Politics

    • Canada's ambassador to Lebanon 'confident' in potential evacuation plan

    Share

    Canada's ambassador to Lebanon says she is "confident" in plans to evacuate Canadians out of Lebanon amid the escalating conflict between Israel and militant group Hezbollah, but is still urging those there to leave.

    In an interview with CTV Power Play's Vassy Kapelos on Thursday, Ambassador Stefanie McCollum said around 20,000 of the 45,000 Canadians in Lebanon are registered with Global Affairs.

    When asked by Kapelos whether Canada has the capacity to get 20,000 Canadians out of Lebanon, if need be, McCollum said "we're confident in our planning."

    The ambassador also told Kapelos that Canada's plan is "multi-phase" and "meant to adapt to whatever environment exists."

    "It has to be safe for Canadians to actually move to avail themselves of any option that we might be able to offer," McCollum said. "So the plan is not only one option, but multiple options depending on the situation we find ourselves in and, again, it's one we hope we don't find ourselves in."

    For months, the federal government has been urging Canadians in Lebanon to leave while commercial flights are still available. McCollum pushed that message on Thursday.

    "Our advice hasn't changed. We think Canadians should be availing themselves of those options and certainly be in touch with us if they're having difficulty," McCollum said.

    Tensions between Israel and Hezbollah have steadily escalated since the war broke out nearly one year ago between Israel and Hamas, another Iran-backed militant group.

    There is a new diplomatic push to prevent a regional war from erupting in the Middle East, with Canada and its allies calling for an immediate 21-day ceasefire between Lebanon and Hezbollah. But Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected that call on Thursday.

    Despite that, McCollum says Canada and others "have to keep pushing for that."

    "Too many innocent civilians are being killed and injured, and it has to stop, and so we need to keep pushing for it to stop," McCollum said.

    You can watch the full interview with Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon Stefanie McCollum at the top of this article

    IN DEPTH

    Opinion

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike

    When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    WATCH LIVE

    WATCH LIVE Helene strengthens to a Category 4 hurricane as it nears Florida's Gulf Coast

    Helene strengthened into a Category 4 hurricane hours ahead of its expected landfall on Florida's northwest coast Thursday night, and forecasters warned that the enormous storm could create a 'nightmare' surge in coastal areas and bring dangerous winds and rain across much of the southeastern U.S.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News