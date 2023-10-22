Canada's ambassador to Egypt says embassy at the ready to welcome evacuees from Gaza

Canada's ambassador to Egypt says the embassy is ready to help Canadians in Gaza as fighting continues between Israel and Hamas.

"The sooner the better," Ambassador Louis Dumas told CTV's Question Period host Vassy Kapelos in an interview that aired Sunday.

"I don't have a timeline at this point. But definitely rest assured we're working extremely hard at finding a resolution of the problem."

The two-week-long conflict between Israel and Hamas has left thousands dead and wounded on both sides.

More than 1,400 people in Israel have died, The Associated Press reports, mostly civilians killed during Hamas' attack from Gaza on Oct. 7, and around 200 people are believed to be held hostage.

Israel has launched continued airstrikes on Gaza, which Hamas has ruled for years, imposed a siege on the territory that has cut off food, water and electricity, and ordered residents in the north to move south ahead of a possible ground offensive.

The Associated Press, citing the Hamas-run Health Ministry, reports that more than 4,600 people have been killed in Gaza, including a disputed number of victims who died in a hospital explosion that the Canadian government says was likely caused by a rocket fired from within Gaza.

An update Saturday evening from Global Affairs Canada said there are 452 Canadians registered in Gaza and the West Bank, along with 5,900 Canadians registered in Israel and 16,481 in Lebanon.

Six Canadians are confirmed dead and two others are missing. As of Saturday, Global Affairs says it has helped nearly 1,600 Canadians, permanent residents and eligible family members, as well as foreign nationals, leave Israel.

"We're in daily contact with Egyptian authorities (to) try to find a solution," Dumas said.

He added that the team "on the ground in Egypt is ready to proceed with assistance."

"And I want to reassure your viewers, as well, that we're not sparing any efforts," Dumas said. "And I'll tell you, I joined the foreign service 30, 40 years ago exactly for that reason: to assist Canadians in dire situations."

On Saturday, 20 trucks entered Gaza in the first aid shipment into the territory since Israel's siege.

Israeli authorities said late Sunday they had allowed a second batch of aid into Gaza at the request of the United States. UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, confirmed the arrival of 14 trucks.

Canada's Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly and Minister of International Development Ahmed Hussen travelled to Egypt this weekend for a peace summit aimed at addressing the Israel-Hamas war.

While there, Canada announced it would send $50 million in humanitarian aid to help Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and neighbouring regions, while "ensuring that none of the money goes into the hands of Hamas."

This is in addition to the $10 million in aid that Canada announced on Oct. 12.

Israel and senior United States officials were absent at the Cairo summit, which produced no joint statement from the leaders and foreign ministers present.

"It's a very complicated conflict. I think the roots of this conflict are deeply, deeply rooted. People have different perspectives. So convening people over a day trying to come up with a declaration is very much a challenging task," Dumas said.

But he said the participation by many countries and organizations is encouraging.

"There's still a lot of work to be done, frankly."

Watch the full interview with Ambassador Louis Dumas at the top of the article. With files from The Associated Press and Reuters.