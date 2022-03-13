Canada's defence minister stepped up the federal government's condemnation of Russia on Sunday, accusing the country of "unforgiveable" aggression and war crimes in Ukraine following a recent attack that killed 35 people.

Russia this weekend launched a missile strike against the International Peacekeeping and Security Center in Yavoriv, located less than 25 kilometres from Ukraine's western border with NATO member Poland.

The centre has been used to train Ukrainian military personnel and previously served as the headquarters for Operation UNIFIER, or Canada's mission to train security forces in Ukraine.

More than 33,000 security personnel have been trained as part of that mission.

"Russia is clearly a horrific aggressor in this situation, killing children and families randomly and committing war crimes," Defence Minister Anita Anand said on CTV's Question Period on Sunday.

"This latest attack is another example of unforgiveable Russian aggression and the NATO alliance stands united to ensure that, first, all help possible can flow to Ukraine. Second, that we as an alliance stand united and in support of Article 5 of the Washington Treaty, which states that an attack on one is an attack on all. We will protect every inch of NATO territory."

Anand said Canadian Armed Forces members are no longer in Ukraine and have since moved to Poland and other areas.

FOREIGN FIGHTERS

Canada earlier this month asked the International Criminal Court (ICC) to speed up its investigation into Russia for possible war crimes due to its invasion of Ukraine.

ICC prosecutor Karim A.A. Khan had previously issued a statement saying he would open an investigation after finding a reasonable basis to believe war crimes and alleged crimes against humanity have been committed in Ukraine.

Russia also has threatened to target foreign weapon shipments helping Ukrainian fighters.

Asked whether an attack on NATO supply lines is an attack on NATO itself, Anand said she is travelling to Brussels, Belgium, to raise that question with her NATO counterparts, namely how to interpret Article 5 of the Washington Treaty surrounding the collective defence of NATO's allies.

On the matter of foreign fighters travelling to Ukraine to fight alongside the country's armed forces, Anand said the federal government is not encouraging Canadians to travel there given the "very dire security situation."

"Having said that, it is understandable, especially given the very large Ukrainian diaspora in Canada, that there are Canadians of Ukrainian descent and others who wish to go to that country to fight alongside their Ukrainian brothers and sisters. And in that regard, it is an individual decision for them to do so," she said.

Anand added that Canada is taking steps to reach the NATO commitment of spending two per cent of GDP on defence, including bringing forward a plan to modernize Norad or the North American Aerospace Defence Command.

Canada spent an estimated 1.39 per cent of its GDP on defence last year.

Anand also reiterated Canada's commitment, first announced in 2017, to increase defence spending by 70 per cent over 10 years, adding six new Arctic offshore patrol ships of which two have been built, two new polar icebreakers and 88 new fighters jets, with a contract expected to be awarded for the latter this year.

CANADA SENDS WEAPONS, EQUIPMENT TO UKRAINE

Canada previously committed a $500-million loan and $7.8 million worth of lethal equipment and ammunition to Ukraine.

In late February, Canada announced it would also send $25 million worth of helmets, body armour, gas masks and night vision gear via Poland.

The weapons and equipment Canada has committed to Ukraine include thousands of rocket launchers and hand grenades, satellite imagery and anti-tank weapons.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky is scheduled to address Canada's Parliament on Tuesday.

Although Zelensky has called for a no-fly zone over Ukraine, Canada and others have denied that request, as it would require NATO to effectively shoot down Russian aircraft and potentially trigger a wider war in Europe.

With files from CTVNews.ca Online Politics Producer Rachel Aiello, CTVNews.ca Producer Sarah Turnbull, CTVNews.ca Writer Nicole Bogart, The Canadian Press and The Associated Press