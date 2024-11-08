Canada's permanent employees earning more, according to latest jobs data
Canada added a fewer-than-expected 14,500 jobs in October and wages of permanent employees rose, data showed on Friday, as the economy struggled to absorb the slack built up due to a rapidly increasing population amid rising wages.
The unemployment rate stayed unchanged from September but hovered around a 34-month high of 6.5 per cent, Statistics Canada said.
Analysts polled by Reuters had estimated a net addition of 25,000 jobs and the unemployment rate to edge up to 6.6 per cent.
Canada's business investment and hiring have been muted even after four rounds of rate cuts as high interest rates and inflation have throttled demand, even as the labor force has continued to grow, fueled by record immigration.
This has increased the number of people in the labor force seeking jobs and not landing any, resulting in a steady fall in the employment rate, or the number of people employed out of the total labor force.
Canada's labor force has swelled by 2.4 per cent since last year, flooding the economy with workers, but the employment rate has consistently shrunk with October showing a further decline to 60.6 per cent from 61.9 per cent a year ago, pushing joblessness high.
Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said last month after the rate cut decision that layoffs had remained modest but business hiring had been weak, and that has hit young people and newcomers to Canada.
However, Macklem expressed hope that continued interest rate cuts would help to grow the economy and increase employment.
The jobless rate amongst the youth - those aged 15 to 24 - fell 0.7 percentage point in October to 12.8 per cent, the statistics agency said, adding that the employment rate for this group rose for the first time since April.
The Bank of Canada has reduced its key policy rate by a cumulative 125 basis points to 3.75 per cent with a super-sized cut of 50 basis points last month in a bid to prop up economic growth and absorb the excess labor supply.
Financial market bets for a 50 basis point rate cut on Dec. 11 fell to 58 per cent from 62 per cent before the jobs report was released.
The Canadian dollar extended losses and weakened by 0.41 per cent to 1.3918 to the U.S. dollar, or 71.85 U.S. cents. Yields on two-year government notes rose 0.3 basis point to 3.072 per cent.
The average hourly wage growth of permanent employees rose to an annual rate of 4.9 per cent in October from 4.5 per cent in September, the agency said.
The increase in jobs came entirely from full-time employment, while part-time employment shrunk. The additions were broad-based with both the goods-producing sector and services sector showing healthy growth.
(Reporting by Promit Mukherjee and Dale Smith; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
