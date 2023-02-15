Canada restricting funding of research with foreign agencies deemed to pose security risk

OTTAWA -

The federal government says it is tightening its policy on bankrolling research with foreign entities that might pose a risk to national security.

The government says "a sensitive research area" will not be funded if a person on the project is affiliated with a university, research institute or laboratory connected to military, national defence or state security entities of foreign powers considered to be a risk.

In a statement late Tuesday, Innovation Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne and Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said the new policy applies to the Canada Foundation for Innovation and Canada's federal research granting councils.

They include the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada, the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada and the Canadian Institutes of Health Research.

The ministers say the policy will be implemented quickly and in close consultation with federal departments, national security agencies and the research community.

The statement does not mention particular countries, but Canadian security officials have openly warned for years that Russia and China target Canada's advanced technology.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2023