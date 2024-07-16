Canada's premiers reassess their protective detail following Trump assassination attempt
Although it’s not an official agenda item at the meeting of Canada’s premiers in Halifax this week, the provincial leaders are sharing concerns about the assassination attempt on former U.S. President Donald Trump and reassessing the level of protection needed to keep themselves safe.
Chaos broke out Saturday at a political rally held in Butler, Pennsylvania, when shots rang out and screams were heard shortly after Trump started a speech. Trump ducked for cover behind the podium. Blood dripped from his ear as he was flanked by Secret Service agents who tried to shield the Republican candidate from further harm.
The Secret Service confirmed the suspected shooter fired multiple shots from a rooftop, killed a man in attendance and critically injured two others before one of their officers killed him.
Outside the convention centre where they were meeting, several premiers condemned the violence and urged people to tone down the inflammatory rhetoric when talking about politics.
"Certainly it’s not on the agenda, but it’s on the top of everybody’s mind here,” said P.E.I. Premier Dennis King. “We’re in a very volatile time when it comes to the relationship between people and the political leaders.”
King expressed concern over the increasing level of political anger he sees on social media and on television news, and said he feels the tension in person in his daily interactions at home.
“I don’t know what has caused that or what has precipitated over the last few years that has made that relationship meaner or more angrier,” said King.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she is reassessing her protection detail with her security team. And in light of the assassination attempt on Trump, she’s also calling for tempering of the tone used to criticize politicians to the right of centre in Canada.
In particular, Smith pushed back at the characterization of her and federal Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre as “dangerous,” and accusations that she and Poilievre create an elevated level of risk for all politicians and leaders.
“The way in which conservative politicians have been characterized is outrageous and that has led to the culture that what we have seen in the U.S.,” said Smith. “I certainly hope that some of the progressive politicians here are careful of their language, because they’ve been talking about conservative politicians in the same way and they need to dial it down.”
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he has confidence in the team of plainclothes officers assigned to protect him but acknowledges that “no matter where you are in the world, if you’re a leader you have to be conscious of your surroundings.”
That heightened vigilance was on display Monday night during a planned group photo session with the 13 premiers.
The leaders were supposed to take a photo at Queen’s Marque, a new modern development on the Halifax harbour, but that was before protesters gathered at the picturesque wharf. As a precaution, the event was moved from the waterfront to the rooftop of a nearby building.
Security experts say the shooting at a Trump rally, will lead to a reevaluation of how political events are planned and protected on both sides of the border.
Charles Bordeleau, a former Ottawa Police chief who is now a senior advisor with StrategyCorp says the risks of open air events should be carefully weighed because they are security challenges.
“If you have an enclosed area it’s easier to process people and ensure there will be no firearms. Threats are identified at the door. But when you’re doing something in the open air, it does post a higher risk.”
”I think politicians and law enforcement and security agencies will be reassessing to see whether or not it’s worth doing to have open air events or change the model to ensure there is adequate security,” Bordeleau told CTV news in an interview.
The Federal Public Safety Minister, Dominic Leblanc says he has been briefed by RCMP and CSIS regarding the threat level in Canada. Leblanc says the government will not discuss what specific security measures are in place but says he’s confident the Mounties “will do what’s necessary to protect elected leaders in Canada.”
With files from CTV News' Stephanie Ha and The Canadian Press
'Not the result we wanted': Trudeau responds after surprise Conservative byelection win in Liberal stronghold
Conservative candidate Don Stewart winning the closely-watched Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection, and delivering a stunning upset to Justin Trudeau's candidate Leslie Church in the long-time Liberal riding, has sent political shockwaves through both parties.
'We will go with the majority': Liberals slammed by opposition over proposal to delay next election
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
LIVE UPDATES More than 165,000 without power in Toronto amid significant flooding
There have been widespread reports of flooding in the Greater Toronto Area, with Environment Canada now saying that up to 125 millimetres of rain could eventually fall.
Toronto flooding: Pictures, videos show heavy rainfall today in downtown core
Toronto is getting pounded by torrential rain Tuesday afternoon and pictures and video are showing the extent of the flooding in the city’s downtown core.
Canada drops $9M on NYC luxury condo for consul general's official residence
Canada has spent $9 million for a luxury condo in Manhattan to be used as the official residence for its consul general in New York.
Police had clues that something was amiss before the Trump rally shooting
Here's a look at what we know so far about the attempt on Donald Trump's life and its aftermath.
Who is Usha Vance, the wife of Trump's running mate?
JD Vance has had several introductions to the American people: as the author of a memoir on what ails the White working class, as a newly elected Republican senator in his home state of Ohio and, on Monday, as his party’s nominee for vice president. His wife, Usha, has been by his side through it all.
Ingrid Andress says she's checking into rehab after viral national anthem performance: 'I was drunk last night'
Country music artist Ingrid Andress says she was intoxicated during her much-criticized performance of the national anthem on Monday at the 2024 MLB Home Run Derby and will be seeking treatment.
Jack Black's band cancels tour after backlash to bandmate's comment on Trump assassination attempt
Jack Black’s comedy rock band Tenacious D has cancelled its remaining tour dates after band member Kyle Gass sparked a backlash with an apparent joke about Saturday’s assassination attempt on former U.S. President Donald Trump.
'I am sorry': Sask. contractor pleads guilty in $275,000 fraud case
Regina-based company Prairie Boy Windows and Doors pleaded guilty in provincial court Monday on fraud charges.
The guidance for RSV vaccines has changed. Here's what Canadian seniors need to know
Health officials recently changed the guidelines for respiratory syncytial virus vaccines. Here's what Canadians need to know about the guidance and the virus itself.
Manitoba lawyer suspended for punching articling student in groin
A Manitoba lawyer has been temporarily suspended from practicing after admitting to punching an articling student in the groin.
Abduction, torture of 3 people leads to 12 suspects charged: Windsor police
Windsor police have charged 12 suspects in connection with the abduction and torture of three people and investigators believe there may be more victims.
-
Inflation falls to 2.7% in June, driven by slower growth in gas prices: StatCan
Canada's annual inflation rate fell to 2.7 per cent in June, with Statistics Canada largely attributing the deceleration to slower year-over-year growth in gasoline prices.
Cheering GOP delegates nominate Trump for president as he announces Vance as running mate
Jubilant and emboldened after Donald Trump survived an assassination attempt, Republicans on Monday nominated the former president to lead their ticket for a third time and welcomed Ohio Sen. JD Vance as his running mate.
Six people are found dead in a hotel in downtown Bangkok and poisoning is suspected, police say
Police in Thailand say the bodies of six people were found Tuesday in a luxury hotel in downtown Bangkok and poisoning is suspected.
JD Vance is a relative political unknown. He's been asked to help Donald Trump avenge his loss
After the Ohio senator was announced as Trump's vice presidential pick on Monday, one thing became clear: Vance, a 39-year-old Republican with less than two years in Congress, is not well-known among many in his party, even in the swing states Trump hopes he'll deliver.
A North Korean diplomat in Cuba defected to South Korea in November, a possible blow to leader Kim
South Korea's spy agency said Tuesday that a senior North Korea diplomat based in Cuba has fled to South Korea, the latest defection by members of the North's ruling elite that likely hurt leader Kim Jong Un's push to bolster his leadership.
U.S. Secret Service director says 'the buck stops with me'
U.S. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle said Monday 'the buck stops with me' as questions have swirled about the agency’s security preparations following the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump Saturday.
Asylum seekers, equalization reform on the agenda as premiers meet in Halifax
Quebec's premier wants to bring the issue of asylum seekers to the attention of his fellow provincial leaders.
-
Ontario reports rise in mpox cases. Here is what you need to know
Ontario is reporting a rise in mpox cases, serving as a reminder that the infectious disease is still present, despite a descent from its peak two years ago.
What a doctor needs to check after cardiac arrest, according to new research
In the years following an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest, women are more likely than men to treat anxiety or depression, according to a new report.
Can AI be an author? Federal Court asked to decide in new copyright case
The Federal Court of Canada is being asked to declare that only humans — and not artificial intelligence — can be considered authors under Canada’s copyright law.
P.E.I. bans cellphones in classrooms for fall
Students in Prince Edward Island will not be allowed to use cellphones in classrooms this upcoming school year.
Edmonton man contributes thousands of photos to Google while dressed as an alien
One of Edmonton’s main contributors to Google Street View is a man who dresses up as an alien.
Jennifer Lawrence to film movie in Alberta later this summer
A new movie staring Jennifer Lawrence will be filming in Alberta later this summer.
CMHC says annual pace of housing starts in June down 9% from May
Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the annual pace of housing starts in June fell nine per cent compared with May.
Competition Bureau should look at digital wallets, Canada's industry minister suggests
Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne says the issue of competition in the big tech-dominated digital wallet market should be on the Competition Bureau's radar.
Are you 'doomscrolling' on your phone? Tips to help you stop scrolling social media apps for hours
If you're spending hours 'doomscrolling' on your smartphone every night looking at social media, news and other sites, it can "create a lot of anxiety and stress" in your life, according to an Ottawa registered psychotherapist.
My simple travel hack that saves us money on vacation meals
One writer used to make do with deli sandwiches and brought-from-home snacks, but now they have a secret weapon for quick but satisfying road trip lunches.
Colombia's soccer federation president and son among 27 arrested in chaos at Copa America final
Colombia's soccer federation president and his son were among 27 people arrested during the crowd control issues that broke out Sunday at the Copa America final between Argentina and Colombia, police said Monday.
NFL Hall of Famer says he was unjustly handcuffed and 'humiliated' on a flight
Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Davis said Monday he was 'humiliated' after being handcuffed and removed from a United Airlines flight, then later apologized to by law enforcement, over the weekend.
River Seine still not safe for swimming on most days due to E. Coli bacteria levels, with Olympics set to start on July 26
Weeks before the Olympic Games are set to begin in Paris, the River Seine is still not safe for swimming on most days due to high levels of E. Coli bacteria in the water, according to official data.
Toronto traffic has reached crisis level, poll data reveal
Toronto traffic has reached the point of a congestion crisis, according to the Toronto Region Board of Trade, whose new numbers warn of a significant impact on the city’s economy.
Video released of wild police car chase involving white Lamborghini north of Toronto
Police north of Toronto have released dramatic video of a car chase that led officers across York Region in pursuit of a Lamborghini SUV that was clocked at speeds in excess of 200 km/h.
Novice driver fled police travelling 188 km/h on Hwy. 11 while allegedly impaired
A 31-year-old man from Milford Bay is facing multiple charges following a traffic stop last week.
Nearly 10 years after it was first proposed, an interactive piece of public art is officially open in Vancouver's Hastings Park.
Sudbury's Big Nickel celebrates its 60th birthday
Cyclist riding across Canada for children's charity stops in Montreal
Cyclist Jagjeet Singh cruised through Montreal on Sunday morning as he rides across the country to raise money for a children's charity.
A rare ammonite fossil – about 75 million years old - has been discovered in eastern Saskatchewan.
Ontario dad highlights Calgary Flames' act of kindness
'I nearly died': WestJet employee and Spice Girls superfan dances with Mel C
A WestJet employee's chance encounter on a recent flight spiced up her life in a big way.
A Kelowna, B.C., man says he's always liked gnomes because they have a 'bit of mystery' to them. And he recently got a taste of that whimsy when his garden gnomes disappeared, and came back to him in a peculiar fashion.
Toronto's iconic 'Leslieville dollhouse' set to hit the market on Thursday
After more than 50 years, Toronto's iconic 'Leslieville dollhouse' will soon have a new owner.
B.C. youth representative says official inaction led to boy's torture and death in foster care
British Columbia's representative for children and youth is calling for a complete overhaul of the province's foster care model following the torture and death of an 11-year-old boy in 2021.
Federal anti-money-laundering agency fines West Vancouver real estate firm $83K
A real estate broker in West Vancouver has been fined more than $83,000 for failing to comply with federal money laundering rules.
List of Toronto road, transit routes closed by heavy rainfall, flooding
As residents are advised to avoid areas of flooding, CTV News has compiled a list of some of the ongoing road closures in Toronto.
Calgary doctor's practice permit cancelled over sexual abuse
The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta has cancelled the practice permit of a Calgary doctor who was found guilty in 2022 of sexually abusing two patients.
Heat could hang over Alberta for 10 days, bringing highs up to 36 C
A heat warning has been issued for large parts of Alberta, where Environment Canada is warning daytime highs up to 36 C could linger for the next eight to 10 days.
Severe thunderstorm watch issued in Ottawa, eastern Ontario
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Ottawa-Gatineau with wind gusts capable of producing heavy rain, wind and hail arriving in Ottawa this afternoon.
Chick-fil-A opening its first restaurant in Ottawa this week
Ottawa's first Chick-fil-A restaurant will open on Thursday. The U.S.-based fast food chain says Chick-fil-A will open at Tanger Outlets on Palladium Drive this week, the 15th restaurant in Canada.
Alta Vista to be considered for tent-like structure to house asylum seekers
Ottawa's Alta Vista neighbourhood is being shortlisted as a possible candidate for the installation of a tent-like "sprung structure" to house asylum seekers.
Multiple weather alerts in effect for Greater Montreal
There are currently two weather alerts in place for the Greater Montreal area, including a heat warning and a severe thunderstorm watch.
Former Amazon warehouse worker sounds alarm ahead of Prime Day
Amazon's annual Prime Day event will be held on July 16 and 17, but behind the deals lie health and security concerns for warehouse and delivery workers, according to one former employee.
Quebec government quietly loosened its approach to drug possession over a year ago
Quebec government quietly loosened its approach to drug possession over a year ago
Neurodiverse employees using their talents to redact body camera footage in new project
Edmonton police and local IT company Technology North are currently training neurodiverse workers in a project centred around body camera footage redaction.
Pickleball players robbed at gunpoint south of Edmonton: RCMP
Three people were robbed at gunpoint after a pickleball game in Millet, Alta., on Monday.
Thunderstorm risk in the Maritimes on Tuesday
There is further risk of thunderstorms in the Maritimes Tuesday afternoon and evening.
Wentworth, N.S., man wanted for firearm, choking charges
Nova Scotia RCMP is looking for a 46-year-old man wanted for numerous firearm, assault and unlawful confinement charges.
Ottawa spends $2.2M to make room for more traffic at Cape Breton airport
The federal government is spending $2.2 million on upgrades to an airport in Cape Breton to make room for increased traffic.
Winnipeg apartment building residents locked out
The City of Winnipeg says a College Avenue apartment owner has ordered its residents to vacate the property.
Man killed in 'targeted' shooting outside soccer game in Winnipeg: police
A man has died after a shooting following a soccer game in Winnipeg over the weekend.
Sask. RCMP respond to 147 calls for service and make 33 arrests at Country Thunder
It was a busy weekend for Saskatchewan RCMP officers as they responded to 147 calls for service during Country Thunder.
'We stopped them': Sask. commits to pay Canada Revenue Agency 50% of skipped carbon levy payments
Saskatchewan’s justice minister is celebrating a minor victory in her dispute with the federal tax agency over the carbon levy on home heating.
Body recovered from the Grand River in Kitchener, Ont.
A woman’s body was recovered Monday from the banks of Grand River in Kitchener, Ont.
Police close Kitchener road to deal with barricaded person
Police are asking the public to avoid Robert Ferrie Drive in Kitchener as officers respond to a barricaded person.
Search continues for two missing women in the Grand River
The search continues for two missing boaters in Kitchener, Ont. who reportedly ran into trouble this weekend on the Grand River.
Labour groups apply to intervene in appeal of Sask. law that forces workers to 'out' trans youth
Three unions have joined forces to intervene in the appeal case over Saskatchewan's pronoun consent law.
Trucker who caused Broncos crash applies to have permanent resident status returned
The truck driver who caused the deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash has applied to have his permanent resident status returned.
Massive sinkhole caused by intense rain in northeastern Ontario
Cleanup is continuing after a storm bringing intense rain to parts of northeastern Ontario passed through the region on Monday washing out roads and creating sinkholes.
Things flight attendants say they would never do when travelling
For some airline passengers, flying can be a daunting and stressful journey. For others, it's a welcome experience to see the world from hundreds of feet high. CTVNews.ca spoke with a Canadian flight attendant to find out what he wouldn't advise passengers to do before and during flights.
Former Sudbury Wolves star Quinton Byfield signs $31M contract with LA
The Los Angeles Kings have signed former Sudbury Wolves centre and emerging NHL star Quinton Byfield to a five-year, $31.25 million contract extension.
Search and recovery effort still underway in Port Stanley
The search and recovery continues Tuesday for a 14 year old who went missing in Lake Erie on Sunday. OPP told CTV News, officers have been in Port Stanley since this morning.
Multiple road closure due to flooding
Drivers are asked to proceed carefully in flooded areas and not to attempt to drive on closed roads.
Days after swimmer disappears in Lake Erie, 4 people rescued in same Port Stanley area
Four people were rescued from Lake Erie near Port Stanley on Monday night. Around 9 p.m., emergency services responded to a report of swimmers in distress off the main beach.
Impaired driver guilty of causing head-on crash handed lowest possible jail sentence
A Barrie man will spend a year behind bars after pleading guilty to driving while high and crashing head-on into another vehicle in Springwater Township in 2022.
Non-alcoholic shop opens downtown Barrie
One couple is revolutionizing the non-alcoholic beverage market in Simcoe County.
Driver charged with speeding nearly 2x limit on Hwy 400 while intoxicated
A Barrie man faces charges and a 90-day driver's licence suspension after allegedly speeding nearly double the posted limit while intoxicated along Highway 400.
Speaker slam: Windsor Paralympian now competing as a motivational speaker
A Windsor Paralympian is now competing as a motivational speaker.
Storm cleanup underway in Windsor
Cleanup is underway in parts of Windsor after a storm blew through the region Monday night. Showers are expected to continue Tuseday, clearing up by early afternoon with the risk of a thunderstorm.
Mounties investigating B.C. brush fire sparked by fireworks at youth party
Mounties on Vancouver Island are investigating a brush fire that scorched a large swath of a popular seaside park in Nanaimo, saying upwards of 150 young people were partying in the park when the blaze began.
Firefighting crews from Australia and New Zealand on the way to help B.C. fire fight
Outside help is arriving to battle British Columbia wildfires that authorities expect to flare this week, with Australian and New Zealand firefighters on the way and crews and aircraft from other provinces already on the ground.
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Kelowna crash: RCMP
A motorcyclist was severely injured in a crash with an SUV Sunday afternoon, according to the Kelowna RCMP.
Crews searching for Alta. man swept away by river in B.C.
A search effort is underway for a man who was swept away by the North Thompson River in Kamloops on Friday.
1 dead, 17 displaced after Kelowna apartment fire
One person is dead and 17 others have been displaced after a stubborn fire burned overnight in a Kelowna apartment building.
Country artist recalls singing 'Freedom' at Coutts blockade, court hears
The COVID-19 blockade at Coutts, Alta., drew on support from a cross-section of people, including a country musician who jumped at the chance to perform 'Freedom' at the barricade, a courtroom heard Monday.
City of Lethbridge using AI to detect, reduce contamination rate in blue, green carts
A new pilot program is helping to find, track and remove contaminated materials from Lethbridge's green and blue carts using artificial intelligence (AI).
Southern Alberta farmers optimistic despite heat wave
Southern Alberta farmers were happy to receive some of the wettest weather in recent years this spring.
Sault YMCA exceeds membership target, receives support from the city
The community-wide effort to save the YMCA in Sault Ste. Marie is officially a success.
Sault police arrest suspect wanted in March break-in
Police in Sault Ste. Marie made an arrest Monday in a break, enter, theft and mischief case that took place March 31.
Sault suspect charged with breaking into same business three times in four days
A 39-year-old in the Sault discovered the third time wasn’t the charm when he was arrested for breaking into the same business for a third time in just a few days.
Newfoundland wildfires force temporary shutdown of iron ore mines
Wildfires burning near Labrador City, N.L. have prompted mining companies in the area to temporarily halt operations.
Firefighter hopes rain will be sufficient to dampen western Labrador wildfire
Water bombers from Quebec are helping to fight a wildfire that has forced the evacuation of Labrador City.
Premier says weather co-operating as firefighters attack Labrador City blaze
A change in wind direction, cooler temperatures and possible precipitation made for favourable conditions for attacking the wildfire threatening Labrador City, the premier of Newfoundland and Labrador said Sunday.