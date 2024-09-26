Canada's new limits on temporary foreign workers are now in effect. Here's what changed
New changes to Canada's temporary foreign worker (TFW) program are now in effect. Here's what to know:
What's changed?
As announced by Employment and Social Development Canada in August, several changes activated Thursday.
Going forward. the federal government will stop processing Labour Market Impact Assessments (LMIAs), specifically those in the TFW program's low-wage stream, in areas of the country with an unemployment rate of six per cent or higher. By refusing to process these forms, the government will prevent employers, in most cases, from hiring TFWs as long as unemployment remains high in their area.
As well, employers are now prohibited from hiring more than 10 per cent of their workforce through Canada's TFW program, a percentage applied, as above, to the low-wage stream. Previously, that cap was set at 20 per cent.
Finally, a participant in the TFW program may only be employed in a low-wage job for one year, reduced from the prior limit of two years.
Who is affected?
Thursday's changes impact workers and employers in the low-wage stream of the TFW program, which governs jobs paying less than the median hourly rate in the province or territory where they are located.
Exceptions may apply to those in some key industries, both seasonal and non-seasonal, including agriculture, food processing, construction and health care.
In addition, a temporary freeze on LMIA applications began earlier this month in Montreal, scheduled to resume March 3. The freeze applies to jobs with an hourly rate less than the Quebec median of $27.47 per hour.
Why is this happening?
In recent months, the federal government has announced tightening restrictions on non-permanent immigration, following years of steep increases to the number of work- and/or study-permit holders in Canada.
Thursday's changes are only the latest efforts to narrow eligibility, the release notes, with TFW workforce caps falling to 20 from 30 per cent, and now to 10 from 20 per cent, since October 2023.
"As the labour market has loosened, the Government of Canada began rolling back the pandemic measures aimed at addressing an extraordinary labour shortage," it reads.
"Employers in Canada have a responsibility to invest in the full range of workers available in this country."
Employment and Social Development Canada's August announcement cites two consecutive months of increasing unemployment this May and June, with the latest data at the time showing 6.4 per cent unemployment nationwide.
"The Temporary Foreign Worker program was designed to address labour market shortages when qualified Canadians were not able to fill those roles," said Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault in the release.
"The changes we are making today will prioritize Canadians workers and ensures Canadians can trust the program is meeting the needs of our economy.”
What happens next?
Employment and Social Development says the federal government "will continue to monitor labour market conditions and introduce further adjustments to the Program as needed," with a substantive review expected before the end of this year.
Further adjustments, the August release warns, may impact the high-wage stream of the TFW program, as well as existing but unfilled LMIA positions, current exceptions for some economic sectors and a potential expansion of restrictions to rural areas not included in a CMA.
As of the most recent estimates, roughly 10 million Canadians, or just over one-quarter of the population, lived outside a CMA in 2023.
Jagmeet Singh pulls NDP out of deal with Trudeau Liberals, takes aim at Poilievre Conservatives
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has pulled his party out of the supply-and-confidence agreement that had been helping keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's minority Liberals in power.
'Not the result we wanted': Trudeau responds after surprise Conservative byelection win in Liberal stronghold
Conservative candidate Don Stewart winning the closely-watched Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection, and delivering a stunning upset to Justin Trudeau's candidate Leslie Church in the long-time Liberal riding, has sent political shockwaves through both parties.
'We will go with the majority': Liberals slammed by opposition over proposal to delay next election
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
WATCH LIVE MPs debating second Conservative motion of non-confidence in PM Trudeau
Members of Parliament are debating the second Conservative motion of non-confidence in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government of the week.
BREAKING Canadian rapper K'naan charged with sexual assault following arrest in Quebec City
Canadian singer K’naan has been charged with sexual assault after being arrested by police in Quebec City.
Mounties in B.C. warn 'highly convincing' scammers extorting victims with photos of their homes
Scammers are increasingly using emails to extort money from victims by threatening to reveal compromising photos, videos and personal information to their friends and family members, according to a new warning from Mounties in Metro Vancouver.
WATCH LIVE Helene races toward Florida as a major Category 3 storm
Hurricane Helene could cause a 'nightmare' scenario of catastrophic storm surge in northwestern Florida, officials warned Thursday as they urged residents to heed evacuation orders ahead of the enormous storm, which is expected to cause significant damage hundreds of miles inland across much of the southeastern U.S.
Sask. teen charged in arson attack says 'voices told her to do things'
A lawyer defending a 14-year-old accused of setting a classmate on fire says 'voices told her to do things' prior to a fiery attack which severely injured a classmate and a teacher at Evan Hardy Collegiate earlier this month.
NYC mayor charged with selling his influence to foreign nationals. He says he won't quit
New York City Mayor Eric Adams was indicted Thursday on federal charges that he took illegal campaign contributions and bribes from foreign nationals, including lavish overseas trips, in exchange for favors that included helping Turkish officials bypass a fire safety inspection for a new diplomatic tower in the city.
Coyote snatches dog from backyard of Tommy Lee, wife Brittany Furlan; she grabs beloved pet back
A terrifying coyote attack was caught on camera at the San Fernando Valley home of rocker Tommy Lee and his wife Brittany Furlan.
Kremlin says changes in Russia's nuclear doctrine are intended as a warning to the West
Changes in Russia's nuclear doctrine that were announced by President Vladimir Putin are intended to discourage Ukraine's Western allies from supporting attacks on Russia, the Kremlin said Thursday.
Mounties in B.C. warn 'highly convincing' scammers extorting victims with photos of their homes
Scammers are increasingly using emails to extort money from victims by threatening to reveal compromising photos, videos and personal information to their friends and family members, according to a new warning from Mounties in Metro Vancouver.
Sask. teen charged in arson attack says 'voices told her to do things'
A lawyer defending a 14-year-old accused of setting a classmate on fire says 'voices told her to do things' prior to a fiery attack which severely injured a classmate and a teacher at Evan Hardy Collegiate earlier this month.
22 cattle die following semi rollover near Midale, Sask.
The driver of a semi was injured and 22 cattle died following a rollover on Highway 39 near Midale, Sask. on Sept. 21.
Magnitude 4.0 earthquake shakes B.C.'s South Coast
No damage was reported after an earthquake shook parts of Vancouver Island and British Columbia's Lower Mainland on Thursday morning.
Risk of eye infections prompts recall of eye drops in Canada
A Canadian pharmaceutical company is warning consumers not to use some of its eye drops because of potential microbial growth that may result in eye infections.
Disability rights groups launching Charter challenge against MAID law
A coalition of disability rights groups says it is launching a Charter challenge against a part of Canada's law on medical assistance in dying.
'I am on top of this': Excerpts from New York City Mayor Eric Adams' indictment
New York City Mayor Eric Adams was charged by the U.S. Department of Justice in a five-count criminal indictment unsealed on Thursday, becoming the city's first sitting mayor to face criminal charges. Here are some accusations in the indictment, which have not been proven in court.
Kremlin says changes in Russia's nuclear doctrine are intended as a warning to the West
Changes in Russia's nuclear doctrine that were announced by President Vladimir Putin are intended to discourage Ukraine's Western allies from supporting attacks on Russia, the Kremlin said Thursday.
Melania Trump calls her husband's survival of assassination attempts 'miracles'
In her first interview in more than two years, former U.S. first lady Melania Trump said she saw her husband's survival in two attempts on his life as 'miracles' and offered new details about the former president, including his desire to have more children.
Norway issues international search request for person linked to exploding pagers
Norwegian police have issued an international search request for Rinson Jose, a Norwegian-Indian man linked to the sale of pagers to the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah that exploded last week, they said on Thursday.
Gunfire erupts near Guinea's presidential palace and the military locks down the area
Shots were fired late Thursday near the presidential palace in Guinea’s capital Conakry, and the army locked down the city center and evacuated it. It wasn’t immediately clear who was shooting or why.
North Korea has enough uranium to build a 'double-digit' number of bombs, Seoul's spy agency says
North Korea has likely enriched enough uranium to build a 'double-digit' number of bombs and is making progress in its efforts to develop more powerful and accurate missiles targeting rival South Korea, Seoul's spy agency told lawmakers on Thursday.
WATCH LIVE MPs debating second Conservative motion of non-confidence in PM Trudeau
Members of Parliament are debating the second Conservative motion of non-confidence in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government of the week.
Trudeau, French president Macron meet in Ottawa as trade deal challenges continue
French President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have signed a statement aimed at collaborating more on issues ranging from Ukraine to foreign interference.
-
'Not much has changed': Indigenous physicians reflect on health care in Canada
Despite making up more than 4.5 per cent of Canada’s population, less than one per cent of the country's physicians identify as Indigenous, according to the Canadian Medical Association.
Risk of eye infections prompts recall of eye drops in Canada
A Canadian pharmaceutical company is warning consumers not to use some of its eye drops because of potential microbial growth that may result in eye infections.
People with diabetes in lower-income areas at higher risk for amputations: report
More than 7,000 people with diabetes undergo a leg, foot or toe amputation every year — and the majority of those procedures could have been prevented, the Canadian Institute for Health Information said in a report released Thursday.
'Not impossible': Facebook whistleblower Haugen talks protecting kids on social media
Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen feels 'extremely hopeful' about society's ability to push social media platforms into being safer but for change to come, she says these companies need to be motivated in a new way.
Mira Murati, OpenAI's technology chief, becomes the latest exec to leave the company
OpenAI Chief Technology Officer Mira Murati — who has been instrumental in the development of ChatGPT and the artificial intelligence image generator Dall-E — said Wednesday she is leaving the company.
Canadian school photo company says hackers held Sask. students' pictures for ransom
A Canadian school photography company says it was hit by a ransomware attack that held about 3,500 photos of students in several Saskatchewan school divisions hostage, among others across the country.
BREAKING Canadian rapper K'naan charged with sexual assault following arrest in Quebec City
Canadian singer K’naan has been charged with sexual assault after being arrested by police in Quebec City.
Coyote snatches dog from backyard of Tommy Lee, wife Brittany Furlan; she grabs beloved pet back
A terrifying coyote attack was caught on camera at the San Fernando Valley home of rocker Tommy Lee and his wife Brittany Furlan.
'They were ripped off': 'Bridgerton'-themed ball leaves guests feeling scammed
A Bridgerton-themed ball in Detroit promised a night of pageantry and elegance. Instead, guests say they feel scammed by the event organizers.
OpenAI looks to shift away from nonprofit roots and convert itself to for-profit company
Open AI Chief Executive Officer Sam Altman (C) speaks at the Advancing Sustainable Development through Safe, Secure, and Trustworthy AI event on Sept. 23, 2024, in New York. (Bryan R. Smith/Pool Photo via AP)
X requests it be reinstated in Brazil after complying with judge's orders, source says
Billionaire Elon Musk's social media site X has complied with Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes’ orders and requested its service be reestablished in the country, a source said Thursday.
Tempted to switch to an online-only bank? Know the perks and drawbacks
Switching to an online-only bank more than a decade ago was just another way Jessica Morgan was trying to save money at the time as a new grad.
This U.S. couple relocated to Italy after retiring. It didn't go according to plan
Regina and John Zdravich left the U.S. for Italy after falling in love with the European country, then unexpectedly found themselves 'homeless.'
Halloween superfans see the culture catching up to them. (A 12-foot skeleton helped)
Home Depot was about to launch something big — really big — when the pandemic hit in the spring of 2020: a 12-foot skeleton.
Tempted to switch to an online-only bank? Know the perks and drawbacks
Switching to an online-only bank more than a decade ago was just another way Jessica Morgan was trying to save money at the time as a new grad.
Ricciardo fired by Red Bull and will be immediately replaced by Lawson at sister-team RB
Daniel Ricciardo, one of the most popular and likeable drivers on the Formula 1 grid, was released by Red Bull Racing on Thursday and will be replaced immediately by Liam Lawson.
Former league MVP Derrick Rose retires from the NBA
Derrick Rose, longtime NBA veteran and former league MVP, announced his decision to retire from professional basketball on Thursday.
Vancouver's B.C. Place to host games at 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup
Vancouver's B.C. Place Stadium has been named as one of the host venues for the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup, the biennial regional championship for teams in North and Central America and the Caribbean.
Doug Ford wants a tunnel under Ontario's Highway 401. He could learn something from Boston's 'Big Dig'
Ontario's Premier Doug Ford wants to dig Canada's largest city out of its traffic woes.
Rare Corvette found stripped of parts and dumped on dirt road outside Barrie, Ont.
A bizarre discovery was made on a dirt road in Clearview Township.
Doug Ford says he wants to build a tunnel under Ontario's Hwy. 401
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he wants to build a tunnel under Highway 401 that would stretch from Brampton to Scarborough.
'I loved growing up in Nova Scotia': Sarah McLachlan excited to return to Halifax roots for tour
Sarah McLachlan is returning to her hometown of Halifax in November.
'Hats off to him': 87-year-old player still hitting the court in Sackville, N.B.
Wayne MacKay is still playing basketball twice at Mount Allison University at 87 years old.
'You're headed on a Tim's run': Alberta man puts Canadian spin on hit songs
A man from a small rural Alberta town is making music that makes people laugh.
'It's my most stolen image': Concerns raised about stolen Indigenous art for Orange Shirt Day
An Indigenous artist has a buyer-beware warning ahead of Sept. 30, the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
Ice cream criminals: Lethbridge break-in sees suspects steal plenty of pints
Police are looking to the public for help after thieves broke into a Lethbridge ice creamery, stealing from the store.
Delivering smiles: Winnipeg Canada Post employees going above and beyond while on the job
An ordinary day on the job delivering mail in East Elmwood quickly turned dramatic for Canada Post letter carrier Jared Plourde. A woman on his route was calling out in distress.
'We'll come back': Fire destroys barn, 17,000 plants at family-owned N.B. business
Fire has destroyed a barn and 17,000 plants at a family-owned business in Lower Coverdale, N.B.
Jeanne Beker, the trailblazer of Canadian fashion and music storytelling, inspires new Calgary exhibition
Before influencers on social media, Canada’s Jeanne Beker was bringing the world of high fashion down to earth and as Calgary’s Glenbow Museum gets a major make-over, it will include a new exhibition showcasing the pop culture icon.
Rescuers free entangled sea lion off Vancouver Island
A sea lion swam free after a rescue team disentangled it near Vancouver Island earlier this week.
Mounties in B.C. warn 'highly convincing' scammers extorting victims with photos of their homes
Scammers are increasingly using emails to extort money from victims by threatening to reveal compromising photos, videos and personal information to their friends and family members, according to a new warning from Mounties in Metro Vancouver.
David Eby stung by wasp on B.C. campaign trail
British Columbia NDP leader David Eby has been upstaged by a wasp that flew down his shirt and stung him during a news conference.
Magnitude 4.0 earthquake shakes B.C.'s South Coast
No damage was reported after an earthquake shook parts of Vancouver Island and British Columbia's Lower Mainland on Thursday morning.
New 'temporary' stadium-sized concert venue coming to Toronto
A new, temporary, stadium-sized seasonal concert venue is coming to Toronto’s north end, with the capacity to host 50,000 people at one time.
Suspect arrested following 'targeted' shooting in King City
One person is in custody, while another is in the hospital with unknown injuries following what police are calling a 'targeted' shooting in York Region on Thursday morning.
Plan for 'new space for play' beneath Gardiner Expressway unveiled
The next steps of what will eventually pop up in the space under the Gardiner Expressway were unveiled on Thursday – and it's being touted as a 'new space for play, shared experiences and regenerative landscape.'
Ceremonial bison hunt to take place in Banff National Park
Next month, a group of Indigenous hunters will be taking part in a ceremonial bison hunt in Banff National Park, the first time for the cultural practice in 139 years.
Weapons, fraudulent IDs seized during Calgary police investigation
An investigation into stolen vehicles and dangerous driving in Calgary led police to seize weapons, drugs and stolen and fraudulent ID documents.
Alberta wildlife facility sees influx of injured hawks; what you can do to help
A wildlife rehabilitation facility in southern Alberta is looking for help after becoming full of injured hawks.
Construction of tunnel in the area of Wellington, Sparks streets starts this October
The construction of a project that includes building a tunnel in the area of Wellington and Sparks streets is scheduled to start this October, according to the City of Ottawa.
Former Ottawa residents in Florida brace for Hurricane Helene
Former Ottawa resident Judy Brown is among many in Tallahassee, Florida bracing for Hurricane Helene as it barrels towards the state.
Ottawa Mission's annual impact report reveals unprecedented demand
The Ottawa Mission is grappling with a record-breaking surge in homelessness and food insecurity. In its latest impact report, the shelter revealed the strain on its services, accommodating an influx of asylum seekers and a growing number of vulnerable individuals in the community.
Man arrested in Saint-Paul-de-Montminy in connection with assault on mayor
A man was arrested on Thursday morning in Saint-Paul-de-Montminy, in the Chaudière-Appalaches region, in connection with an assault on the mayor, who had received a brick through his windscreen.
BREAKING Canadian rapper K'naan charged with sexual assault following arrest in Quebec City
Canadian singer K’naan has been charged with sexual assault after being arrested by police in Quebec City.
-
BREAKING Man in his 30s arrested following woman's disappearance in Hemmingford, Que.
Quebec provincial police have made an arrest in the case of a missing woman from southern Quebec.
Police ask for help ID'ing convenience store robber from early September
Images of a person who robbed a convenience store while armed earlier this month have been released as police have not identified the thief.
Edmonton man using genetic genealogy for finding birth parents, solving cold cases
Bradley Pierson, founder of Trouvay, helps Canadian police solve cold cases by matching crime scene DNA samples with volunteers’ DNA in databases. He sat down on CTV Morning Live to explain how genetic genealogy works, from finding birth parents to solving crimes.
When fire hits home: 2 narratives of Jasper wildfire evacuation
Two women who evacuated Jasper in July say their lives have been forever changed by the wildfire that burned the community.
Third person charged in homicide of Halifax teen Devon Sinclair Marsman
A third person has been arrested and charged in connection with the homicide of Halifax teen Devon Sinclair Marsman, who disappeared more than two years ago.
N.B. election: Financial literacy, mental health, and affordable housing headline campaign
New Brunswick's Progressive Conservatives announced a financial literacy program Thursday, while Liberal Leader Susan Holt vowed to "transform mental health care," and Green Leader David Coon unveiled an affordable housing plan.
Police make arrest in N.B., warn public of circulating counterfeit money
Police arrested an 18-year-old man from Sussex, N.B., in connection with a counterfeit money investigation in the Sussex area on Sept. 12.
Winnipeg cat owners and advocates believe pet cats are being killed in the city
Cat owners are on edge in Winnipeg, as advocates believe someone out there is killing pet cats.
Winnipeg Beach mayor resigns effective immediately
The Town of Winnipeg Beach is without a leader after its mayor resigned Wednesday evening.
Winnipeg Humane Society to offer free rabies, parvo vaccines this weekend
A free clinic will allow pet owners to get essential vaccines for their dogs and cats this weekend.
22 cattle die following semi rollover near Midale, Sask.
The driver of a semi was injured and 22 cattle died following a rollover on Highway 39 near Midale, Sask. on Sept. 21.
EXCLUSIVE How familiar are Sask. residents with the party leaders?
As Saskatchewan awaits the election call, how are voters feeling about the leaders of Saskatchewan’s two major parties? CTV News sought to find out, in partnership with Insightrix Research.
Location picked for Regina's new permanent emergency shelter
After a lengthy meeting Wednesday night, Regina city council has landed on a location for a permanent emergency shelter.
Man pleads guilty to manslaughter in Cambridge man's 2022 death
A man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter after the 2022 death of a Cambridge resident.
Regional council votes to push province to keep CTS sites running
Region of Waterloo councillors passed a motion to ask the province to reverse its decision to close consumption sites.
Local advocates react to Premier Ford’s comments about encampments
Local advocates react to Premier Ford’s comments about encampments
Sask. teen charged in arson attack says 'voices told her to do things'
A lawyer defending a 14-year-old accused of setting a classmate on fire says 'voices told her to do things' prior to a fiery attack which severely injured a classmate and a teacher at Evan Hardy Collegiate earlier this month.
EXCLUSIVE How familiar are Sask. residents with the party leaders?
As Saskatchewan awaits the election call, how are voters feeling about the leaders of Saskatchewan’s two major parties? CTV News sought to find out, in partnership with Insightrix Research.
'Felt trapped': In Sask. human trafficking trial, court hears woman forced into sex with employer
In a human trafficking trial Tuesday, a Bangladeshi woman says she was sexually assaulted nearly two years ago during her time working at a small-town Saskatchewan restaurant.
'Life is hard': Living under a 29-year boil-water advisory in an Ontario First Nation
Every other day, Derek Moonias drives 15 minutes to the airport in Neskantaga First Nation and fills his pickup truck with cases of bottled water flown in on the dime of the federal government.
Sudbury, Timmins residents defrauded of $40K in two days in grandparent scam
A man posing as a lawyer for loved ones involved in a collision stole $28,000 from three Sudbury, Ont., residents in just the past two days.
WATCH LIVE Helene races toward Florida as a major Category 3 storm
Hurricane Helene could cause a 'nightmare' scenario of catastrophic storm surge in northwestern Florida, officials warned Thursday as they urged residents to heed evacuation orders ahead of the enormous storm, which is expected to cause significant damage hundreds of miles inland across much of the southeastern U.S.
Driver flees collision with a bumper lodged in the side of his car
A 20-year-old from Windsor was arrested for dangerous driving following a collision in Amulree on Wednesday.
Huron County emergency crews hold first ever 'mass casualty' emergency exercise
Co-operation is the end goal of this exercise, taking place over three days this week at the North Huron fire training grounds.
58-year-old charged in multi-million dollar classic car theft
Following the recovery of millions in stolen classic cars in Lambton County, a 58-year-old man has been charged.
OPP to ramp up patrols in Wasaga Beach ahead of potential car rally in another region
Provincial police will ramp up patrols this weekend in Wasaga Beach, focused on unlawful driving behaviours and vehicles with illegal modifications, in response to a possible car rally in another region roughly 235 kilometres.
Crash in Angus intersection sends 2 to hospital, lengthy road closure expected
Two people were hospitalized following a collision in Angus Thursday morning.
Rare Corvette found stripped of parts and dumped on dirt road outside Barrie, Ont.
A bizarre discovery was made on a dirt road in Clearview Township.
Windsor police arrests ‘wanted fugitive’
The Windsor Police Service (WPS) has arrested a “wanted fugitive”, wanted on multiple warrants in Ontario.
Pilot project launching to offer support for victims of intimate partner violence
Victims of intimate partner violence (IPV) should soon have more support thanks to a new pilot project launching in Windsor-Essex.
County of Essex releases photos of ongoing County Road 42 reconstruction
Wondering where the construction is at in the County Road 42 Reconstruction project? The County of Essex has released photos of the ongoing work, providing community members some insight.
David Eby stung by wasp on B.C. campaign trail
British Columbia NDP leader David Eby has been upstaged by a wasp that flew down his shirt and stung him during a news conference.
Mounties in B.C. warn 'highly convincing' scammers extorting victims with photos of their homes
Scammers are increasingly using emails to extort money from victims by threatening to reveal compromising photos, videos and personal information to their friends and family members, according to a new warning from Mounties in Metro Vancouver.
Magnitude 4.0 earthquake shakes B.C.'s South Coast
No damage was reported after an earthquake shook parts of Vancouver Island and British Columbia's Lower Mainland on Thursday morning.
'Don't know where the animals came from': Runaway pigs rounded up in West Kelowna, B.C.
A pair of runaway pigs are in the custody of an animal sanctuary in the Okanagan after evading police and volunteers for hours earlier this week.
Video shows historic bridge in Kamloops, B.C., collapsing after fire
The Red Bridge, a historic landmark in Kamloops, B.C., was completely destroyed by fire early Thursday morning.
Pregnant pit bull with 10 puppies rescued from rat-infested B.C. home
Animal protection officers in British Columbia have rescued three pit bulls – including one that gave birth to 10 puppies – from a rat-infested home in Kelowna.
Cardston, Alta., grandmother wins $1 million in Lotto Max draw
A Cardston, Alta., woman is $1 million richer after a Lotto Max draw in early August.
Alberta's Chief Mountain border crossing will soon close for 2024 season
Alberta's Chief Mountain border crossing will soon close for the season.
Indigenous groups gather in southern Alberta for Buffalo Treaty renewal
It's been a decade since the signing of the Buffalo Treaty helped promote buffalo conservation among Indigenous communities in southern Alberta.
Fatal crash closes Hwy. 17 in northwestern Ont.
A pedestrian is dead following a collision with a commercial motor vehicle on Highway 17 west of Thunder Bay on Thursday morning.
'Life is hard': Living under a 29-year boil-water advisory in an Ontario First Nation
Every other day, Derek Moonias drives 15 minutes to the airport in Neskantaga First Nation and fills his pickup truck with cases of bottled water flown in on the dime of the federal government.
Cross-examination of complainant continues in Jacob Hoggard sexual assault trial
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard's defence lawyer continued her cross-examination of the complainant in his sexual assault trial in a northeastern Ontario court today, where he has pleaded not guilty.
Small English soccer team has huge year, thanks in part to Newfoundland and Labrador
A soccer game in England on Tuesday night drove a spike in online traffic across the Atlantic to a website launched by the Newfoundland and Labrador government.
Luck of the draw: N.L. ads to be featured in match against football giants Chelsea
Newfoundland and Labrador sponsored a minor football team in England, now they’re about to play one of the biggest clubs in European soccer.
Newfoundland and Labrador monitoring rise in whooping cough cases: medical officer
Newfoundland and Labrador's chief medical officer is monitoring the rise of whooping cough infections across the province as cases of the highly contagious disease continue to grow across Canada.