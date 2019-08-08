OTTAWA – Canada's ambassador to the United States, David MacNaughton, is resigning at the end of August to pursue a career in the private sector.

In a statement confirming the high-profile ambassador's departure from Canada's foreign service, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that: "It is with great affection and gratitude – and of course, considerable regret – that I have accepted Ambassador David MacNaughton's decision to leave Washington. D.C., at summer's end, to return to his home in Toronto, and take up new challenges."

The prime minister said that MacNaughton "remains a trusted advisor, friend, and counselor," and thanked him for his "tireless" and "critical" work. Sources have told CTV News that MacNaughton will be willing to help out with the Liberal’s reelection campaign if asked.

MacNaughton has held the position since 2016 and was a central figure during the NAFTA renegotiation process and efforts to lift the steel and aluminum tariffs that the Americans imposed during the talks.

Following that intense stretch of frosty relations between the two countries, MacNaughton has remained Canada's main contact on the ground in Washington, D.C. with Congress and U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on ratification of the new deal, as well as on other pressing issues including border security and ongoing tensions with China.

Kirsten Hillman will become Canada's acting ambassador to the U.S. upon MacNaughton’s departure. Hillman has been Canada's deputy ambassador since 2017 and prior to that was the assistant deputy minister of the trade agreements and negotiations branch at Global Affairs Canada.

"Canada will continue to be in strong hands in Washington," Trudeau said.

More to come…