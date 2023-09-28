Politics

    • Canada PM Trudeau says he is sure Blinken will raise murder case with India

    OTTAWA -

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday he was sure U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken would raise the murder of a Sikh separatist leader with his Indian counterpart when the two meet later in the day.

    Trudeau made his remarks to reporters in Quebec, 10 days after he announced Canada suspected Indian government agents were linked to the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, which took place in the province of British Columbia in June.

    Blinken is due to meet IndianForeign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Thursday. Asked directly whether Blinken would bring up the case, Trudeau replied: "The Americans will certainly discuss this matter with the Indian government."

    India has dismissed Canada's allegations as absurd. Jaishankar though said on Tuesday that New Delhi has told Canada it was open to looking into any "specific" or "relevant" information it provides on the killing.

    (Reporting by David LjunggrenEditing by Chris Reese and Nick Zieminski)

