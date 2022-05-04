Canada's ambassador will return to Ukraine as soon as it's safe, Joly says
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says Canada's ambassador to Ukraine will return to the country as soon as it is safe to do so, but neither she nor the prime minister would say whether they are planning to visit.
Canada began scaling down its diplomatic presence in Ukraine in late January as intelligence warned of an impending Russian invasion.
Families of diplomatic staff were evacuated first on Jan. 25, followed by non-essential staff on Jan. 30.
On Feb. 12 the embassy was relocated to Lviv in western Ukraine, and then to Poland on Feb. 24, the day Russia invaded. Ambassador Larisa Galadza remains in Poland.
Representatives from most western countries fled Ukraine as the war erupted, but more than two dozen have already gone back, even as the conflict drags on.
Several of Canada's G7 allies have already returned to Kyiv - France and Italy the third week of April, and the United Kingdom as of last week.
The United States is starting by sending diplomats on day trips into the western part of Ukraine before restoring the embassy presence in the capital of Kyiv. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited last week. U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was in Kyiv May 1.
Joly said April 22 that Canada was looking at how to safely reopen the embassy and last week said Canada was looking at what its Five Eyes colleagues were doing. The Five Eyes is an intelligence alliance made up of Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, United States and Canada.
An Australian foreign ministry spokesperson told local media Wednesday the situation was under review but for now, the Australian embassy staff will continue to work out of Poland.
New Zealand normally has only an honorary consul in Ukraine, with diplomatic staff at the embassy in Poland aiding New Zealand citizens in Ukraine.
Joly stressed security remains an issue, noting Russian airstrikes near Kyiv and in Lviv Wednesday.
“Well, definitely, our goal is to make sure that we return a diplomatic presence, indeed, in Ukraine,” she said Wednesday.
“I can already confirm you that Larisa Galadza, who was our ambassador to Ukraine and stationed in the south of Poland, will be going back. That's clearly our objective. Now I'm looking in terms of days to make sure that we can make that announcement.”
It remains unclear when or whether Joly or Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will visit Ukraine.
Joly referred to the need for a security assessment. Trudeau ignored the question as he left the Liberal caucus meeting Wednesday. On his way into the House of Commons later for question period, he said only that Canada stands with Ukraine and is in constant contact with the government.
“We continue to look for every way we cannot just support them, but continue to demonstrate our support for them,” Trudeau said.
Multiple world leaders have travelled to Kyiv in recent weeks to show solidarity with Ukraine, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.
Trudeau travelled to Europe in March for meetings on the invasion in Ukraine, with stops in the U.K., Poland, Latvia and Germany.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 4, 2022.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Where the six Conservative leadership candidates stand on key policy issues
Six candidates are officially on the ballot to become the Conservative Party's next leader. In holding rallies, appearing in media interviews, and preparing for the soon-approaching party debates, each contender has started to trickle out details of their platforms. Here's a snapshot of where the candidates stand on the economy, housing, climate, defence and social issues.
Liberals' deal with NDP will keep Trudeau minority in power for 3 more years
The federal Liberals and New Democrats have finalized an agreement that, if maintained, would keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government in power until June 2025, in exchange for progress on longstanding NDP priorities. Trudeau announced Tuesday morning that the confidence-and-supply agreement has been brokered, and is effective immediately.
Meet the six candidates on the ballot to be the next Conservative leader
Conservative Party members will be electing their new leader in September. Six candidates have secured their place on the ballot, after meeting all of the party's eligibility requirements. Here's a snapshot of who each candidate is, their political histories, and what kind of campaign they're running.
Oligarchs, politicos, and Putin: Meet the Russians Canada has sanctioned
From top politicians to influential oligarchs and media figures, Canada has slapped sanctions on numerous high-profile Russians, including President Vladimir Putin, as he continues his unjustified and deadly attack on Ukraine. CTVNews.ca has dug through the names to figure out who is who on Canada's growing sanctions list.
'Please, close the sky': says Ukraine President Zelensky in address to Canada's Parliament
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made direct pleas to Canada to further assist his country in its fight against the ongoing Russian attacks during his straightforward and emotional address to Parliament on Tuesday. Appearing virtually, donning an army green sweater, Zelensky implored members of the House and Senate as well as the top officials and special guests present to witness his remarks for further urgent assistance.
Opinion
OPINION | Don Martin: The thunder of overreaction as Rolling Blunder wheels toward Ottawa
As was the case with the Freedom Convoy, it’s the organizers of Rolling Thunder who are giving the event's modest purpose some ominous overtones, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion piece for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: In the heart of Liberal-owned Toronto, an unlikely Conservative rock star takes the stage
Conservative leadership frontrunner Pierre Poilievre is attracting big crowds to large halls in unlikely locations. And if his early romp lasts, he'll be impossible to beat, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: The personal antipathy between Charest and Poilievre is damaging the Conservatives beyond repair
The sorry state of the race to become Canada’s Official Opposition Leader, traditionally a launch pad to the prime minister’s title, is antagonistically personal to a level I’ve never seen before, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: Trudeau's emissions plan fits a pattern of inconsistency and delusion
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau runs a government that excels at being predictably inconsistent, transparently delusional, occasionally devious and excessively obsessed with the latest shiny object, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: The result of the Liberal majority rule agreement: Justin won. Jagmeet 0.
The not-quite-a-coalition deal is, first and foremost, a smart power preservation move by Prime Minister Trudeau, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
ANALYSIS & INSIGHTS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Liberals promise to protect abortion access in Canada, but aren't clear yet on how
Liberal lawmakers on both sides of the Canada-U.S. border are vowing to defend access to legal abortions, but the issue's divergent and divisive history in each country guarantees they'll go about it in very different ways.
Where the six Conservative leadership candidates stand on key policy issues
Six candidates are officially on the ballot to become the Conservative Party's next leader. In holding rallies, appearing in media interviews, and preparing for the soon-approaching party debates, each contender has started to trickle out details of their platforms. Here's a snapshot of where the candidates stand on the economy, housing, climate, defence and social issues.
Foul play not suspected in the deaths of four cadets at Kingston's Royal Military College
Investigators say there is no reason to suspect 'foul play from an outside source' in the deaths of four cadets at the Royal Military College in Kingston, Ont.
Conservatives accuse PM Trudeau of uttering expletive in heated House exchange
Conservative members of Parliament are accusing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of cursing during a heated exchange in the House of Commons on Wednesday.
Ukraine: Russia using 'missile terrorism' in wide attacks
Complaining that the West is 'stuffing Ukraine with weapons,' Russia bombarded railroad stations and other supply-line targets across the country, as the European Union moved to further punish Moscow for the war Wednesday by proposing a ban on oil imports.
'Mariupol is the city of the dead.' One soldier's first hand account of life on the front lines
In an exclusive interview with CTVNews.ca, one member of the Azov Regiment currently inside the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol describes life under siege; 'it's living hell.'
'Welcome to the new normal': Airport, passport delays expected to last into summer, expert says
As eager Canadians look to travel following two years of pandemic restrictions, one expert says long wait times for renewed passports and at airports will be the 'new normal' for those taking vacations this summer.
New details emerge about the relationship between an Alabama inmate and corrections officer as search continues
As the search continues for a fugitive inmate and the Alabama corrections officer who allegedly helped him escape, new details are emerging about the pair's relationship and the officer's apparent preparations for their getaway.
DND says review exonerates Canada's mission in Ukraine of training extremists
The Department of National Defence says it has concluded its 2021 review into the findings of a report from George Washington University that alleged Canadian Armed Forces trained Ukrainian soldiers who belong to extremist groups and found itself absolved.
Canada
-
Foul play not suspected in the deaths of four cadets at Kingston's Royal Military College
Investigators say there is no reason to suspect 'foul play from an outside source' in the deaths of four cadets at the Royal Military College in Kingston, Ont.
-
Edmonton police charge 4 men in attacks 'motivated by hate'
Hate crimes officers in Edmonton announced Wednesday a total of 22 new charges against four people in six separate incidents they believe were 'motivated by hate.'
-
Nova Scotia gunman's estranged brother called him paranoid and dark
After the older brother he had met for the first time 10 years earlier killed 22 Nova Scotians in 2020, a Massachusetts man described his sibling to police as paranoid and said he harboured dark thoughts.
-
'Welcome to the new normal': Airport, passport delays expected to last into summer, expert says
As eager Canadians look to travel following two years of pandemic restrictions, one expert says long wait times for renewed passports and at airports will be the 'new normal' for those taking vacations this summer.
-
More homes flooded and more people leave Peguis First Nation in Manitoba
Some 200 more people have left Peguis First Nation as floodwaters continue to threaten areas of Manitoba.
-
BC Ferries passengers challenge fines for not wearing mask
Three people from British Columbia have launched legal challenges of fines imposed for travelling on BC Ferries without masks, in defiance of COVID-19 regulations.
World
-
New details emerge about the relationship between an Alabama inmate and corrections officer as search continues
As the search continues for a fugitive inmate and the Alabama corrections officer who allegedly helped him escape, new details are emerging about the pair's relationship and the officer's apparent preparations for their getaway.
-
Pope Francis warns pro-war Russian patriarch not to be 'Putin's altar boy'
Pope Francis warned the leader of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill, not to become 'Putin's altar boy,' he said in an interview this week.
-
'Mariupol is the city of the dead.' One soldier's first hand account of life on the front lines
In an exclusive interview with CTVNews.ca, one member of the Azov Regiment currently inside the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol describes life under siege; 'it's living hell.'
-
DND says review exonerates Canada's mission in Ukraine of training extremists
The Department of National Defence says it has concluded its 2021 review into the findings of a report from George Washington University that alleged Canadian Armed Forces trained Ukrainian soldiers who belong to extremist groups and found itself absolved.
-
97 per cent of the Afghan population now facing food shortages: UN
According to the United Nations, 97 per cent of Afghans are experiencing food shortages -- and many had their first solid meals on Eid when charities and NGO's offered food programs for when they broke their fasts.
-
Tens of thousands rally to demand Armenian PM's resignation
Tens of thousands of protesters blocked streets and gathered around government buildings in Armenia's capital on Wednesday to demand the prime minister's resignation over his calls for a formal peace agreement with neighboring Azerbaijan.
Politics
-
Conservatives accuse PM Trudeau of uttering expletive in heated House exchange
Conservative members of Parliament are accusing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of cursing during a heated exchange in the House of Commons on Wednesday.
-
Liberals promise to protect abortion access in Canada, but aren't clear yet on how
Liberal lawmakers on both sides of the Canada-U.S. border are vowing to defend access to legal abortions, but the issue's divergent and divisive history in each country guarantees they'll go about it in very different ways.
-
Launch national pharmacare with free birth control, NDP pitches
If the government wants to solidify reproductive rights in Canada, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh suggests it start by launching pharmacare with a full slate of birth control options.
Health
-
Oklahoma governor signs Texas-style ban on most abortions
Oklahoma's Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a Texas-style abortion ban on Tuesday that prohibits abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy, part of a nationwide push in GOP-led states hopeful that the conservative U.S. Supreme Court will uphold new restrictions.
-
Naomi Judd talked about her depression and worked to help others with it
In announcing their mother Naomi's death Saturday, Ashley and Wynonna Judd wrote that they lost their 'beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness.' It was something that Naomi Judd had been open about.
-
COVID: mRNA vaccines highly effective for people with immune-related inflammatory diseases, study finds
COVID-19 mRNA vaccines are highly effective in protecting people with immune-related inflammatory diseases against hospitalization and death for the Alpha and Delta variants, a new Canadian study suggests.
Sci-Tech
-
Rare 'Blood Moon' total lunar eclipse to be visible coast to coast in Canada in mid-May
On the night of May 15, a Blood Moon will rise, and it’ll be the longest lunar eclipse that Canadians have been able to see in 15 years.
-
Rocket Lab catches, then drops booster in helicopter capture attempt
Rocket Lab, which aims to launch satellites into space quickly and cheaply, said it just used a helicopter to catch part of a rocket in mid-air. But the rocket was dropped into the ocean shortly after, ending up having to be fished out of the water.
-
European Union moves forward in antitrust case against Apple
The European Union stepped up its antitrust case against Apple on Monday, accusing the company of abusing its dominant position by limiting access to technologies allowing contactless payment.
Entertainment
-
Amber Heard testifies she was assaulted by Johnny Depp
Actor Amber Heard told jurors Wednesday she knew she should leave Johnny Depp the first time he hit her, but she couldn't bring herself to do it.
-
Dave Chappelle tackled during Hollywood Bowl comedy show
Comedian Dave Chappelle was tackled during a performance at the Hollywood Bowl Tuesday night and a man was later arrested.
-
Post Malone says he's going to be a father for the first time -- and he's very excited
Rapper Post Malone says he's going to be a father for the first time -- and he couldn't be happier.
Business
-
Fiji says U.S. can seize Russian superyacht but not right away
A judge in Fiji has ruled that U.S. authorities can seize a Russian-owned superyacht -- but has put a hold on his order until at least Friday while defense lawyers mount a challenge.
-
Canada posts $2.5B trade surplus for March as imports and exports hit record highs
Canada posted a $2.5-billion merchandise trade surplus for March as both imports and exports climbed to record highs, Statistics Canada said Wednesday.
-
Canadian shoppers shift to discount stores, No Name brand amid high inflation: Loblaw
Canada's biggest food retailer says people are shopping for groceries more often but buying less and shifting to discount stores as pandemic restrictions loosen and inflation soars.
Lifestyle
-
'She gave me her name': Ontario woman shares how she reconnected with her birth family
Heidi Belair, 59, was born in Toronto and adopted when she was just a few months old. Taking a DNA test recently led her to discover more about her birth parents, and reconnect with two siblings she never knew she had.
-
B.C. resident who 'came from very little' celebrating $2M lotto win with family
A B.C. man is millions richer after a recent lotto win and says he plans to spoil his family with his prize.
-
The mint's one-kilo platinum coin expected to fetch pretty penny at auction
The Royal Canadian Mint is launching a collection of bejewelled coins, including a one-kilogram platinum piece adorned with hundreds of diamonds.
Sports
-
'You need a new arena': Bettman briefly stuck in Saddledome elevator after Flames win
NHL commissioner Gary Bettman's departure from the Scotiabank Saddledome Tuesday night was temporarily delayed by a stuck elevator, evidence of what he says is an arena past its prime.
-
Lindholm scores lone Flames goal in 1-0 win over Stars to start playoff series
Elias Lindholm scored the lone goal for the Calgary Flames on Tuesday in a 1-0 win to open their NHL playoff series against the Dallas Stars.
-
Dusty Baker becomes first Black MLB manager, 12th ever to reach 2,000 wins
Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker won his 2,000th game Tuesday night, becoming the 12th skipper in MLB history to reach the milestone and the first Black man to do it.
Autos
-
Vancouver-area drivers paying near-record prices for gas again
Gas in the Vancouver area is up over the $2-mark again, with some stations charging near-record prices.
-
Electric retooling at Stellantis plants part of $16B auto sector overhaul
Canada and Ontario are jointly investing more than $1 billion to help Stellantis retool its Canadian auto plants to make electric vehicles.
-
The U.K. now has an airport for flying taxis and drones, the first of its kind in the world
Resembling a futuristic circus tent from the outside, a new building in the U.K. is said to be the first of its kind on Earth: an airport for flying taxis.