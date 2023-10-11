Three Canadians confirmed dead, evacuation flights from Israel to begin by week's end: Joly
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says three Canadian citizens have died in Israel, and assisted departures of Canadian citizens and their families will begin by the end of the week.
Joly said that three Canadians remain missing, condemning Hamas' attacks, and calling for the violence to end. She would not confirm if there are any Canadian hostages.
While details of the airlifts remain thin, Joly said the Canadian Armed Forces aircraft will be airlifting those looking to leave the region, from Tel Aviv to Athens, and from there an Air Canada plane and crew will bring Canadians back to this country.
Joly was joined by Chief of Defence Staff Wayne Eyre and Global Affairs Canada’s assistant deputy minister for consular security and emergency management Julie Sunday, to provide the latest on the Israel-Gaza war, now into its fifth day.
The Canadian government first announced Tuesday night that it will assist Canadians departing from Tel Aviv "in the coming days," using Canadian Armed Forces aircraft. These flights will be open Canadian citizens, their spouses, and their children; as well as Canadian permanent residents, their spouses and their children.
The minister has said she is working on "additional options for those who cannot reach the airport in Tel Aviv," pledging more details to come Wednesday.
This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.
