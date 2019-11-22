HALIFAX - Canada's defence minister says China is not an adversary despite the arbitrary detention of two Canadians.

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan said at the Halifax International Security Forum on Friday that the arrests have strained relations and there is a need for Beijing to return to rules based international order, but he says there is still co-operation on trade.

Forum President Peter Van Praagh says it is time to recognize that China has a different worldview and describes China as an adversary.

Beijing detained ex-diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor last December in an apparent attempt to pressure Canada to release Meng Wanzhou, a top executive at Chinese tech giant Huawei. The daughter of Huawei's founder was arrested Dec. 1 at the request of U.S. authorities.