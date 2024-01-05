Politics

    • Canada's first conflict of interest and ethics commissioner, Mary Dawson, dies

    Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner Mary Dawson waits to appear before the House of Commons Access to Information, Privacy and Ethics committee in Ottawa, Wednesday January 10, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner Mary Dawson waits to appear before the House of Commons Access to Information, Privacy and Ethics committee in Ottawa, Wednesday January 10, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
    OTTAWA -

    Former conflict of interest and ethics commissioner Mary Dawson has died.

    The commissioner's office posted a statement on its website today announcing it is saddened to learn of Dawson's death on Dec.24.

    Dawson was nominated to the role in 2007 by former Conservative prime minister Stephen Harper and she served until 2018.

    Before that she had a lengthy career as a federal bureaucrat, including as the associate deputy minister of the Justice Department.

    During her tenure at that department she helped draft major pieces of legislation including the Access to Information Act, the Privacy Act, the Canada Health Act and the Official Languages Act.

    During her time as ethics commissioner Dawson made many rulings, but among her last was her explosive report that found Prime Minister Justin Trudeau violated conflict of interest rules by accepting a vacation on the Aga Khan's private island in the Bahamas in 2016.

    The statement from the ethics commissioner's office says Dawson's legal expertise "laid the foundations for the way the conflict of interest regimes are administered."

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan.5, 2024.

    IN DEPTH

    TREND LINE

    TREND LINE Conservatives still 'comfortably' in majority territory: Nanos seat projections

    Support for the Conservatives has trended sharply up since the summer and if an election took place today, they’d win at least 166 seats compared to the Liberals' 53 -- with tight races in 76 seats that are too close to call right now -- according to latest monthly seat projections by Nanos Research.

    ANALYSIS

    ANALYSIS What do the policies Poilievre's party passed say about the Conservatives' future?

    Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre spent the summer speaking about housing affordability, a core focus that attendees at the party's Quebec City convention were quick to praise him for. But by the end of the weekend, delegates opted to instead pass policies on contentious social issues. What does that say about the Conservatives' future?

    Opinion

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears

    With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News