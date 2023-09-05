Canada's promised Indo-Pacific trade representative to be based in Jakarta
Canada will open an export development office in Jakarta and has named an Indo-Pacific trade representative to help Canadian businesses enter new markets in the region, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Tuesday while in Indonesia.
"It's really important for Canadian companies and exporters to grow in this region because when they do, that means good jobs back at home," Trade Minister Mary Ng told reporters in Jakarta.
That is where the new trade representative, Paul Thoppil, will be based, Ng said.
Trudeau arrived in Indonesia earlier Tuesday with a commitment to keep growing his relationship with the southeast Asian country.
One of his first events was an official visit with President Joko Widodo at his palace.
- Top headlines on Canadian politics, all in one place
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
The two leaders spent their meeting discussing their growing ties, which Canada views as necessary in order to increase its diplomatic and trade presence in the Indo-Pacific region. A trade representative was promised in the Indo-Pacific strategy the Liberal government released last November.
Trudeau, whose eldest son, Xavier, 15, joined him on the trip, announced there will be five coming trade missions to the Indo-Pacific including Indonesia, Philippines and Vietnam.
He also put money on the table: $10 million over five years to help prevent future biological threats like another pandemic, and $13 million toward sexual and reproductive health projects in Indonesia.
Canada is also loaning Indonesia over $100 million to build green infrastructure for clean water and solar power.
"The warm welcome and constructive conversations we are having here in Indonesia are a testament to Canada's strong friendships and growing relationship with the Indo-Pacific region," Trudeau said in a statement on Tuesday.
"Together, we're creating good jobs, protecting peace and security, and forging a better future for people on both sides of the Pacific."
But the relationship with Indonesia wasn't always warm, as countries in the region often viewed Canada's presence too episodic.
"Canada is investing extraordinary resources, people, time, money to build our presence in the region," Ian McKay, Canada's special envoy for the Indo-Pacific, said Tuesday in Jakarta.
"That is exactly what leaders like President Widodo want, and that is represented by the warm relationship he's developed with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau," said McKay, who is also Canada's ambassador to Japan.
The leaders relationship was highlighted during Trudeau's official visit to the Merdeka Palace.
He gifted Widodo with a Team Canada Basketball jersey with his nickname, Jokowi, on it, and the number seven, which signifies Widodo being the seventh president of Indonesia.
Days earlier, Team Canada played in Jakarta, where the men's basketball team advanced to the Olympics after beating Spain.
Trudeau thanked Widodo for the warmth the team received, saying it's a wonderful example of the two countries' deepened relationship.
"It's a normal thing to do to search out better and bigger markets," McKay said, noting the Indo-Pacific strategy is Canada's biggest foreign policy shift in decades.
Indonesia is Southeast Asia's largest economy and a G20 member with significant potential for economic growth.
In 2022, Indonesia was Canada's 19th-largest trading partner worldwide and third-largest among southeast Asian countries, with two-way merchandise trade totalling $6.24 billion.
On Wednesday, Trudeau will deliver remarks at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations as the 10-nation bloc prepares to make Canada its latest strategic partner, symbolizing the trade progress Canada has made with ASEAN.
Merchandise trade with the countries in the bloc grew by nearly 29 per cent last year, with agribusiness being one of the largest economic sectors.
Trudeau is also expected to hold talks at the summit with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar bin Ibrahim, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol, Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 5, 2023.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
A primer on the policy proposals Conservative grassroots want Poilievre to champion in next election
The Conservative party's upcoming convention in Quebec City is shaping up to become a hub for heated policy debates, as Conservative supporters will be discussing and voting on a series of proposals they'd like to see leader Pierre Poilievre champion in the next election. CTVNews.ca has read through each pitch, here's what you need to know.
Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau separating, after 18 years of marriage
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife are separating after 18 years of marriage, and while they plan to co-parent their children, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau will no longer be considered the prime minister's spouse in any official capacity.
'A very retro, family-oriented message': New ads aim to reframe Poilievre
With a steady lead in the polls and a healthy war chest of political donations, the Conservative Party is rolling out a trio of new advertisements that are being viewed as aiming to redefine and soften Pierre Poilievre's image and messaging.
Trudeau's new House leader wants question period to become an hour Canadians watching can be proud of
If you've tuned in to question period and wondered if that is really how the elected member of Parliament representing you in Ottawa should be acting, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's new House leader is trying to change that.
Seven rookies promoted, most ministers reassigned in major Trudeau cabinet shuffle
In a major cabinet shuffle on Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promoted seven rookies to his front bench, dropped seven ministers, and reassigned the majority of cabinet roles. In a ceremony at Rideau Hall, Trudeau orchestrated one of, if not the most consequential reconfigurations to his cabinet since 2015.
Opinion
opinion | Don Martin: Who will step up to have 'The Talk' with Trudeau?
Ego and vanity are a potent combination in leadership politics, and in his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin writes this condition is infecting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's mindset as he seems deadly serious about seeking re-election in 2025.
opinion | Don Martin: I've never seen anything quite like the control-everything regime of Trudeau's government
Voters in four byelections delivered status quo results on Monday that show, if you squint hard enough, that the severely tainted Liberal brand has staying power while the Conservatives aren’t resurging enough to threaten as a majority-government-in-waiting, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: The lessons for Pierre Poilievre from the Alberta election
Danielle Smith's win in the Alberta election hands her the most starkly divided province confronting any premier in Canada, writes commentator Don Martin.
Opinion | Don Martin: David Johnston's reputation is but a smouldering ruin
Special rapporteur David Johnston didn't recommend public inquiry knowing it was a pathetically insufficient response for a foreign democratic assault of this magnitude, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Passport furor foreshadows a dirty-tricks campaign where perceptions will be reality
To frame a few new illustrations on pages tucked inside a passport as proof of a Liberal plot to purge the Canadian historical record seems like a severe stretch, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'How are we going to deal with it?': More than 1,200 ER closures reported in Canada so far in 2023
There appears to have been a large and possibly record-setting number of temporary ER closures or service interruptions across the country in 2023 so far, with CTV News finding hundreds instances where a hospital emergency unit, usually in a rural community, has been shut down for hours or days to Canadians seeking emergency care.
analysis | A snapshot of wait times at hospital emergency departments across Canada
In light of studies showing patients admitted to ERs are waiting longer for an acute care bed, CTVNews.ca has collected wait time data over a recent time period from a selection of hospitals across Canada, to give you a snapshot of what kind of wait times Canadians are dealing with.
'Just disgusting': Travellers kicked off Air Canada plane for refusing to sit in seats soiled with vomit
Air Canada says it is apologizing to customers after passengers' seats were reportedly soiled with vomit on a flight from Las Vegas to Montreal.
Manitoba premier kicks off election campaign, calls provincial vote for Oct. 3
Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson has launched an election campaign with voters set to go to the polls on Oct. 3.
N.B. parents worry of bullying at school because of changes to gender identity policy
Some families of students heading back to school in New Brunswick are worried about bullying because of the province's changes to the policy on gender identity in schools.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government will 're-evaluate' more Greenbelt lands
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government will “re-evaluate” Greenbelt land, including hundreds of additional applications for land removal, which could result in further changes to the protected land.
Trial for 'Freedom Convoy' organizers not about their political beliefs, Crown says
A Crown prosecutor said Tuesday 'Freedom Convoy' organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber are not trial for their political beliefs, but for the means they used to achieve their goal.
As kids head back to school, here's how to keep RSV, COVID and other illnesses at bay
With back to school just around the corner and COVID-19 cases on the rise, it’s important to remember the basics of keeping respiratory illnesses at bay, one expert says.
Toronto patient waiting for hospital bed watched for 48 hours as ER staff dealt with flood of sick patients
Some doctors estimate 8,000 to 15,000 Canadians are dying because of emergency room overcrowding, a trend prompting hospital staff to get creative, treating patients everywhere from chairs to public bathrooms.
Canada
-
Trial for 'Freedom Convoy' organizers not about their political beliefs, Crown says
A Crown prosecutor said Tuesday 'Freedom Convoy' organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber are not trial for their political beliefs, but for the means they used to achieve their goal.
-
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government will 're-evaluate' more Greenbelt lands
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government will “re-evaluate” Greenbelt land, including hundreds of additional applications for land removal, which could result in further changes to the protected land.
-
Students head back to school with climate change, AI and affordability top of mind
Many students are likely feeling a mixture of nerves and excitement today as they begin another school year. With disruptive pandemic measures seemingly behind them, parents and educators say a new crop of issues may affect classroom learning this year, including AI technology, affordability and climate change.
-
Yellowknife evacuees hopeful they'll be allowed to return home Sept. 6 as planned
Yellowknife residents are crossing their fingers that tomorrow's scheduled lifting of a general evacuation order will go ahead as planned and they'll be allowed to return home.
-
Maine resident captures nature in action in N.B. as shark snacks on whale carcass
Paul Keller was sitting on the back porch of his rented cottage when he spotted a great white shark feeding on a whale carcass near Campobello Island, N.B.
-
Trial of Nathaniel Veltman, accused in London vehicle attack, begins today
The trial of Nathaniel Veltman, who is facing terror-related murder charges, started Tuesday in Windsor as jury selection gets underway.
World
-
Russia says southeast Ukraine is now the main focus of fighting in the war
The Zaporizhzhia region of southeast Ukraine has become the most recent hot spot for battles in the 18-month war, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Tuesday, as Kyiv's forces press ahead with their counteroffensive.
-
The U.S. sent cluster munitions to Ukraine but activists still seek to bolster a treaty banning them
Backers of an international agreement that bans cluster munitions, which harm and kill many more civilians than combatants, are striving to prevent erosion in support for the deal after what one leading human rights group calls an "unconscionable" U.S. decision to ship such weapons to Ukraine for its fight against Russia.
-
Belarus bans citizens from renewing passports abroad, spreading fear among those who fled repression
Belarus' authoritarian president on Tuesday banned citizens from renewing their passports while staying abroad, which could force those who fled the country amid growing repression to return to maintain their travel documents.
-
Turkiye and Greece agree to revive talks and seek 'new approaches' to resolve decades-old disputes
The foreign ministers of Greece and Turkiye agreed on Tuesday to revive high-level contacts between their countries and seek 'new approaches' to problems as part of efforts to improve ties between the two NATO allies who are at loggerheads over a string of decades-old disputes.
-
Austrian security officials say they've broken up a terror cell suspected of links to Islamic State
Austrian security officials said Tuesday they have broken up a suspected terror cell linked to the Islamic State group that consisted of nine young men and one woman. One suspect was detained.
-
Australian lawmakers head to U.S. to lobby against efforts to extradite WikiLeaks founder Assange
A group of Australian lawmakers said Tuesday they would travel to Washington this month to lobby the United States to abandon its efforts to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.
Politics
-
Trial for 'Freedom Convoy' organizers not about their political beliefs, Crown says
A Crown prosecutor said Tuesday 'Freedom Convoy' organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber are not trial for their political beliefs, but for the means they used to achieve their goal.
-
Canada's promised Indo-Pacific trade representative to be based in Jakarta
Canada will open an export development office in Jakarta and has named an Indo-Pacific trade representative to help Canadian businesses enter new markets in the region, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Tuesday while in Indonesia.
-
Political pressure to stop rate hikes now coming from premiers, as BoC decision nears
Two premiers have sent letters to Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem urging the central bank to halt rate hikes ahead of its next rate decision tomorrow.
Health
-
analysis
analysis | A snapshot of wait times at hospital emergency departments across Canada
In light of studies showing patients admitted to ERs are waiting longer for an acute care bed, CTVNews.ca has collected wait time data over a recent time period from a selection of hospitals across Canada, to give you a snapshot of what kind of wait times Canadians are dealing with.
-
'How are we going to deal with it?': More than 1,200 ER closures reported in Canada so far in 2023
There appears to have been a large and possibly record-setting number of temporary ER closures or service interruptions across the country in 2023 so far, with CTV News finding hundreds instances where a hospital emergency unit, usually in a rural community, has been shut down for hours or days to Canadians seeking emergency care.
-
Toronto patient waiting for hospital bed watched for 48 hours as ER staff dealt with flood of sick patients
Some doctors estimate 8,000 to 15,000 Canadians are dying because of emergency room overcrowding, a trend prompting hospital staff to get creative, treating patients everywhere from chairs to public bathrooms.
Sci-Tech
-
TikTok's Irish data centre up and running as European privacy project gets under way
TikTok said Tuesday that operations are underway at the first of its three European data centres, part of the popular Chinese owned app's effort to ease Western fears about privacy risks.
-
4 astronauts return to Earth in SpaceX capsule to wrap up 6-month station mission
Four astronauts returned to Earth early Monday after a six-month stay at the International Space Station.
-
Green buildings, leaky pavement and trees could help cities meet net zero carbon emissions: study
Dozens of cities in Europe could reach net zero carbon emissions within the next 10 years by incorporating nature into their urban infrastructure, according to new research.
Entertainment
-
Polish official harshly criticizes film that explores migration crisis at Poland-Belarus border
A leading member of Poland's conservative government has sharply criticized a film premiering at the Venice Film Festival on Tuesday that explores the humanitarian disaster affecting migrants along the border between Poland and Belarus.
-
Beyonce got a birthday serenade from Diana Ross
During Beyonce's "Renaissance World Tour" concert in Los Angeles, Diana Ross surprised the crowd when she stepped on stage to serenade Bey with a rendition of "Happy Birthday."
-
Local businesses preparing for 'more mellow' TIFF as Hollywood strikes continue
With TIFF mum on how many celebrities could grace its red carpets and refusing to share projected attendance and media accreditation numbers until after the festival, a sense of uncertainty is looming large.
Business
-
Canadian home prices forecasted to be flat this fall amid high interest rates: report
A new report forecasts Canada's real estate market will be softer this fall with average home prices predicted to remain flat.
-
Trial starts in Sweden of 2 oil executives accused of complicity in war crimes in Sudan
Two executives of a Swedish oil exploration and production company went on trial Tuesday in Stockholm for securing the company's operations in Sudan through their alleged complicity in war crimes in 20 years ago.
-
Saudi Arabia, Russia plan to extend 1.3 million barrel a day oil cut through the end of the year
Saudi Arabia and Russia agreed Tuesday to extend their voluntary oil production cuts through the end of this year, trimming 1.3 million barrels of crude out of the global market and boosting energy prices.
Lifestyle
-
No kidding! OPP seek owner of goats that chased jogger in eastern Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police are looking for the owner of two goats that were on the loose near an eastern Ontario campground this long weekend.
-
Cape Breton teen to represent Canada at World Cup of Darts in Denmark
She just turned 15-years-old in August, but come the end of September, Brooke Martell will be representing Cape Breton Island, and Canada, at the World Cup of Darts in Denmark.
-
Math anxiety develops at a young age for some students, here's how to prevent it
While math-related anxiety can start as early as kindergarten for some kids, there are strategies to make math enjoyable for all students, according to an expert.
Sports
-
Spanish soccer federation fires women's national team coach Jorge Vilda amid Rubiales controversy
The Spanish soccer federation fired women's national team coach Jorge Vilda on Tuesday, less than three weeks after his team won the Women's World Cup title and amid the controversy involving suspended federation president Luis Rubiales.
-
F1 drivers Sainz and Norris team up with soccer stars to back and advise US$54M investment fund
Formula One drivers have teamed up with world and European champion soccer players investing in a 50 million euros (US$54 million) fund launched Tuesday that will use their advice to seek sports-related targets.
-
Fan ejected from U.S. Open after German player said the man used 'famous Hitler phrase'
A fan was ejected from a U.S. Open tennis match early Tuesday morning after German player Alexander Zverev complained the man used language from Adolf Hitler's Nazi regime.
Autos
-
UAW's clash with Big 3 automakers shows off a more confrontational union as strike deadline looms
The demands that a more combative United Auto Workers union has pressed on General Motors, Stellantis and Ford -- demands that even the UAW's own president calls 'audacious' -- are edging it closer to a strike when its contract ends Sept. 14.
-
Daniel Ricciardo could miss Singapore and Japan GPs as he recovers from broken hand
AlphaTauri driver Daniel Ricciardo could miss the next two Formula One races as he continues to recover from a broken hand.
-
Faulty trunk latches prompt recall of nearly 20,000 Kia vehicles in Canada
Kia has recalled nearly 20,000 vehicles in Canada due to issues with trunk latches. This comes after the company recalled around 320,000 cars in the U.S.