Canada's transport minister to meet with Via Rail after passengers stranded 10 hours
Canada's transport minister says he is determined to get to the bottom of a recent train delay that left Via Rail passengers stranded for about 10 hours in Quebec over the long weekend.
Pablo Rodriguez says he is meeting with Via Rail leadership this week, adding passengers deserve better.
Via Rail confirmed that passengers were stuck for 10 hours on Saturday when a train broke down between Montreal and Quebec City after experiencing two consecutive mechanical issues.
The company says no buses were available in the region to offer alternative transportation.
Via Rail says it is also investigating after an employee took away a passenger's phone during this time, and appropriate measures will be taken following a review.
It says it offers its deepest apologies for the inconvenience caused to passengers and will provide a full refund to anyone affected.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 1, 2024
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
'Not the result we wanted': Trudeau responds after surprise Conservative byelection win in Liberal stronghold
Conservative candidate Don Stewart winning the closely-watched Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection, and delivering a stunning upset to Justin Trudeau's candidate Leslie Church in the long-time Liberal riding, has sent political shockwaves through both parties.
'We will go with the majority': Liberals slammed by opposition over proposal to delay next election
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Guelph, Ont. man loses $28K to online cryptocurrency scam featuring video of Prime Minister
A Guelph, Ont. man says he has lost $28,500 after he fell for an online scam featuring a video of the Prime Minister.
Two more devasting fires in northwestern Ontario
A pair of fires last week have again rattled remote First Nation communities in northwestern Ontario.
Ed O'Neill found out 'Married… with Children' was cancelled in a very awkward way
Married... with Children may have been a show about love and marriage, but Ed O'Neill got no love from the network when it came to finding out how the show was taken off the air.
2 dead, 6 hospitalized after semi hits motorcyclists on Highway 2
Two people are dead, and six more and injured, following a crash involving several motorcycles and a semi that took place Saturday morning on Highway 2.
11 dead, 40 injured after truck plows into bar in Dominican Republic
A truck plowed into a bar in the Dominican Republic early Sunday killing at least 11 people and injuring more than 40, authorities said.
Buried beneath: Historic wooden sailboat re-emerges in N.S. as sand washes away
On the shores of the Avon River, 80 kilometres northwest of Halifax, Mother Nature has uncovered rich layers of 19th century maritime history.
Toronto police investigating fire at Hells Angels retail store
Police are investigating a fire at a Hells Angel retail store in east Toronto on Sunday.
Trump issues statement from Gold Star families defending Arlington Cemetery visit and ripping Harris
Donald Trump's campaign issued a statement Sunday from the Gold Star military families who invited him to Arlington National Cemetery as they defended the Republican presidential nominee and insisted that U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is the candidate politicizing fallen U.S. service members.
Germany is set to elect its first far-right party in state elections since the Nazi era
The far-right Alternative for Germany won a state election for the first time Sunday in the country’s east, and was set to finish at least a very close second to mainstream conservatives in a second vote, projections showed.
Canada
-
Mild earthquake rattles three Quebec cities, no damage reported
A 4.6 magnitude earthquake rumbled through parts of Quebec early Sunday morning.
-
Toronto police investigating fire at Hells Angels retail store
Police are investigating a fire at a Hells Angel retail store in east Toronto on Sunday.
-
Winnipeg driver charged after pointing pistol at another vehicle
A 32-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly pointing a handgun at another vehicle while driving on Kenaston Boulevard Saturday night.
-
Montreal student heading to SpaceX
A Concordia mechancial engineering student has booked his ticket to one of the most coveted space programs. This fall, he'll be interning for the SpaceX Starship.
-
B.C. cold case: Police appeal for information in 2021 killing of Jeremy Gordaneer
Police in Victoria are appealing for information in an unsolved homicide, providing an updated timeline of the victim’s final hours.
-
2 dead, 6 hospitalized after semi hits motorcyclists on Highway 2
Two people are dead, and six more and injured, following a crash involving several motorcycles and a semi that took place Saturday morning on Highway 2.
World
-
Israelis erupt in protest to demand a ceasefire after 6 more hostages die in Gaza
Tens of thousands of grieving and angry Israelis surged into the streets Sunday night after six more hostages were found dead in Gaza, chanting 'Now! Now!' as they demanded that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reach a ceasefire with Hamas to bring the remaining captives home.
-
Man arrested in Poland on suspicion of holding a woman captive and abusing her for over 5 years
Prosecutors in southwest Poland say a man has been arrested on allegations of imprisoning and physically and mentally abusing a woman for more than five years with 'special cruelty.'
-
Who were the 6 hostages whose bodies the Israeli military recovered from Gaza?
Israel said early Sunday that it had recovered the bodies of six hostages captured during Hamas' Oct. 7 attack that ignited the Gaza war, including Israeli-American Hersh Goldberg-Polin, whose parents had led a high-profile campaign for the captives' release.
-
Germany is set to elect its first far-right party in state elections since the Nazi era
The far-right Alternative for Germany won a state election for the first time Sunday in the country’s east, and was set to finish at least a very close second to mainstream conservatives in a second vote, projections showed.
-
Trump issues statement from Gold Star families defending Arlington Cemetery visit and ripping Harris
Donald Trump's campaign issued a statement Sunday from the Gold Star military families who invited him to Arlington National Cemetery as they defended the Republican presidential nominee and insisted that U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is the candidate politicizing fallen U.S. service members.
-
Police say a man will face charges after storming into the press area at a Trump rally
Police said Saturday that a man will face misdemeanour charges after he stormed into the press area at Donald Trump's rally in Johnstown, Pa., before being surrounded by authorities and eventually subdued with a Taser as the former president spoke at the campaign stop.
Politics
-
Canada's transport minister to meet with Via Rail after passengers stranded 10 hours
Canada's transport minister says he is determined to get to the bottom of a recent train delay that left Via Rail passengers stranded for about 10 hours in Quebec over the long weekend.
-
Liberal immigration pivot forces Canada to reckon with approach to labour shortages
The Liberal government's decision to reel in the temporary foreign worker program after loosening the rules to help businesses find workers after the pandemic is sparking a contentious debate about whether governments should even try to address labour shortages.
-
Smith accuses Ottawa of ignoring Alberta's interests with Albertan senate picks
Two Albertans were appointed as independent senators Saturday by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, prompting backlash from the premier.
Health
-
Three blood biomarkers may give women a picture of their heart disease risk decades in advance, study shows
Measuring the levels of three biomarkers in blood in midlife may give women a clearer picture of their risk of major cardiovascular events like heart attacks and strokes decades earlier than current risk calculators do, a new study suggests.
-
How helpful or harmful is ketamine? 5 things to know after Matthew Perry's death
Matthew Perry's 2023 death from what the Los Angeles County medical examiner's office determined were 'the acute effects of ketamine' cast a shadow over a medication that has been enjoying growing popularity as therapy for depression and other mental health conditions.
-
Here's why some allergy experts don't think peanut bans are a good idea
The end of summer means the return to packing lunches, and that rings alarm bells for parents of children with severe food allergies. Bans on nuts and peanuts were once a staple of school rules, and while a growing number of institutions have done away with those policies, advocates say the lesson should be to focus on prevention and treatment.
Sci-Tech
-
Robot waiters in Kenya create a buzz. But there are concerns about what it means for human labour
Children giggle as young people flash their smartphones to film robots carrying plates of freshly prepared meals on their inbuilt trays to deliver to diners in a busy eatery in Kenya's capital.
-
On the first day without X, many Brazilians say they feel disconnected from the world
The blocking of social media platform X in Brazil divided users and politicians over the legitimacy of the ban, and many Brazilians on Saturday had difficulty and doubts over navigating other social media in its absence.
-
These monkeys use names to communicate with each other, study finds
Marmosets can communicate with one another by name and know when they are being addressed, joining a very short list of species exhibiting such behaviour, and a first for non-human primates, a new study has found.
Entertainment
-
Windsor musician receives rare honour of taking the stage at Detroit Jazz Festival
A trumpeter from Windsor is performing at the Detroit Jazz Festival this weekend — a rare honour for a musician from the Rose City.
-
Ed O'Neill found out 'Married… with Children' was cancelled in a very awkward way
Married... with Children may have been a show about love and marriage, but Ed O'Neill got no love from the network when it came to finding out how the show was taken off the air.
-
'Deadpool' tops charts yet again as 'Reagan' beats expectations on sluggish Labour Day weekend
'Deadpool & Wolverine' and 'Reagan' were near the top of the box office this past weekend.
Business
-
Strikes start at top hotel chains as housekeepers seek higher wages and daily room cleaning work
The dispute has become emblematic of the frustration over working conditions among hotel workers, who were put out of their jobs for months during pandemic shutdowns and returned to an industry grappling with chronic staffing shortages and evolving travel trends.
-
Brands warm to new products as climate change lessens demand for cold weather gear
The trio of troubles are expected to dramatically transform how consumers shop in the decades to come, but Mother Nature can be unpredictable, making it hard for retailers to prepare their inventory for weather patterns months and even years in advance.
-
As interest rates trend down, could housing get more affordable?
Forecasters are expecting further Bank of Canada interest rate cuts, but does that mean it's a good time to buy or sell a home? Real estate analyst Jason Mercer shares his predictions with CTV Your Morning.
Lifestyle
-
Nostalgia for 'a mythical past': why Gen Z loves the old-school digicam
The photos are grainy, poorly lit or pixelated. The flash has washed out the subjects or illuminated only a portion of the scene. There may be a tiny orange time stamp in the bottom right-hand corner.
-
Parenting stress and loneliness are on rise, experts say
Parental stress and loneliness are on the rise, experts say, as a combination of isolation, financial challenges and lost sleep put families under strain.
-
RCMP officer discusses online safety for children returning to school
With children and students spending more time online, they need to be prepared for the threats they could face in virtual spaces.
Sports
-
Scottie Scheffler wins FedEx Cup, US$25 million bonus with Tour Championship victory
Scottie Scheffler wins the FedEx Cup and $25 million bonus with victory at the Tour Championship.
-
Paralympic triathlon events are postponed because of poor water quality in the Seine River
Paralympic triathlon competitions in Paris scheduled for Sunday have been postponed because of concerns about water quality in the Seine River after heavy rainfall, organizers said.
-
Why a Cambridge, Ont. minor hockey team is joining an independent league
A new minor hockey team in Cambridge, Ont. is breaking away from tradition by not joining one of the sport’s most recognizable governing bodies.
Autos
-
Here's what to look for to make sure your car's tires are safe
Regular car maintenance can prevent unexpected breakdowns in your vehicle while keeping you safe on the road, and looking after the vehicle's tires is as important, according to experts.
-
EV prices need to drop by one third if Canada wants to hit sales targets, says gov't report
Unless policies or technologies change, the ownership cost of electric vehicles needs to decrease by 31 per cent if Canada wants to reach its sales target of 60 per cent EVs by 2030, according to a new report released Thursday by Parliamentary Budget Officer Yves Giroux.
-
70-year-old going 160 km/h on Hwy 417 in Ottawa to 'get away from a bad driver' facing charges
A 70-year-old from Ottawa is facing charges after clocking 160 km/h on Highway 417 to "get away from a bad driver" Wednesday afternoon, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
Local Spotlight
Meet the man living in the middle of a Kitchener, Ont. roundabout
Drivers going by a Kitchener roundabout may have noticed something unusual – a tent set up on the centre island.
This wilderness resort designed and built by the Timber Kings just hit the market in B.C.
A family-owned B.C. wilderness resort designed and built by HGTV's Timber Kings – who said it was one of the "coolest and most challenging" projects they have undertaken – has hit the market for $21.5 million.
'I don't know what we're going to do': Historic Saskatchewan theatre floods, owners fear closure
Alan Dougherty, co-owner of Estevan's Orpheum Theatre believes the historic theatre’s future is up in the air following recent flooding.
'Mini Thni': Alta. First Nations community reclaims traditional Stoney Nakoda name
A First Nations community west of Calgary has officially reclaimed its traditional Stoney Nakoda name. The Stoney Nakoda Nations held an event on Thursday to officially rename Morley to Mînî Thnî.
'A home to be loved': Manitoba historical landmark up for sale
A piece of Manitoba history is up for sale.
Man says he's lucky to be alive after bear attack in Halifax area
A man who says he was attacked by a bear on a popular Halifax-area trail says he’s lucky to be alive after the unusual and terrifying incident.
Have you seen this statue's head? Manitoba business wants it back after being stolen for a third time
The owner of Inspire Studio in Minnedosa is dealing with a bit of a head-scratcher, as the statue outside her business has been vandalized three times, the most recent incident happening this past weekend.
40 restaurants in 60 days: One man's epic quest to find the best lobster roll in N.B.
Forty restaurants in 60 days seems like a tall task, but it was a challenge Moncton foodie Jason Gallant took head on to find the best lobster rolls and fried clams in southern New Brunswick.
Indigenous talent from Manitoba set to strut the runway in Paris
A double dose of Manitoba talent will storm the runways of Paris Fashion Week, wearing distinctly homegrown designs.
Vancouver
-
Humpback whale calf struck by BC Ferries vessel 'likely to survive,' research society says
A humpback whale calf that was struck by a BC Ferries vessel off of northern Vancouver Island last Thursday is expected to recover, a local marine research society says.
-
Victoria firefighters rescue cat and 6 kittens after apartment blaze
Firefighters checking for hot spots rescued a cat that had been “overwhelmed by smoke” from a Victoria apartment last week – using an oxygen mask to revive the struggling animal, according to the department.
-
Police searching for 'armed and dangerous' assault suspect near Terrace, B.C.
Mounties in northern B.C. say they’re searching for a man accused of assaulting a woman and are warning residents he is considered dangerous.
Toronto
-
Male victim dies after shooting in Toronto's Belgravia area
A man in his 30s has been pronounced dead following an early-morning shooting near an after-hours club in the Belgravia area.
-
Man taken to hospital after shooting in downtown Toronto
A man is in serious but non-life-threatening condition after being shot outside of a building in St. James Town Sunday afternoon.
-
Toronto police investigating fire at Hells Angels retail store
Police are investigating a fire at a Hells Angel retail store in east Toronto on Sunday.
Calgary
-
‘A move in the right direction’: Water consumption declines Saturday
Calgary water consumption dropped to 475 million litres Saturday, down from 492 million litres Friday.
-
Motorcyclist hospitalized following Saturday night collision
One person was injured Saturday night in a collision involving a motorcycle and a second vehicle in southeast Calgary.
-
Alberta Day celebrations get underway Sunday at Heritage Park
If you were hoping to spend part of Alberta Day at Heritage Park- you won’t be able to get in unless you have reserved a ticket.
Ottawa
-
Here is what's open and closed in Ottawa on Labour Day
CTVNewsOttawa.ca takes a look at what's open and closed in Ottawa on Labour Day, Sept. 2.
-
Barrhaven residents want faster solution to dangerous bridge over Jock River
Residents in Ottawa’s south end say a bridge they use to access their community is dangerous and a solution to fix it is still years away.
-
What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Aug. 30-Sept. 2
Hot air balloons take to the sky over Gatineau, Atletico Ottawa and the Ottawa Titans play at home and fair season continues. CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa during the Labour Day weekend.
Montreal
-
Canada Post faces critical juncture amid mounting losses
Canada Post's board says the Crown corporation is at a "critical juncture," as it faces competition from private carriers, it's considering adding delivery on weekends.
-
Mild earthquake rattles three Quebec cities, no damage reported
A 4.6 magnitude earthquake rumbled through parts of Quebec early Sunday morning.
-
Montreal student heading to SpaceX
A Concordia mechancial engineering student has booked his ticket to one of the most coveted space programs. This fall, he'll be interning for the SpaceX Starship.
Edmonton
-
2 dead, 6 hospitalized after semi hits motorcyclists on Highway 2
Two people are dead, and six more and injured, following a crash involving several motorcycles and a semi that took place Saturday morning on Highway 2.
-
1 dead in plane crash near Fort Vermilion
An investigation is underway after a plane crashed in a field near Vermilion on Saturday night.
-
How couples can manage 'sticker shock' as inflation drives up wedding costs
With the winter proposal season approaching, here are a few expert tips on how to make the most of your matrimonial budget.
Atlantic
-
Pat Stay’s fiancé opens N.S. business with community support
The fiancé of late Nova Scotia battle rapper Pat Stay says ongoing community support has allowed her to open a business in Dartmouth.
-
RCMP investigating homicide in Annapolis Valley, N.S.
The RCMP Southwest Nova Major Crime Unit is investigating the homicide of a 66-year-old Virginia East man with assistance from Annapolis Valley RCMP.
-
Halifax, police should apologize for handling of 2021 encampment eviction: review
An independent review of actions taken by the municipality of Halifax and city police during evictions of homeless encampments that turned violent in 2021 says both parties made mistakes in their handling of the incident and should issue an apology.
Winnipeg
-
Thousands march through downtown Winnipeg for annual Sikh celebration
Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of downtown Winnipeg Sunday to commemorate Nagar Kirtan -- an annual Sikh celebration that takes place around the world.
-
Have you seen Jason? WPS search for missing man
Winnipeg police are asking the public to help find a missing man who disappeared from the city’s downtown area.
-
2 hospitalized after back-to-back stabbings in downtown Winnipeg
A 38-year-old Winnipeg man is facing charges after two back-to-back stabbings in the city’s downtown area Friday night.
Regina
-
Here's what you need to know before heading to the 59th Labour Day Classic
A pillar of every summer in the Queen City, the annual Labour Day Classic between the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Winnipeg Bluebombers is sure to bring thousands of fans into the heart of Regina.
-
Riders' head coach Corey Mace remembers Johnny Gaudreau as 'always smiling'
Following the death of Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau on Thursday, messages of condolences flew in from fans across the globe. Those in the sports world who knew him were also devastated by the loss.
-
'It takes sportsmanship and some discipline': Prairie boxers compete in amateur boxing exhibition
Amateur boxers from Saskatchewan and Manitoba had their gloves up Saturday for the annual New Line Boxing Academy’s ‘Back Alley Boxing Exhibition.’
Kitchener
-
Ontario mother still paying rent, despite not being able to live in mouldy home
A Cambridge, Ont. woman hasn't been able to live in her rental home for six months because of mould and she's upset her landlord isn't doing anything about it.
-
Why a Cambridge, Ont. minor hockey team is joining an independent league
A new minor hockey team in Cambridge, Ont. is breaking away from tradition by not joining one of the sport’s most recognizable governing bodies.
-
Most-read stories of the week: Roundabout resident, mould forces tenant out of Cambridge home, where to find convenience stores selling alcohol
This week’s most-read stories include a man setting up a tent in a Kitchener roundabout, a Cambridge family forced from their home by mould, and a map of the convenience stores that will soon start selling alcohol.
Saskatoon
-
Prince Albert police investigating after body discovered on 28th Street East
The Prince Albert Police Service is investigating the death of a 22-year-old man.
-
Sask. residents soaking up final days of summer break
With the school season around the corner, visitors at Pike Lake Provincial Park are enjoying the last long weekend of the summer.
-
'It's absolutely terrifying': Sask. small town struggling with several dog attacks
The mayor of Allan is voicing frustrations over a group of aggressive dogs, saying they've become a threat to community safety.
Northern Ontario
-
WATCH
WATCH Trudeau, steel plant worker have tense exchange during Sault Ste. Marie visit
After meeting with transit workers and the local mayor on Thursday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau continued his visit to Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., where he canoed down St. Marys River and hosted a meet and greet at a local steel plant.
-
Booze is coming to Ontario corner stores next week. Here's what you need to know
Ontario residents will soon be able to pop into their local corner store to grab beer, wine, and ready-to-drink cocktails as the province proceeds with a plan to expand the alcohol retail marketplace.
-
Strikes start at top hotel chains as housekeepers seek higher wages and daily room cleaning work
The dispute has become emblematic of the frustration over working conditions among hotel workers, who were put out of their jobs for months during pandemic shutdowns and returned to an industry grappling with chronic staffing shortages and evolving travel trends.
London
-
Suspended Sarnia police officer facing additional charges including assault, animal cruelty
Sarnia police were called to a dispute involving two people known to each other on Friday. One of the individuals involved was suspended Sarnia police officer Sean Van Vlymen, 47.
-
Joe DiMaggio and Mickey Mantle jersey part of estate auction of autographed sports jerseys up for bid in London
Mickey Mantle and Joe DiMaggio were never friends. However, they did sign a baseball jersey together, and now it’s up for sale in London.
-
ReForest London program to end after fall 2024 season
ReForest London has announced the Neighbourhood Tree Depot program will be concluding after the Fall 2024 season, but a new program is in development.
Barrie
-
Pedestrian seriously injured in alleged hit-and-run
A man was seriously injured in Wasaga Beach early Sunday morning after reportedly being hit by a driver who fled the scene.
-
Third suspect arrested in Owen Sound assault
Owen Sound Police arrested a third suspect they had been searching for who was allegedly involved in a violent incident on Sunday, August 18.
-
ATV driver dies in fatal crash
OPP are investigating a fatal crash in Minden Hills Township on Saturday between an ATV and a passenger vehicle.
Windsor
-
Windsor musician receives rare honour of taking the stage at Detroit Jazz Festival
A trumpeter from Windsor is performing at the Detroit Jazz Festival this weekend — a rare honour for a musician from the Rose City.
-
Man charged after allegedly assaulting two people with a machete
The Windsor Police Service (WPS) has arrested a 41-year-old man following an attack with a machete.
-
Wallaceburg man facing charges after disturbance call in Chatham
A man has been arrested for assault in Chatham-Kent.
Vancouver Island
-
Humpback whale calf struck by BC Ferries vessel 'likely to survive,' research society says
A humpback whale calf that was struck by a BC Ferries vessel off of northern Vancouver Island last Thursday is expected to recover, a local marine research society says.
-
Victoria firefighters rescue cat and 6 kittens after apartment blaze
Firefighters checking for hot spots rescued a cat that had been “overwhelmed by smoke” from a Victoria apartment last week – using an oxygen mask to revive the struggling animal, according to the department.
-
B.C. cold case: Police appeal for information in 2021 killing of Jeremy Gordaneer
Police in Victoria are appealing for information in an unsolved homicide, providing an updated timeline of the victim’s final hours.
Kelowna
-
Commercial truck plunges off bridge in B.C. Interior, driver unaccounted for, RCMP say
The driver of a semi truck and trailer that plunged off of a bridge in the B.C. Interior Saturday morning has not been located, according to police.
-
Merritt, B.C., emergency room closing for 25 hours this weekend
The emergency department at Nicola Valley Hospital and Health Centre in Merritt is once again closed due to limited physician availability.
-
Man charged with mischief for allegedly starting several fires Vernon, B.C.
A 33-year-old man is facing multiple charges for allegedly setting several fires in Vernon on Monday.
Lethbridge
-
Fire restrictions eased in Lethbridge County
Recent rain and cooler temperatures have helped reduce the fire risk in southern Alberta.
-
Blue-green algae advisory remains in place for Henderson Lake Park as Lethbridge temperatures heat up ahead of long weekend
With mid-summer temperatures in the forecast for the long weekend, the City of Lethbridge issued a reminder Thursday that a Cyanobacteria (blue-green algae) advisory remains in effect for Henderson Lake Park.
-
Crown recommends 9 years in prison for protesters at Coutts border blockade
A Crown prosecutor says two men convicted of mischief and weapons offences at the 2022 border blockade at Coutts, Alta., should spend nine years in prison, but defence lawyers think their clients have already spent enough time behind bars.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Two more devasting fires in northwestern Ontario
A pair of fires last week have again rattled remote First Nation communities in northwestern Ontario.
-
WATCH
WATCH Trudeau, steel plant worker have tense exchange during Sault Ste. Marie visit
After meeting with transit workers and the local mayor on Thursday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau continued his visit to Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., where he canoed down St. Marys River and hosted a meet and greet at a local steel plant.
-
As ‘photo-ops’ become the norm for the Liberals, expect more northern Ont. visits from high-profile federal politicians
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wrapped up his visit to Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., on Friday, without any official announcements being made. One political expert believes these types of ‘photo-op only’ visits will become the norm across northern Ontario for federal politicians.
N.L.
-
Dispute over unrecognized Inuit group halts major conference for Canadian North
A 16-year-old biennial event aimed at fostering business in the country's eastern Arctic and northern regions has been cancelled indefinitely as a dispute unfolds between Inuit in Canada and a Labrador group claiming to share their heritage.
-
Newly reinstated Newfoundland cod fishery temporarily paused as landings hit limit
The federal government has temporarily paused parts of the newly reinstated commercial northern cod fishery off the east coast of Newfoundland as landings approach the seasonal limit.
-
As Newfoundlanders say goodbye to a daily print paper, some worry culture will suffer
The final edition of The Telegram newspaper’s daily print hit the stands in St. John's, N.L., on Saturday, marking the end of a 145-year run and a move to weekly print version with daily stories online.