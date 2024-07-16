Canada's premiers reassess their protective detail following Trump assassination attempt

Although it’s not an official agenda item at the meeting of Canada’s premiers in Halifax this week, the provincial leaders are sharing concerns about the assassination attempt on former U.S. President Donald Trump and reassessing the level of protection needed to keep themselves safe.

Chaos broke out Saturday at a political rally held in Butler, Pennsylvania, when shots rang out and screams were heard shortly after Trump started a speech. Trump ducked for cover behind the podium. Blood dripped from his ear as he was flanked by Secret Service agents who tried to shield the Republican candidate from further harm.

The Secret Service confirmed the suspected shooter fired multiple shots from a rooftop, killed a man in attendance and critically injured two others before one of their officers killed him.

Outside the convention centre where they were meeting, several premiers condemned the violence and urged people to tone down the inflammatory rhetoric when talking about politics.

"Certainly it’s not on the agenda, but it’s on the top of everybody’s mind here,” said P.E.I. Premier Dennis King. “We’re in a very volatile time when it comes to the relationship between people and the political leaders.”

King expressed concern over the increasing level of political anger he sees on social media and on television news, and said he feels the tension in person in his daily interactions at home.

“I don’t know what has caused that or what has precipitated over the last few years that has made that relationship meaner or more angrier,” said King.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she is reassessing her protection detail with her security team. And in light of the assassination attempt on Trump, she’s also calling for tempering of the tone used to criticize politicians to the right of centre in Canada.

In particular, Smith pushed back at the characterization of her and federal Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre as “dangerous,” and accusations that she and Poilievre create an elevated level of risk for all politicians and leaders.

“The way in which conservative politicians have been characterized is outrageous and that has led to the culture that what we have seen in the U.S.,” said Smith. “I certainly hope that some of the progressive politicians here are careful of their language, because they’ve been talking about conservative politicians in the same way and they need to dial it down.”

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he has confidence in the team of plainclothes officers assigned to protect him but acknowledges that “no matter where you are in the world, if you’re a leader you have to be conscious of your surroundings.”

That heightened vigilance was on display Monday night during a planned group photo session with the 13 premiers.

The leaders were supposed to take a photo at Queen’s Marque, a new modern development on the Halifax harbour, but that was before protesters gathered at the picturesque wharf. As a precaution, the event was moved from the waterfront to the rooftop of a nearby building.

Security experts say the shooting at a Trump rally, will lead to a reevaluation of how political events are planned and protected on both sides of the border.

Charles Bordeleau, a former Ottawa Police chief who is now a senior advisor with StrategyCorp says the risks of open air events should be carefully weighed because they are security challenges.

“If you have an enclosed area it’s easier to process people and ensure there will be no firearms. Threats are identified at the door. But when you’re doing something in the open air, it does post a higher risk.”

”I think politicians and law enforcement and security agencies will be reassessing to see whether or not it’s worth doing to have open air events or change the model to ensure there is adequate security,” Bordeleau told CTV news in an interview.

The Federal Public Safety Minister, Dominic Leblanc says he has been briefed by RCMP and CSIS regarding the threat level in Canada. Leblanc says the government will not discuss what specific security measures are in place but says he’s confident the Mounties “will do what’s necessary to protect elected leaders in Canada.”

With files from CTV News' Stephanie Ha and The Canadian Press