Canada's looming Indo-Pacific strategy warns of China entanglement, boosts India ties

OTTAWA -

Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly will unveil Canada's strategy for the Indo-Pacific within a month.

In a speech this morning, Joly says the strategy will see Canada moving closer to countries such as India, and taking a cautious approach with China.

She says China is increasingly diverging from Canadian values, and so businesses operating in that country face risks of political interference and the violation of trade rules.

Yet Joly says Canada's foreign service will beef up its knowledge of China and work with the country on issues like climate change.

The Liberals plan to form deeper ties with other countries that uphold human rights.

Joly will join Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on a trip to the region starting Thursday, with summits in Cambodia, Indonesia and Thailand.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 9, 2022.