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
    Canada's transport minister says he is determined to get to the bottom of a recent train delay that left Via Rail passengers stranded for about 10 hours in Quebec over the long weekend.

    Pablo Rodriguez says he is meeting with Via Rail leadership this week, adding passengers deserve better.

    Via Rail confirmed that passengers were stuck for 10 hours on Saturday when a train broke down between Montreal and Quebec City after experiencing two consecutive mechanical issues. 

    The company says no buses were available in the region to offer alternative transportation. 

    Via Rail says it is also investigating after an employee took away a passenger's phone during this time, and appropriate measures will be taken following a review.

    It says it offers its deepest apologies for the inconvenience caused to passengers and will provide a full refund to anyone affected. 

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 1, 2024

