MADRID -- Canada's new environment minister is expressing disappointment at Sunday's lacklustre resolution of UN climate talks in Madrid.

Jonathan Wilkinson says his delegation is disappointed the world couldn't agree on rules for international carbon markets.

The marathon talks stretched well beyond the planned Friday end date, as major polluters resisted calls to ramp up efforts to keep global warming at bay.

In the end, negotiators postponed debate about rules for international carbon markets for another year and endorsed a general call for greater efforts to tackle climate change and several measures to help poor countries respond and adapt to its impacts.

The final declaration cited an "urgent need" to cut planet-heating greenhouse gases in line with the goals of the landmark 2015 Paris climate change accord.

But it fell short of explicitly demanding that countries submit bolder emissions proposals next year, which developing countries and environmentalists had demanded.