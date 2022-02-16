Canada’s justice minister says the federal government will renew the Emergencies Act beyond 30 days only if necessary.

On CTV News Channel’s Power Play Wednesday, host Evan Solomon asked Justice Minister David Lametti if the federal government will renew the Emergencies Act.

“If it runs out at the 30 days and we’re in the position to say that the safety and security of Canadians is assured, we’ll let it expire. If we have to renew it, we will, but I’m hoping that is not the case,” he answered.

The federal government invoked the Emergencies Act on Monday in response to the ongoing anti-mandate protests happening around the country. The Emergencies Act gives the federal government temporary powers, and you can read about some of the more notable ones here.

“When it is safe to do so, hopefully before the 30 days are done, then we will revoke this,” Lametti told Solomon.

The federal government made history when it invoked the act this week for the first time ever.

Justice Minister David Lametti discusses the Emergencies Act in the video at the top of this article.