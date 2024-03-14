Politics

    • Canada pauses non-lethal military exports to Israel, says government source

    The Canada flag on the Peace Tower is lit up by morning light on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick The Canada flag on the Peace Tower is lit up by morning light on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
    Canada has paused non-lethal military exports to Israel since January because of the rapidly evolving situation on the ground, a Canadian government source said on Thursday.

    The source, who requested anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation, did not give more details. The freeze was first reported by the Toronto Star.

    More details to come.

