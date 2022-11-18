Canada's top civil servant expected to testify at Emergencies Act inquiry
A slate of officials from the Privy Council Office, including Canada's top civil servant, are expected to testify today at a public inquiry assessing the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act last winter.
The Public Order Emergency Commission is scrutinizing the events and advice that led to the mid-February decision, which came nearly three weeks into "Freedom Convoy" protests that took over downtown Ottawa and blockaded border crossings.
The day is expected to begin with testimony from the deputy secretary to cabinet, Jacqueline Bogden, and Jeffery Hutchinson, a senior adviser in her office.
Clerk of the Privy Council Janice Charette and deputy clerk Nathalie Drouin are scheduled to give their testimony after that.
Charette is mandated to act as a nonpartisan adviser to the prime minister and sits at the top of the federal public service.
Security officials and members of the federal cabinet, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, are expected to testify next week.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 18, 2022.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Risk of recession rising, deficit projected at $36.4B in 2022-23: fall economic statement
The federal government's fall economic update makes it clear that while the deficit is declining, the risk that Canada enters into a recession is rising.
Everything you need to know about the Emergencies Act national inquiry
History was made on Oct. 13 with the launch of the Public Order Emergency Commission's public hearings in Ottawa, looking into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act to bring last winter's 'Freedom Convoy' protests to an end. CTVNews.ca breaks down everything you need to know.
PM Trudeau, MPs pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in special session
Members of Parliament—many dressed in black—returned to Ottawa on Thursday to take part in a 'special session' commemorating Queen Elizabeth II and marking the accession to the throne of King Charles III. The House of Commons held this historic opportunity to allow MPs to pay tribute ahead of Monday's national commemorations.
Pierre Poilievre wins Conservative leadership on first ballot
Pierre Poilievre is the new leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, securing victory on the first ballot after a record-setting and divisive leadership campaign. After a seven-month campaign, the long-time MP and former cabinet minister from Ontario won the election decisively. Securing support across the country, he told party members they are now 'one party serving one country.'
6 key moments for Canada since Russia's war in Ukraine began 6 months ago
It has been six months since Russia launched its current attacks on Ukraine, sparking death, destruction, and condemnation from the international community. While the impacts of the invasion are most severely felt in Ukraine, the war has had global political implications, including here in Canada. CTVNews.ca looks at six key moments for Canada over the last six months.
Opinion
opinion | Don Martin: Trudeau faces the greatest risk of Freedom Convoy fallout
He may not have seen the potential threat when truckers rolled toward Ottawa last January, but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau cannot miss the risk of Freedom Convoy fallout he now faces, contributor Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Question Period sleeper turning into slugfest between Poilievre and Trudeau
There's been a 20-year series of middleweight clashes in the parliamentary fight club - Chretien vs. Day, Martin vs. Harper, Harper vs. Mulcair, Trudeau vs. O'Toole - but nothing comes close to the slugfest now raging between Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
opinion | Don Martin: An Alberta storm is brewing as Danielle Smith is set to become premier
The next premier of Alberta could well make Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre look like a right-wing lightweight, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Opinion | Don Martin: Blocked at the border no more: Good riddance to the ArriveCAN app
'Finally and mercifully, ArriveCAN is dead on arrival at airports and border crossings as mandatory vaccination for foreign entry to Canada is lifted by month’s end,' writes Don Martin in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Firebrand Poilievre now starts the hard search for wider support as a no-pivot party leader
There’ll be no waffling in the political winds by steamrolled-to-victory Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre; no pivoting to a kinder, gentler, mushy middle to win over voters, Don Martin writes in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
ANALYSIS & INSIGHTS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
A national dental-care benefit is now law, here's who is eligible
Canada will soon have its first form of national dental care coverage, now that legislation implementing a benefit program for children under the age of 12, has passed. Here's exactly what the 'Canada Dental Benefit' includes, and how it will work.
'Roofs can collapse:' The science behind lake-effect snow storms like the one hitting Ontario this weekend
Communities around southern Ontario are bracing for intense winter weather as a lake-effect squall pattern threatens to deliver large amounts of snow Friday and into the weekend. An Environment Canada meteorologist explains how lake-effect snow systems work.
'I fear the worst': Canadian says missing father may be in Chinese custody for speaking out
The daughter of a missing Chinese human rights defender is pleading with the Vietnamese and Chinese governments to reveal her father's whereabouts and allow him to travel to Canada.
NATO holding armoured-gun competition in Latvia to test abilities of tank units
Although tanks have shown their limits in the war in Ukraine, they remain the centrepiece of the battlefield, Capt. Antonio Cornacchi of the Italian armed forces told The Canadian Press Thursday.
Twitter employees head for the exits after Elon Musk's 'extremely hardcore' work ultimatum
Another employee exodus appears to be underway at Twitter as many workers rejected Elon Musk's terms for staying with the company, choosing instead to depart, according to multiple current and former employees.
Health-care workers logged more hours of overtime in 2021 than in a decade: report
Last year, health-care workers logged more hours in overtime than they had in a decade, according to a new report detailing the impact the COVID-19 pandemic had on Canadian health-care workers.
Report uncovers signs of violence, negligence at two Montreal long-term care homes
A government-commissioned report into the conditions at two privately owned long-term care homes in Montreal has revealed widespread mistreatment of residents at both facilities. Les Residences Floralies locations in the Lachine and LaSalle boroughs were put under trusteeship on Sept. 1 amid allegations of poor care.
opinion | Has Princess Anne's son-in-law breached royal protocol with his appearance on a reality show?
The worlds of reality and royalty have collided in spectacular style as a member of the Royal Family is featured on a U.K. reality show. Is Princess Anne's son-in-law Mike Tindall's appearance breaching royal protocol? Royal commentator Afua Hagan weighs in, in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
Canadian Armed Forces to enhance engagement with Indo-Pacific, Trudeau says
The Liberal government's long-promised Indo-Pacific strategy will include new investments to strengthen the role the Canadian Armed Forces plays in the region, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Friday in Thailand.
Canada
-
Up to 60 cm of snowfall to blanket parts of central Ontario
A significant snow event with 30 to 60 centimetres of the white stuff is expected to blanket central Ontario by Sunday.
-
National Capital Commission to close 24 Sussex Drive
The National Capital Commission is beginning the process of closing 24 Sussex Drive, with work scheduled to begin in the new year to remove asbestos and aging infrastructure.
-
Health-care workers logged more hours of overtime in 2021 than in a decade: report
Last year, health-care workers logged more hours in overtime than they had in a decade, according to a new report detailing the impact the COVID-19 pandemic had on Canadian health-care workers.
-
Report uncovers signs of violence, negligence at two Montreal long-term care homes
A government-commissioned report into the conditions at two privately owned long-term care homes in Montreal has revealed widespread mistreatment of residents at both facilities. Les Residences Floralies locations in the Lachine and LaSalle boroughs were put under trusteeship on Sept. 1 amid allegations of poor care.
-
What the latest Canadian mortgage quote data shows
In October, Canadian properties of all types faced a steep drop-off in interest for mortgage quotes, according to data released by a mortgage quoting website.
-
Soap-making siblings overcoming disability by creating meaningful employment
Simon Vanderloo and his older sister, Caroline Short, have turned their soap-making hobby into a business that's pushing boundaries and breaking down stereotypes.
World
-
Russian strikes leave 10 million Ukrainians without power as temperatures plummet
More than 10 million Ukrainians were without power after another wave of Russian strikes on critical infrastructure, as concerns over Ukraine's power supply grew as winter began to set in across the country.
-
'Gross sabotage': Sweden finds traces of explosives at Baltic Sea pipelines site
Swedish investigators found traces of explosives at the Baltic Sea site where two natural pipelines were damaged in an act of 'gross sabotage,' the prosecutor leading Sweden's preliminary investigation said Friday.
-
North Korea test-fires ICBM with range to strike entire U.S.
North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed near Japanese waters Friday in its second major weapons test this month that showed a potential ability to launch nuclear strikes on all of the U.S. mainland.
-
3 get life sentences for 2014 downing of MH17 jet over Ukraine
A Dutch court on Thursday convicted two Russians and a pro-Moscow Ukrainian separatist in absentia of the murders of 298 people who died in the 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 over Ukraine and sentenced them to life imprisonment.
-
Mexico investigates death of U.S. tourist seen in fight video
Mexican prosecutors said Thursday they have opened an investigation into the death of a U.S. woman seen being beaten in a video that has gone viral.
-
Pelosi to step aside from Dem leadership, remain in Congress
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday that she will not seek a leadership position in the new Congress, a pivotal realignment making way for a new generation of leaders after Democrats lost control of the House to Republicans in the midterm elections.
Politics
-
A national dental-care benefit is now law, here's who is eligible
Canada will soon have its first form of national dental care coverage, now that legislation implementing a benefit program for children under the age of 12, has passed. Here's exactly what the 'Canada Dental Benefit' includes, and how it will work.
-
Transport Minister Omar Alghabra holding summit to address holiday travel
Transport Minister Omar Alghabra says he will be holding a summit next week with industry stakeholders to address the upcoming holiday travel season.
-
Canadian Armed Forces to enhance engagement with Indo-Pacific, Trudeau says
The Liberal government's long-promised Indo-Pacific strategy will include new investments to strengthen the role the Canadian Armed Forces plays in the region, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Friday in Thailand.
Health
-
Report uncovers signs of violence, negligence at two Montreal long-term care homes
A government-commissioned report into the conditions at two privately owned long-term care homes in Montreal has revealed widespread mistreatment of residents at both facilities. Les Residences Floralies locations in the Lachine and LaSalle boroughs were put under trusteeship on Sept. 1 amid allegations of poor care.
-
Health-care workers logged more hours of overtime in 2021 than in a decade: report
Last year, health-care workers logged more hours in overtime than they had in a decade, according to a new report detailing the impact the COVID-19 pandemic had on Canadian health-care workers.
-
Shortage of isotope used in medical scans is affecting Canadian hospitals
Relief for hospitals using a medical isotope used in scanning for cancers should be coming soon, one expert says, as many diagnostic procedures continue to be rescheduled due to shortages across Canada.
Sci-Tech
-
Twitter employees head for the exits after Elon Musk's 'extremely hardcore' work ultimatum
Another employee exodus appears to be underway at Twitter as many workers rejected Elon Musk's terms for staying with the company, choosing instead to depart, according to multiple current and former employees.
-
Feds, tech fall short on watching extremists, U.S. Senate says
The FBI and the Department of Homeland Security are failing to adequately monitor domestic extremists, according to a new U.S. Senate report that also faulted social media platforms for encouraging the spread of violent and antigovernment content.
-
Do you use these passwords? So do millions of others, according to a top 200 list
Do you use one of the most common 200 passwords? A recently released study reveals the most popular choices, and warns hackers won't have a hard time getting into your account with these passwords.
Entertainment
-
Movie reviews: 'The Menu' triumphs as a delicious story of revenge
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'The Menu', 'Spirted', 'She Said' and 'Fishermans Friends: One And All'.
-
Drexler surprises with 6 Latin Grammys; Rosalia best album
Uruguay's Jorge Drexler was nominated for seven Latin Grammys and on Thursday he took home six, surprising those who took Bad Bunny's triumph for granted. The second surprise was Rosalia winning album of the year for 'Motomami (Digital Album).'
-
opinion
opinion | Has Princess Anne's son-in-law breached royal protocol with his appearance on a reality show?
The worlds of reality and royalty have collided in spectacular style as a member of the Royal Family is featured on a U.K. reality show. Is Princess Anne's son-in-law Mike Tindall's appearance breaching royal protocol? Royal commentator Afua Hagan weighs in, in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
Business
-
Canadians have lost more than $131 billion investing in cannabis companies: firm
Canadians who invested in cannabis companies have lost more than $131 billion, according to data collected by law firm Miller Thomson, which calculated the total losses of 183 publicly traded and licenced cannabis producers.
-
Global stocks mixed after Wall St falls on rate hike worries
Asian stock markets fell Friday while Europe opened higher after a Federal Reserve official suggested U.S. interest rates might have to be raised higher than expected to cool inflation.
-
Twitter employees head for the exits after Elon Musk's 'extremely hardcore' work ultimatum
Another employee exodus appears to be underway at Twitter as many workers rejected Elon Musk's terms for staying with the company, choosing instead to depart, according to multiple current and former employees.
Lifestyle
-
Soap-making siblings overcoming disability by creating meaningful employment
Simon Vanderloo and his older sister, Caroline Short, have turned their soap-making hobby into a business that's pushing boundaries and breaking down stereotypes.
-
World Cup draws attention to equal rights, including attire
Official-looking flyers have circulated on social media describing cultural expectations for fans attending the World Cup in Qatar. Some include rules for women's attire: Shoulders and knees must be covered. Problem is, it's bogus.
-
Changing your holiday plans in an effort to save money? We want to hear from you
Are the high costs of living affecting your holiday plans this year? Let us know.
Sports
-
World Cup organizers to ban alcoholic beer sales at stadiums
World Cup organizers will ban the sale of all beer with alcohol at the eight stadiums used for the soccer tournament, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press.
-
BC Lions quarterback named CFL's outstanding Canadian
BC Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke was named the CFL's most outstanding Canadian on Thursday.
-
Felix Auger-Aliassime falls to American Taylor Fritz at ATP Finals
Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime dropped a 7-6 (4), 6-7 (5), 6-2 decision to American Taylor Fritz on Thursday at the ATP Finals. Fritz earned his first service break of the match midway through the deciding set and went on to complete the victory in two hours 44 minutes.
Autos
-
Canada electric-vehicle sales falling behind rest of the world
Electric-vehicle sales in Canada grew by more than one third in the first half of this year but they are not keeping pace with the rest of the world.
-
Driver arrested in crash into L.A. County sheriff's recruits
Authorities have arrested a 22-year-old driver on suspicion of attempted murder for allegedly plowing his vehicle into Los Angeles County sheriff's academy recruits on a training run, injuring more than two dozen people.
-
Ram heavy-duty diesel pickups recalled for engine fire risk
Stellantis is recalling nearly 250,000 heavy duty diesel Ram pickup trucks in the U.S. because transmission fluid can leak and cause engine fires.