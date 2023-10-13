Politics

    • Canada's foreign affairs minister arrives in Israel amid Hamas conflict

    Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly has arrived in Tel Aviv as fighting between Israel and Hamas continues following the group's surprise attack from the Gaza Strip.

    Joly's office confirmed to CTV News that she had arrived in the country on Friday. She will take part in a three-day trip that will also see her go to Jordan.

    A statement from Global Affairs Canada says Joly will "reaffirm Canada's support for Israel and its right to defend itself in accordance with international law."

    The minister will also "discuss the impacts of Hamas' terrorist attack on Israel and the rapidly deteriorating humanitarian situation on Gaza, reiterate the importance of respecting international humanitarian law, and push forward collective efforts to ensure the swift and unimpeded passage of humanitarian aid, as well as the protection of Israeli and Palestinian civilians."

    Joly says her "priority is to meet with partners and see first-hand the evolving situation on the ground so that Canada can provide the support most needed at this critical time."

    "Canada is shocked and saddened by the events that unfolded over the last week," she added. "My thoughts are with all civilians impacted by the Hamas terrorist attack on Israel, which has also taken a toll on communities at home in Canada and around the world."

    This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.

