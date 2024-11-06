Politics

    • Canada orders wind up of TikTok's Canadian business, app access to continue

    The government says it's ordering the dissolution of TikTok Technology Canada, the Canadian arm of the app's owner ByteDance, after a national security review. (Michael Dwyer/The Canadian Press) The government says it's ordering the dissolution of TikTok Technology Canada, the Canadian arm of the app's owner ByteDance, after a national security review. (Michael Dwyer/The Canadian Press)
    The federal government is ordering the dissolution of TikTok's Canadian business after a national security review of the Chinese company behind the social media platform.

    Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne says it is meant to address risks related to ByteDance Ltd.’s establishment of TikTok Technology Canada Inc.

    Champagne says the move will not block Canadians' access to the TikTok app.

    He says it is important for Canadians to adopt good cybersecurity practices, including protecting their personal information.

    The dissolution order was made in accordance with the Investment Canada Act, which allows for the review of foreign investments that may harm Canada’s national security.

    TikTok Canada did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

